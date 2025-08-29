Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Scientists create glowing, rainbow-colored succulents that look like they're from space

"It looks like they're from E.T.'s home planet."

biology, China, science, succulents, bioluminescent, science fiction, nature, lighting

Glow in the dark succulents and a scientist.

Image of succulents via Liu et al., Matter and Canva photo by Ca-ssis
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 29, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Nature's sporting a new look that's straight out of a science fiction movie. Scientists in China were able to genetically engineer succulents that glow in the dark. There have been other recent attempts at implementing the creative new technology, but they were limited to only a green color. Now, there are some wild variations, and the plants might one day create the perfect lighting for a futuristic rave.

This science, over time, could lead to many variations of lighting that could possibly replace the need for electricity. These glow-in-the-dark succulents recharge with sunlight, and the colorful displays are absolutely magical.

Agriculture, glowing plants, rainbow colors, environment, inventions, research, biological structure, genetically engineered Translucent succulents in the dark.Image credit Liu et al., Matter

First author Shuting Liu of South China Agricultural University was quoted in a 2025 article of EurekaAlert! saying, "Picture the world of Avatar, where glowing plants light up [the] entire ecosystem." She continues, "We wanted to make that vision possible using material we already work with in the lab. Imagine glowing trees replacing streetlights."

Using different kinds of phosphors, they were able to create plants that shine in various colors.

Injecting phosphors into a succulent. Vidoe credit Liu et al., Matter roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

The study appeared in a 2025 article of Matter, a sister journal to Cell Press, stating, "Plant-based lighting holds significant potential across various fields, including architecture and urban planning. However, manipulating luminescence color and intensity in plants has been challenging. Traditional genetic engineering approaches are constrained by the limited diversity of bioluminescent genes." Using light-emitting phosphor particles that were about the size of a human red blood cell (around seven micrometers), they were able to produce a glow that would travel through the biological structure of the succulent plants. “Smaller, nano-sized particles move easily within the plant but are dimmer,” Liu claimed. “Larger particles glowed brighter but couldn’t travel far inside the plant.”

To achieve stronger visible luminescence, the light-emitting particles had to be large enough to emit the glow yet small enough to travel through the plant's tissue. Other plants were able to absorb the phosphorus, but the composition of the plant tissues wasn't effective for emitting a significant and well-distributed glow. Succulents appear to be fairly successful. “I just find it incredible that an entirely human-made, micro-scale material can come together so seamlessly with the natural structure of a plant,” says Liu. “The way they integrate is almost magical. It creates a special kind of functionality.”

The process takes about 10 minutes to prepare a plant, and the cost, including labor, is less than $2, according to Liu. “It was really unexpected...the particles diffused in just seconds, and the entire succulent leaf glowed.”

Glow in the dark isn't new for nature

luminous coral, man-made materials, research, oceans, biology, species, sea coral Glow in the dark jellyfish. media4.giphy.com

A 2025 study published in the British Ecological Society found that sheet web spiders would trap and use fireflies to lure insects into their webs. Having the bioluminescent fireflies attracted significantly more prey. Getting crafty isn't just left to the spiders, though. Other forms of nature using this biotech might be more familiar. Images of glowing jellyfish have long been at the forefront of nature books and science magazines. However, scientists believe the beginnings of bioluminescence started with deep-sea coral. According to a 2024 study reported by the Associated Press, researchers analyzing genetic data from 185 species of glowing coral believe their ancestors first lived and “glowed” about 540 million years ago.

It's fantastic what marvels science and ingenuity can bring to the normal lives of everyday people. By combining natural structures, such as plants, with man-made materials, science may open the door to sustainable, plant-based lighting for future cities. This breakthrough demonstrates how engineered light-emitting particles can seamlessly integrate with plants. With new and affordable ways to make plants glow, the future looks bright indeed.

biologychinacreative technologygenetically engineerglowingnaturesciencescience fictionscientistssucculentswild variationsglowing plants

The Latest

biology, China, science, succulents, bioluminescent, science fiction, nature, lighting
Science

Scientists create glowing, rainbow-colored succulents that look like they're from space

lei zhang, gobi desert, green energy, investment, climate change
Science

Investor believes 'useless' Gobi Desert is the key to bountiful and money-saving clean energy

steve wozniak, money, happiness, economy, worth
Money

Steve Wozniak responds to Internet commenter's criticism with a profound answer about happiness

man, garden, wildflowers, homes, homeowner's association, community, HOA
Culture

HOA demanded she remove her garden. Her response shows how to fight back the right way.

