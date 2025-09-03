Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

HVAC expert says leaving the air conditioner on when you're away actually saves energy and money

It makes sense when you think about it.

air conditioning, climate change, money saving tips, energy efficiency, cooling

HVAC expert says to keep your A/C on or you'll pay more.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesSep 03, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

As temperatures rise outside, many Americans rely on their air conditioners at home or their apartment to keep life from broiling them indoors. While air conditioners are great at cooling down homes, they simultaneously heat up electricity bills. This leaves many to wonder whether they should turn off their air conditioner when they leave home in order to save money. Basic logic would suggest a person should, but an expert says the opposite.

Angel, an HVAC specialist from Dymond AC, went on TikTok to settle the debate. He explains in the video that while turning off the A/C when leaving your home sounds logical, the reality is that the home will heat back up as you’re gone and your A/C will end up using more energy trying to get your home back to the desired temperature compared to keeping it on to maintain its current state. He suggests that before you leave, you can adjust the temperature of the air conditioning unit to a slightly warmer temperature to help offset power costs while you’re away and then return it to the desired temperature when you return.

@dymondac

🏠🌬️You should turn off air conditioner when leaving home? The answer is NO❌, because returning to your house will be uncomfortable due to the hot temperature. And if you try to cool your house, it will require longer AC operation and consume more electricity.⚡ Simply raise the temperature a few degrees, then adjust it back down when you return home. Easy and efficient cooling solution.✨ Comment below your questions and follow me for more!🤝🏻⭐ #HVACServices #airconditioningservice #acmaintenance

As the world gets warmer, air conditioning is seen more and more as a necessity by some cultures. The United States is home to 374 million A/C units, second only to China with 569 million. Air conditioners are typically used in hot or humid climates, as expected, but are usually more common in areas with denser urban populations that have more people, asphalt, and cars which generate heat. Air conditioners are also more common in more affluent nations, too.

While the U.S. and parts of Asia are rising in air conditioner usage, most European countries have shied away from A/C. In fact, only one in ten European households have an air conditioner. The reluctance to embrace A/C has much to do with reducing energy costs, not taxing older electrical grids, and environmental impact. While it provides relief from heat, air conditioners typically contribute to climate change by being responsible for about three percent of greenhouse gas emissions. So, while air conditioners cool down our home, they warm up our planet, causing further need for them.

@kjordyyy

HOW do you brits do this every summer 🥹

Fortunately, there are people trying to make air conditioners that are both more affordable and environmentally friendly. Greentown Labs is developing a 3D printed A/C unit that cools the home with less carbon emissions. Depending on your climate, a heat pump might be a better, less costly alternative to air conditioning. Since 2022, scientists have been working on a new form of A/C unit that relies on a solid refrigerant which could significantly reduce energy consumption and lower environmental impact while still being effective at cooling your home.

- YouTube youtu.be

In the meantime, there are some other methods to rely on other than your air conditioner and your bank account to stay cool. There are traditional methods such as ceiling fans, closing the blinds to prevent sunlight from bleeding in to heat up your home, and taking a cold bath. However, if you’re willing to invest more in your living space, you can spend money on getting your home energy audited to see where hot or cold air could be leaking in (or out) your home. It might also be useful to get a smart thermostat to help your home’s temperature automatically regulate throughout the day for maximum efficiency without spiking power usage.

There are more and more tricks, tips, and options becoming available to people to help beat the heat without impacting wallets or the environment more than necessary.

climate changecooling methodselectricity billsenergy consumptionenergy efficiencyenergy savingsenvironmental impactgreenhouse gas emissionsheat pumphome coolinghvac specialisttemperature controlair conditioning

The Latest

hero kids, bravery, good news, community, viral stories, child safety, kidnapping prevention, feel good stories
Past Events

A 12-year-old saw a man lead her neighbor away. Her next two words stopped a kidnapping.

