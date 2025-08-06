Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Dietitians and experts debunk some of the biggest lies and misconceptions about MSG

Enhance flavor without danger.

msg, cooking, myth debunking, health, taste

There is still misinformation being spread about MSG.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 06, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Over the years, you may have seen some debate regarding monosodium glutamate in food, better known as MSG. While doing research on the online, you could have run into pages discussing the dangers of MSG or pages advocating for it. So what’s the deal? Is MSG dangerous or not?

Answering those questions can lead to even more questions, especially when the topic of debate is as bandied about on social media as MSG is. Let's finally debunk some of the myths of both MSG's dangers and benefits.


@hydroxide

Logan The Cucumber Guy has single handedly done more for the marketing of MSG as a safe product than i ever could. #cucumber #msg #msgobviously #health #foodscience #foodscientist

What is MSG again?

Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is used as a flavor enhancer in cooking. While it’s commonly known as a food additive, MSG can be derived from amino acids in our bodies. It’s naturally present in several foods we eat such as cheese, tomatoes, and mushrooms. However, the MSG used as an ingredient is typically fermented from starch, molasses, sugar cane, or sugar beets. It brings an umami, savory flavor to a wide range of foods, including processed and canned food.

So what’s the big deal about MSG?

Back in 1968, a physician sent a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine describing the chest pressure and nausea he felt shortly after eating a Chinese meal, believing that MSG caused his discomfort. This letter along with a 1969 study of MSG on mice that showed that it caused brain damage led to the belief that MSG was dangerous to consume and would lead to adverse health effects colloquially known as “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome.”

However, there are a few problems with this mice study. First, the scientists injected MSG directly into their systems rather than having the mice consume it. Also, the amount of MSG given to them was more than the usual amount a human consumes within a single sitting. Lastly, this was a test on mice not humans. While mice are used for scientific research, monitoring clinical trials with human participants would have provided more accurate data on how MSG would impact humans.

Why was it called “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome”?

Because of its association with Asian cuisine and the title of the 1968 letter, the dangers presumed from MSG were called “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome” and it was used as xenophobic boogeyman from the late 1960s onward to discourage Americans from eating at Chinese restaurants. This caused many of them to shutter their doors or cook their recipes differently with “No MSG” written clearly on their menus and store fronts. This is in spite of the fact that MSG was in several cuisines from other cultures aside from China, and that MSG can be naturally found in food. Nevertheless, misinformation spread for decades to come and even proliferate to this day.

@bodymajic

The TRUTH about MSG 😱😱😱 The villain origin story will shock you 🍱 #msg #fatloss #weightloss #diet #calories #fitness #chinesefood #foodmyths #foryou #foryoupage

Is MSG dangerous?

To put it plainly, no.

To put it more comprehensively, more adequate testing has shown that MSG isn’t harmful to most people. Study after study after study shows that there is no evidence that MSG is a significant health risk, including a study from as recently as 2021. Many of these studies have occurred so often (and so recently) in part because of the misinformation still being spread today.

The Food and Drug Administration classifies MSG as “generally recognized as safe.” Less than one percent of the general population experiences adverse reactions to MSG and even less than that experience an allergic reaction. In other words, it is very unlikely a person will experience health issues when eating MSG.

@itsjosebastian

Replying to @bikuntiao let's take a deeper dive into MSG and why it got a bad reputation! #dietitiananswers #msg #umami #nutritiontips

Does this mean MSG is good for you?

While MSG isn’t harmful, it’s usually used in foods that could be. MSG is very popular in processed foods and recipes that contain heavy amounts of sodium, fat, and sugar. However, when cooking at home, MSG has one-third of the amount of sodium as table salt, so it could be used as a substitute to provide flavor with less sodium. In short, its impact on health is fairly neutral but you should still consult your doctor as you would with any change in your diet.