More For You

psychologists, intelligence, smart people, good habits, behavior, wisdom, 10 signs, emotional intelligence

Colorful electric brain and a smiling woman.

Image via Canva - Photos by Science Photo Library and Dean Drobot

Psychologists reveal 10 signs that someone is secretly smart and may not even know it

Science suggests you might be a genius and don't know it yet. There are some things that really smart people tend to have in common and these behaviors and characteristics aren't about number crunching or figuring out how to get a person to the Moon. These are things people do that not only make them more insightful but also a lot more agreeable.

A 2025 article in Global English Editing explored the subtle ways smart people behave that don't always garner much recognition. These behaviors exhibit true levels of intelligence, and they're habits you might already be doing. The real magic lies in the secrets behind what they do that exhibits true wisdom.

Keep ReadingShow less
research, Stanford, overactive brain, brain disorders, autism symptoms, brain, community

Puzzle brain and mother with autistic daughter.

Image via Canva

Stanford researchers announce breakthrough drug that can reduce autism symptoms

Science is always evolving and finding ways to empower and connect people. Thousands of incredibly creative, wondrous concepts, ideas, and specimens are available for exploration. The human brain is one such specimen that's so remarkably complex, the mysteries behind it lead some people to seek answers for their entire lives.

One particular brain condition, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), has been baffling scientists since they first recognized it. Researchers at Stanford might have just unlocked a drug that could offer an extremely effective, therapeutic solution.

Keep ReadingShow less
workout music, motivational song, exercise study, productivity, music theory

What's the best song to get you to work harder and faster?

Photo credit: Canva

Scientific study says this is the most motivating and energizing song of all time

Are you the person who drives over to the gym, parks, realizes you forgot your headphones, and immediately drives home to get them because you can’t workout without them? You’re not alone, and perhaps more importantly, science is on your side. A University of Edinburgh study on the effects of music and workout playlists found that not only does the right kind of music help boost your efforts when jogging outside or on the treadmill, but they also found the ultimate motivational workout song.

According to the study, the song “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor got the most effort from fatigue participants compared to other songs that were selected. Anecdotally, this track has been on workout/motivational playlists and mixes on Walkmans to Discmans to iPods to smartphones as a multi-generational favorite, especially for marathon runners. Which is why it shouldn’t be a surprise that the song has over 1.6 billion streams on Spotify and its official music video has 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Keep ReadingShow less
scientist, hiccups, hacks, hiccup cure, scientific research

A scientist shared his surprise upon learning of a hiccup "cure" with a 92% success rate.

Photo credit: Canva, pixelshot (left) and nicoletaionescu from Getty Images (right)

Scientist 'disappointed' we have a 92 percent successful hiccup cure and nobody is talking about it

If you’ve been around long enough, you’ve probably been taught some kind of trick for "curing" hiccups. Maybe someone—like Jerry Stiller’s character, Arthur Spooner, on the sitcom The King of Queens—has tried to literally scare you out of them. Or maybe you’ve trusted a more reliable source, like the Cleveland Clinic, which suggests remedies like briefly holding your breath, sipping cold water, biting into a lemon, pulling on your tongue, pressing on your eyes, breathing into a paper bag, drinking or gargling ice water, or swallowing a spoonful of sugar.

But as that source notes, there has never been a true expert cure for these irritating spasms of the diaphragm. Until...2021. Wait—wait? As Kareem Clark, PhD showcased on social media, a recently created device may have cracked the code as researchers documented in a study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. Apparently we may have been scaring ourselves for no reason.

