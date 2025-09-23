Skip to content
Surgeon dresses scared kids as superheroes, giving them the power to face surgery

"He learned to work with children by studying hospital clowning."

Doctor with thumbs up and a child dressed like a superhero.

Image via Canva - Photos by Ahmet Polat and Yuganov Konstantin
Mark Wales
Mark Wales Sep 23, 2025
Mark Wales
A terrified little girl cries in the arms of her surgeon. She's afraid of the unknown and desperate for love and comfort before heading into her operation. The surgeon, deeply affected, promises himself never to take another child into surgery crying again.

The hero's story usually takes root within some form of pain and fear. In this version, Dr. Leandro B. Guimarães, an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose, and throat doctor) in Brazil, wanted to find a better way to help kids navigate the steps before their medical procedure. A smile, a cape, and some playfulness are all that are required to help scared kids face surgery.

Dr. Leandro B. Guimar\u00e2es, cape, Batman, The Flash, procedure, play, enaged, afraid, parents Boy playing in superhero costume.Image via Canva - Photo by PeopleImages

Scared kids find the courage to face surgery with a cape and some play

Dr. Guimarães said in his interview with Today, “By using playfulness, we can engage with children in a very effective way.” He continues, "When I started medical school, I joined a clown group where we had theater classes to learn how to be clowns and how to distract children during our weekly visits to pediatric inpatients at the university hospital." This is a skill set he now implements in his daily caregiving.

“Since then, I fell in love with working with children, and over time, the skills I learned as a hospital clown also helped me examine children in the office without scaring them.”

By dressing the kids up like a superhero (usually Batman or The Flash), he's able to explain what's going to happen during their procedure, under the guise of a game. “I explain to them that we will go in ‘flying’ or running and that we are going to clear their nose and ears! I enter the surgical room when they are ready and engaged in the game. If I notice they are still scared, I ask a parent to come in with them. That way, anesthesia induction is always calmer, " Guimarães describes.

To make things even better, the hero capes and costumes are given to the parents so the child can have them to play with after the surgery. "I get emotional when parents tell me that their children pass by the hospital and say they want to have surgery again because their memory of the experience is positive, full of play and fun," Guimarães notes, showing how effective his approach truly is.

In an Instagram post, he shows walking, running, and even flying the caped kids into the operating room.

Redditors excitedly share their own experiences after watching his Instagram post

"This made me cry. I had to have a spinal fusion at the age of 12. I was absolutely terrified and in tears when I was wheeled into the surgical theater. I'm glad this doctor is easing the fear for these kids."

"I had surgery to fix my broken jaw and it was the first and only time I've ever been put under. I didn't feel scared until I was on my back and being wheeled in, so I think that doctor has good instincts about when to make the kids feel brave."

"This stuff makes a huge difference. One my kids has a corrected heart defect and gets a CT under anesthesia periodically. He gets to decorate his gas mask with stickers. Choose what the gas will smell like and pick a 'defender' to watch him while asleep (a stuffed animal). It's great because he's excited instead of afraid which makes everything so much smoother."

"My nephew went through so many cancer treatments and to see him smile day after day was amazing. The doctors who care for these children have a heart of gold and it’s awesome to see them raise the spirits of these kids with such a sweet act."

Other Redditors respond with praise and admiration for the wonderful video.

"A great heart who respects the calling of his profession and life choices. I admire these types of doctors because an illness changes your life and that of your family, and it's very important, especially for the soul, to find love in those who care for you."

"Guarantee this improves outcomes."

"This doctor is truly a superhero, I’m sure the kids love him, because this act of his greatly reduces their stress and fear before surgery"

"Flying to the rescue. Outstanding patient care."

"This is such a great idea to settle the young patients down and give a sense of confidence pre surgery ! Really thinking outside the box, great idea tbh ..."

Instagram, reddit, redditors, medication, anaesthesia, compliance, Brazil, anatomical Kids in the hero costumes.Image via Canva - Photo by Oneinchpunch

Doctors can use different creative tools to help calm kids before an operation

Becoming a superhero isn't the only effective strategy that doctors can use to help kids prepare for surgery. A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine utilized virtual reality to simulate the preoperative event with children. The kids experienced less anxiety and showed improved compliance while undergoing anesthesia. A 2022 study in BMC Pediatrics used animated picture books to show preschoolers procedure-related events. It resulted in lower levels of anxiety and less resistance to the induction of anesthesia.

Using medication has been a traditional means of helping kids prepare for an operation. However, a 2025 study in BMC Pediatrics integrated play-based behaviors to help kids get ready for surgery instead. The patients were separated into three groups: one for medication, a second for playing with play-dough, and a third for blowing up balloons. They found that both the play-dough and the balloon blowing groups were successful and more cost-effective techniques to promote the well-being of the children.

Dr. Guimarães is proving that the best medicine doesn't necessarily require anatomical genius. By blending compassion with technical skill, this surgeon sets an example that more doctors would benefit from following. All that's needed is a cape and some imagination.