It’s important to separate fact and fiction from the ingredients you consume so you know what's healthy, what's harmful, and what isn't.

chinese restaurant syndromedebunking mythsflavor enhancerfood additivefood and drug administrationhealth riskmonosodium glutamatemythsadverse health effectsfood historyfoodmsg

The Latest

employment law, reddit, worker's rights, employment, human resources
Work & Money

Employee gets 'bad attitude' warning after asking why their paycheck was a week late

Scientists absolutely stunned by a deep-sea bacteria that makes cancer-killing sugar
Science

Scientists absolutely stunned by a deep-sea bacteria that makes cancer-killing sugar

rage rooms, anger management, scientific study, stress management, breathing exercises
Health

New research debunks the myth that 'blowing off steam' is the best way to reduce anger

msg, cooking, myth debunking, health, taste
Health

Dietitians and experts debunk some of the biggest lies and misconceptions about MSG

More For You

health insurance, artificial intelligence, healthcare, app, medicine

A.I. versus A.I. in a battle of health insurance claims.

Photo credit: Canva

Genius start-up app fights health insurance A.I. claim denials with an A.I. of their own

As time goes on, for better and for worse, artificial intelligence is making its way through several industries, including healthcare. Many insurance companies incorporate A.I. into their claims processing system with much criticism. One 2021 report quoted by CBS News found that insurers denied one out of every five claims, and it’s gotten to the point where several patients are suing their insurance providers for having A.I. determine whether or not they can afford their prescribed care. But in that wake, a new company is helping patients file their appeals with an A.I. of their own.

A major issue with using A.I. to process claims is that rejections can happen nearly instantly. This is incredibly frustrating since more health insurers aren’t allowing claims to be reviewed by flesh-and-blood doctors before accepting or rejecting them, but having their A.I. instantly review and reject them without a second opinion. When rejected, the vast majority of patients lack the medical knowledge to formally write out a successful appeal. Even if they do, the proper research could take weeks for a regular person to do and any flaw would be scrutinized by that A.I. to deny them again. That’s what caused the birth of Counterforce Health.

Keep ReadingShow less
plastic water bottle, health risk, microplastics, warning, hydration

If you left a plastic water bottle in a hot car for hours, you may want to discard it.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors warn why you shouldn't drink from water bottles left in a hot car

It’s important to stay cool and hydrated, especially during the summer months. Many folks would buy a bottle of water from a convenience store and sometimes forget about it, leaving it in the car during a hot day and drinking it later. While not ideal, the water is there and you figure it's best not to waste it. However, you might want to reconsider.

Many publications, including the New York Times among others, say to drink bottled water left in a hot car with caution or to just avoid drinking it at all. This may seem terribly wasteful but your health could be at risk. There is more than one reason to either make sure you consume your beverages fully when they’re cold within the day or to throw them out if they’ve been left in your car during a hot day. Some folks even claim that it could possibly start a fire in the car.

Keep ReadingShow less
ghosting, dating, relationships, break-ups, psychology

Ghosting is more than just rude.

Photo credit: Canva

Relationship study reveals the psychological damage of ghosting a date

Picture this: You and another person go out on a date. You think it went well, it even ended with a kiss, and you agree to text to make plans tomorrow. Well, tomorrow comes and you shoot over a possible second date. Then a day goes by. Then a week. Then it’s clear that you’re among the three out of ten dating adults that have been ghosted. While ghosting is considered rude, it could be more harmful than a blunt break-up.

A Wayne State University study is showing that ghosting not only matches emotional hurt of being rejected, but the participants in the study said that they would have a harder time letting go of emotional attachment compared to just being directly broken up via text. The emotional limbo of not knowing if they were ghosted led participants to consider trying to make contact again within 24 hours of being initially ignored and even check out a person’s social media after they’ve been ghosted.

