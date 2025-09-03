HVAC expert says leaving the air conditioner on when you're away actually saves energy and money

As temperatures rise outside, many Americans rely on their air conditioners at home or their apartment to keep life from broiling them indoors. While air conditioners are great at cooling down homes, they simultaneously heat up electricity bills. This leaves many to wonder whether they should turn off their air conditioner when they leave home in order to save money. Basic logic would suggest a person should, but an expert says the opposite.

Angel, an HVAC specialist from Dymond AC , went on TikTok to settle the debate. He explains in the video that while turning off the A/C when leaving your home sounds logical, the reality is that the home will heat back up as you’re gone and your A/C will end up using more energy trying to get your home back to the desired temperature compared to keeping it on to maintain its current state. He suggests that before you leave, you can adjust the temperature of the air conditioning unit to a slightly warmer temperature to help offset power costs while you’re away and then return it to the desired temperature when you return.

@dymondac 🏠🌬️You should turn off air conditioner when leaving home? The answer is NO❌, because returning to your house will be uncomfortable due to the hot temperature. And if you try to cool your house, it will require longer AC operation and consume more electricity.⚡ Simply raise the temperature a few degrees, then adjust it back down when you return home. Easy and efficient cooling solution.✨ Comment below your questions and follow me for more!🤝🏻⭐ #HVACServices #airconditioningservice #acmaintenance

As the world gets warmer, air conditioning is seen more and more as a necessity by some cultures. The United States is home to 374 million A/C units , second only to China with 569 million. Air conditioners are typically used in hot or humid climates, as expected, but are usually more common in areas with denser urban populations that have more people, asphalt, and cars which generate heat. Air conditioners are also more common in more affluent nations , too.

While the U.S. and parts of Asia are rising in air conditioner usage, most European countries have shied away from A/C. In fact, only one in ten European households have an air conditioner. The reluctance to embrace A/C has much to do with reducing energy costs, not taxing older electrical grids, and environmental impact. While it provides relief from heat, air conditioners typically contribute to climate change by being responsible for about three percent of greenhouse gas emissions . So, while air conditioners cool down our home, they warm up our planet, causing further need for them.

@kjordyyy HOW do you brits do this every summer 🥹

Fortunately, there are people trying to make air conditioners that are both more affordable and environmentally friendly. Greentown Labs is developing a 3D printed A/C unit that cools the home with less carbon emissions. Depending on your climate, a heat pump might be a better, less costly alternative to air conditioning. Since 2022, scientists have been working on a new form of A/C unit that relies on a solid refrigerant which could significantly reduce energy consumption and lower environmental impact while still being effective at cooling your home.

- YouTube youtu.be

In the meantime, there are some other methods to rely on other than your air conditioner and your bank account to stay cool. There are traditional methods such as ceiling fans, closing the blinds to prevent sunlight from bleeding in to heat up your home, and taking a cold bath. However, if you’re willing to invest more in your living space, you can spend money on getting your home energy audited to see where hot or cold air could be leaking in (or out) your home. It might also be useful to get a smart thermostat to help your home’s temperature automatically regulate throughout the day for maximum efficiency without spiking power usage.

There are more and more tricks, tips, and options becoming available to people to help beat the heat without impacting wallets or the environment more than necessary.