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlantic Ocean, equatorial water, ocean currents, thermocline, Argo program, ocean science, climate change, ocean circulation, NOAA, water masses, salinity, temperature layers

The massive Atlantic Ocean is still surprising researchers.

Canva | Victor Zhurbas, Konstantin Lebedev, Natalia Kuzmina

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing blob of water in the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists previously discovered a specific type of water mass called “Equatorial waters” in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Given the similarities in the Atlantic Ocean, they wondered if a similar water mass might exist there. In the fall of 2023, they discovered a large water blob in the Atlantic, which they named “Atlantic Equatorial Water.” Their detailed study was published in Geophysical Research Letters in a paper titled “Is There an Equatorial Water Mass in the Atlantic Ocean?”

According to the research paper, a “water mass” is defined as a body of water that originates in a particular region of the ocean and whose physical properties differ from that of the surrounding water. These properties include temperature, salinity, isotopic ratios, oxygen, silicate, nitrate, phosphate, etc. The study of these properties can offer insights into the oceanic circulation, mixing, and biochemical processes.

Keep ReadingShow less
color, intelligence, psychology, personality, study

Does your favorite color reveal your level of intelligence?

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists believe this is the favorite color of the most intelligent people

“What’s your favorite color?” is a common icebreaker question for interviews, dates, and just plain getting to know people. For many, the answer is a gateway into a person’s personality or their preferences, a way to get a person to talk about themselves and reveal why it's their favorite. Some psychologists, however, believe the answer to this question reveals more about their intelligence than the average person would believe.

According to a report or two, a person’s color preference could be an indicator of their level of intellect. Per these reports, if a person’s favorite color is red, they claim their personality is louder, brasher, and more impulsive than a person whose favorite color is something else, marking that color as the favorite of the less intelligent. White is perceived as a color associated with professionalism and order. These articles and an old study point out that blue is the most common favorite color among intelligent people. Personality-wise, blue is associated with calmness, coolness, dependability, and dispassionate reason.

Keep ReadingShow less
saltwater crocodile, ocean travel, tidal currents, surfing, migration, apex predator, swimmers

World's largest living reptile surfs the open sea.

Image via Canva

Scientists reveal saltwater crocodile migrated thousands of miles by learning how to surf

The saltwater crocodile is the worlds largest living reptile with some weighing in at 2,200 pounds and reaching lengths of almost 20 feet. Crocodylus porosus is mostly found on the coasts of northern Australia, Indonesia, and the islands of New Guinea. It spreads out into the Philippines, Palau, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and even parts of Southern China. These are massive distances to cover by sea for an animal that's not the best swimmer.

After over a year of studying 27 adult crocs using underwater receivers and gathering 1.2 million data points, some fascinating discoveries were revealed about their roaming behavior. A study first conducted in 2010, published in the Journal of Animal Ecology, and housed in the British Ecological Society database found the secret to their ocean travels revolved around tidal currents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Himalayas, tectonic plates, Indian Plate, Eurasian Plate, geology, plate tectonics, continental drift, mountain formation, Mount Everest, Tibetan Plateau, helium study, Stanford research, AGU 2023, delamination, seismic activity, earthquake risk, geodynamic research, Bhutan springs, Earth science, mantle rocks
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Nothing ahead

One of the biggest countries is starting to split into two, a new study discovers

The Himalayas, one of the most majestic mountain ranges on Earth, rise so high that they make humans feel like mere dots. Beyond their breathtaking beauty, the Himalayas are crucial for geological studies. Recent research in 2023 suggests that the Indian tectonic plate, which forms the base of the Himalayas, may be splitting in two due to an unusual process.

The Great Himalaya Range, with its steep, jagged peaks, includes hundreds of mountains, the tallest being Mount Everest at 29,035 feet. About 40-50 million years ago, the Indian Plate collided with the Eurasian Plate, causing the Earth's surface to buckle and form these towering structures. Because both plates had similar thickness, they clumped together instead of crashing, creating the colossal rocky formations we see today.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025