AI healthcare, ChatGPT, TMJ, jaw pain, life hacks, Reddit, viral stories, health tech, patient empowerment
Past Events

His jaw clicked for five years. ChatGPT fixed it in 60 seconds.

malicious compliance, workplace drama, IT stories, Reddit, bad boss, overtime, employee rights, great resignation, viral stories
Past Events

Boss cuts overtime, then begs employee to stay when chaos erupts

air conditioning, climate change, money saving tips, energy efficiency, cooling
Work & Money

HVAC expert says leaving the air conditioner on when you're away actually saves energy and money

More For You

four day workweek, economy, jobs, employee burnout, employment

The Dutch enjoy a four-day work week with no major economic issues.

Photo credit: Canva

The Netherlands is slowly transitioning to a 4-day workweek and it's been especially good for women

Burnout at work has become a national issue in the United States, to the point that the media is calling it “The Great Exhaustion.” There's been concern and debate regarding productivity at work and whether the U.S. should adopt a four-day workweek versus the traditional 9-to-5 for five days out of the week. In contrast, the debate is over in the Netherlands, where a four-day workweek is commonplace and welcomed, especially for women in the workforce.

The average worker in the Netherlands works around 32.1 hours a week, the shortest workweek in the European union. While the majority of folks work part-time, most full-time workers compress their hours into four-day workweeks rather than spreading them over five. In spite of shorter work hours, the Netherlands retains a high GDP and a productive economy. This is due to the fact that while the Dutch work shorter hours each week, they work longer tenures before retiring which allows industrious work to be spread across a larger population of people in the work force.

Keep ReadingShow less
walmart, lawsuit, consumer protection, shopping tips, sales

Walmart will settle for millions of dollars for alleged price discrepancies.

Photo credit: Canva

Walmart to pay millions for allegedly unlawfully charging for these products

Residents of California noticed something odd when shopping at Walmart. Many claimed that products such as baked goods, produce, and other prepared foods were sold with less weight than indicated on their labels. Others also accused Walmart of charging customers more than its lowest advertised or posted price. This alleged attempt to save money will now cost Walmart $5.6 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit.

The civil complaint filed by multiple California counties stated that this discrepancy in pricing violated California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition laws. Walmart will settle with the district attorney offices of Santa Clara County, San Diego County, San Bernardino County, and Sonoma County, paying $5.5 million in civil penalties while agreeing to ensure that their employees will be held responsible for accurately weighing and pricing their products. The retail giant will also pay $139,908 to cover the costs of the investigations. Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and operates over 280 stores in California, meaning that its questionable pricing practices impact millions of customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
employment law, reddit, worker's rights, employment, human resources

Asking to be paid on time? Written warning!

Photo credit: Canva

Employee gets 'bad attitude' warning after asking why their paycheck was a week late

The modern concept of work is fairly simple. At a job, you do the duties listed and are paid for those duties within an agreed upon time frame. That’s the exchange. If something is off within that agreement, it’s fair for either party to ask the other questions why there is an issue. However, a viral Reddit thread featuring a worker getting reprimanded by their manager over a late paycheck has people wondering where the disconnect is.

In the thread, the original poster discussed about how his paycheck was late by almost a full week. Thinking that there was just a delay, they calmly asked their manager, “Hey, I haven’t been paid yet, do you know when it’ll go through?” The manager apparently gave them a look and said, “You don’t have to come at me with that kind of tone.” Hours later, the worker was called into the office and given a formal warning due to “unprofessional attitude toward management” for politely yet directly asking when to expect their payment. The paycheck appeared two days after the supposed “incident” with no apology or acknowledgment that it was late.

Keep ReadingShow less
gen z, workforce, promotions, work culture, economy

Gen Z cares less about being late to work compared to other generations.

Photo credit: Canva

87-year-old CEO's secret to success is being 'on time.' Here's why that rubs Gen Z wrong.

