Driver was in court for running a red light. Then judge learned why he did it and dismissed the case

Judges are generally known to have an image of a tough man donning a black judicial robe and stamping the gavel after sentencing a criminal. But this 87-year-old judge is nothing like that. Known as the “world's nicest judge,” former Justice Frank Caprio is an unlikely internet star teaching the world the power of compassion. His courtroom rulings and his funny banter with offenders are televised on a show titled “Caught in Providence.” In one particular instance, a video of which has been uploaded on YouTube, he was so moved by a driver's story that he dismissed a hefty fine that the man was charged with after running a red light.

When the driver, Jean Lucardi, stepped into the court’s witness stand, he was somber. But instead of cutting straight to his crime, the judge started questioning him about his beard. While he explained, Jean snorted into a laugh, and the mood of the courtroom lightened. Following the joke, when the judge asked him about his crime, Jean said that he didn’t know he ran a red light. He said it was yellow when he entered the intersection. He didn’t even know about the light until he received a notice in the mail. The day in question for Jean, a Lyft driver, was anything but usual after his wife called.

His wife, at that time, was pregnant. She had already suffered from four miscarriages in the past and when she called, she told him she was bleeding. “I shut down the app, and I was rushing to go be with her because she was alone," said Jean. At that time he unintentionally zipped past the lane and received the notice. The judge asked him about his wife and learned that the couple lost their fifth baby too. The wife, though, recovered well. Empathizing with the heartbroken driver, Caprio dismissed his case, saying, “We all share in your sorrow at this unfortunate event. With that, we wish you and your family good health.”

The judge cared about Jean more than the case. After striking the charges, Caprio took some time out from his busy routine and kept talking to Jean about his wife and his life. “It’s a tough situation,” Jean described. “She lost five kids. Five back-to-back is really tough. I put her in control so that she could heal herself. It is tough.” While the driver was working to heal his wife, the judge played his part in helping Jean heal his broken heart.

Speaking about what inspires him to exude so much kindness and compassion, Judge Caprio once told the Seattle Times, “I think I should take into consideration whether somebody is sick and whether their mother died and whether they have kids who are starving,” declaring adorably, “I don’t wear a badge under my robe. I wear a heart under my robe.”