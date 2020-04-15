'Empathy matters': Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Democratic senator and former 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for president.
Warren's endorsement comes after Senator Bernie Sanders and former president Barack Obama announced their support for Biden earlier this week. In her video announcement she touted Biden's empathy as a one of the reasons she's supporting his candidacy.
Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President www.youtube.com
"Empathy matters. And in this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government," Warren said. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods."
Warren also believes in Biden because of how he helped America get out of its last major crisis, the Great Recession.
"When Donald Trump is gone, we will need to do more than heal a nation that has been bitterly divided. We will need to rebuild and transform our country. And I've seen Joe Biden help a nation rebuild," Warren said
- Obama endorses Biden and drops the hammer on Trump's handling ... ›
- Joe Biden's sweeping win shows the power of Democratic moderates ›
- Joe Biden wrote a heartfelt letter to Bernie Sanders and his supporters ›