Keep ReadingShow less
George Harrison, Quiet Beatle, Beatles humor, Beatles press, Monty Python, Life of Brian, All Things Must Pass, The Art of Dying, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Phil Spector, Phil Collins, Genesis band, Beatles recording, music pranks, rock history, classic rock, Beatles stories, Harrison prank
Phil Collins 1981 and George Harrison in Vrindavan.
via Philippe Roos / Flickr and Wikimedia Commons

George Harrison's elaborate prank on Phil Collins may be the funniest joke in rock history

Beatle George Harrison was pigeonholed as the "Quiet Beatle," but the youngest member of the Fab Four had an acerbic, dry sense of humor that was as sharp as the rest of his bandmates.

He gave great performances in the musical comedy classics "A Hard Days Night" and "Help!" while holding his own during The Beatles' notoriously anarchic press conferences. After he left the band in 1970, in addition to his musical career, he would produce the 1979 Monty Python comedy classic, "The Life of Brian."

Keep ReadingShow less
supplements, advertisements, health, diet, medicine

Doctors ask the public to scrutinize the supplements they take each day.

Photo credit: Canva

Advertising experts expose how supplement companies lure you into buying their products

When you’re watching TV or browsing the Internet, you’ll likely see advertisements for various supplements. Vitamins, amino acids, herbs, minerals, or a combination of them that promise to help reduce stress, promote weight loss, improve circulation, improve the immune system, "enhance performance," and more. They come in capsules, shakes, gummies, or even full-fledged snacks. Your doctor might have even recommended you take some. However, it can be easy to rely too heavily on supplements for your overall health and buy too much into what advertising is telling you.

You’re not a fool or anything if an ad influenced you to buy and use a supplement. Depending on what you’re using, the supplement might actually help you. However, it’s important to remember that advertisers are focused primarily on getting you to buy the product rather than ensure that it’s right for you. Ad experts say that the most effective ads focus on your struggles with ad copy such as:

Keep ReadingShow less
psychedelics, mushrooms, psilocybin, medical research, scientific study

A new study suggests that psilocybin has anti-aging properties.

Photo credit: Canva, Nomad Visuals (mushrooms) and transurfer (faces)

Fascinating new study suggests psychedelic mushrooms can slow down the aging process

For decades, psychedelic mushrooms have been part of the American counterculture. (They're currently illegal in the U.S.—listed as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act.) But they're now way more mainstream than you might expect. In fact, as NPR reported, two high-profile studies from 2024 suggested that psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, had become the preferred hallucinogen in the U.S. (The RAND Corporation estimated that three percent of Americans, roughly eight million adults, had used psilocybin within the previous year.) But fascinating new data suggests that psilocybin might be useful in unexpected contexts—it could even help slow down the aging process.

In July 2025, researchers at Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine published their evidence in Nature Partnering Journal (NPG) Aging, showing that psilocybin reduced hallmarks of aging in human cells and improved survival in aged mice (the equivalent of 60 in human years).

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge

Representative Image: Science has taken strides toward bolstering mental strength.

Keenan Constance

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

Do you have anxiety? Have you tried just about everything to get over it, but it just keeps coming back? Perhaps you thought you had got over it, only for the symptoms to return with a vengeance? Whatever your circumstances, science can help you to beat anxiety for good.

Anxiety can present as fear, restlessness, an inability to focus at work or school, finding it hard to fall or stay asleep at night, or getting easily irritated. In social situations, it can make it hard to talk to others; you might feel like you're constantly being judged, or have symptoms such as stuttering, sweating, blushing or an upset stomach.

Keep ReadingShow less
color perception test, eye test challenge, Lenstore color quiz, color vision quiz, women vs men color vision, online vision test, visual acuity test, viral internet quiz

A circular color wheel

Canva

This ultra-difficult color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

Lenstore, a UK-based eye care company, has created an ultra-difficult color test that is so challenging that less than 1% of the first 2,000 participants scored a perfect ten out of ten.

The test involves distinguishing between different hues of the same color and putting the colors in the correct order on the spectrum.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025