In an interview with Fortune, 87-year-old CEO George Gellert of Gellert Global Group has spent over 60 years running a company that brings in $1.7 billion each year. The secret to his success, he claims, isn’t anything huge but one consistent practice: being on time. “My mother would say to me, if you’re one minute late, it’s the same as being an hour late.” However, his younger Gen Z peers aren’t hearing it.

A survey of 1,000 workers across different ages and stages of life found that 47% of Gen Zers believed that being 5 to 10 minutes late to a meeting or function was still considered “on time,” a far cry from other previous working generations. This among other reasons is why Gen Z is considered the most difficult generation to work with even when their peers manage them.

Keep ReadingShow less
underpaid jobs, job market, minimum wage, emt, essential worker

EMTs are among the least paid professions in the U.S.

Photo credit: Canva

People everywhere agree that these four mission critical professions are shockingly underpaid

Many people agree that a hard day of work deserves a fair wage in return, or, at the very least, a livable wage. However, according to the Society of Human Resource Management, nearly half of Americans who work full-time don’t make a livable wage. Even people who make six-figure incomes aren’t considered upper class in many states. This raises many opinions among Americans regarding minimum wage, inflation, and other topics, but among the working class one question remains: Which professions are the most underpaid and under appreciated?

This conversation sparked a viral Reddit thread titled, “What’s a job that absolutely deserves triple the salary, but doesn’t get nearly enough respect?” One would imagine that folks would list a variety of different jobs, including their own, but there seemed to be a few specific occupations that were frequently referenced and upvoted. Here are some the most cited professions people believe deserve much more money and respect from society.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ford, auto industry, manufacturing, Gen Z, wages

Ford's CEO has a plan for his Gen Z workers.

Photo credit: Canva

Ford CEO's response to 'young people don't want to work here' is just what Gen Z needs to hear

Ford CEO Jim Farley noticed a problem at the car manufacturing company when he sat down to negotiate new terms and contracts with the union leaders. According to his veteran staff and the demographics of his employee roster, he was told “young people don’t want to work here.” So did he try to make Ford more appealing with snacks or a more youth-oriented, fun-focused work environment? No. He decided to go old school and copy a method done by founder Henry Ford himself back in 1914: give the young workers raises.

“The older workers who’d been at the company said, ‘None of the young people want to work here. Jim, you pay $17 an hour, and they are so stressed,’” Farley said to Walter Isaacson in an interview. In the conversation with longtime workers, he found out that many of his younger temps and newer staff were struggling to make ends meet, with some of them working eight-hour-long shifts at Amazon before clocking in to work their seven hour shifts at Ford each day. After finding out these workers were getting only three to four hours of sleep per night, Farley knew something had to change.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace culture, bad boss, viral tiktok, employee safety, toxic workplace, management fail, employee rights, work-life balance

A woman talks on her cellphone after a car accident

Canva

Manager’s shocking reaction after employee is hit by car sparks online fury

We all expect basic empathy from bosses, especially during emergencies. But a manager’s recent response to an employee hospitalized after being hit by a car has left the internet outraged—and questioning workplace culture.

Internet personality Ben Askins (@ben.askins) recently highlighted a troubling text exchange in a viral TikTok, revealing how one manager prioritized deadlines over human compassion.

Keep ReadingShow less
work from home, remote work, healthy living, work life balance, employment

Remote workers tend be happier and healthier than people returning to the office.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists definitively know why working from home makes us happier and healthier

More and more businesses and industries are pushing for people to work in the office after remote working became the standard during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons vary with some companies claiming that remote work lessens collaboration and other theories revolving around power and money. But after four years of analysis, a study showed that remote work makes employees happier and healthier overall, and it boils down to one aspect: time.

A late-2024 Australian study reinforced the realization that many remote workers already know and experienced: working from home makes us happier and healthier. This has been backed up time and again by experts in both business and health fields. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also points out that remote work has no negative impact on productivity in the majority of American businesses, so even if you’re focused on business success rather than the mental and physical health of your employees, remote work could be more beneficial compared to traditional in-office culture.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025