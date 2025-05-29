Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Got tooth pain? It's probably because you're related to this 465-million-year-old fish.

A new study reveals how human teeth first became sensitive underwater.

fish, teeth, ocean, swimming, science, history, nature, evolution, paleontology

In ancient fish, teeth were exterior features, almost like armor.

Photo by 王 术山 on Unsplash
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMay 29, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

We’ve all felt it: that ice cream that’s just a little too cold, that popcorn that gets a little too stuck, that coffee that’s a little too hot. But how did such sensitivity in our teeth develop? Researchers at the University of Chicago have begun to develop an answer, and it’s not what you’d expect.

What they found was that ancient fish were covered in small, bumpy structures that helped them traverse the ocean and avoid predators. These are called odontodes, which functioned almost like armor, and these structures contained miniscule tubes of dentine. In humans, dentine is the layer under the enamel of our teeth. Dentine is very sensitive because it ensures the safety of the tooth’s internal nerves, tissues, and blood vessels, also known as dental pulp. According to Cleveland Clinic, “the nerves in your dental pulp detect changes in temperature and pressure. The resulting discomfort lets you know something is wrong.” The same, it turns out, was true for fish some 465 million years ago, though their odontodes were exterior features. Through the beauty of evolution, we developed similar attributes, albeit in our mouths instead of on our skin.

Below:

Paleontologist and postdoctoral researcher Dr. Yara Haridy joined the University of Chicago's research team in 2022 to "study the oldest skeletons of 'your inner fish'" and "dig into deep time to find out why our bones and teeth do what they do," she wrote on Instagram.

While odontodes were discovered many years ago, CNN reports, their purpose remained a bit of a mystery. It wasn’t until the UChicago team discovered that they contained dentine that they were able to surmise how the odontodes were used. “'Covered in these sensitive tissues, maybe when [a fish] bumped against something it could sense that pressure, or maybe it could sense when the water got too cold and it needed to swim elsewhere,’” Dr. Yara Haridy toldCNN. “‘This shows us that ‘teeth’ can also be sensory even when they’re not in the mouth.’”

As these fish evolved, odontodes moved closer and closer to the mouth, until eventually they were inside. This is what’s known as an exaptation, as opposed to an adaptation. An exaptation is when “evolution has made do by co-opting an existing trait for a new use when the right circumstances arose,” according to Quanta Magazine. “These instances offer the lesson that a trait’s current use does not always explain its origin.” An adaptation, on the other hand, “tunes a trait or system over time,” according to the Journal of Molecular Evolution. That we have dentine in our own teeth isn’t magic, especially since our limbs were initially developed for swimming (another exaptation).

"Here are images produced by paleontological artist Brian Engh to show an "updated reconstruction of the currently oldest known bony fish - called Astraspis - evading a giant predatory sea scorpion called Megalograptus," he wrote on Instagram. "Each is meant to be sensing the other thanks to their sensory-bump studded armor body covering. In other words, what we were trying to show here is the FEEELING of being one of our most ancient bony ancestors trying to dodge an equally sensitive armored predator." Engh shows his art process below.


There are still fish that have odontodes today, too, and some have become even smaller, known as denticles, according to CNN Haridy knew the suckermouth catfish she raises had denticles but she also “realized their denticles were connected to nerves much in the same way that teeth are in animals,” the network added.

Based on their research, the UChicago team has noticed that early arthropods developed comparable qualities, albeit independently of one another, in a phenomenon known as “evolutionary convergence,” also called “convergent evolution.” According to London’s Natural History Museum, “Convergent evolution occurs when organisms that aren’t closely related evolve similar features or behaviours, often as solutions to the same problems.” This means that different species can develop the same attributes even if they haven’t arisen from the same source. Arthropods needed to stay safe too, after all, though their versions of odontodes are known as sensilla, CNN shares.

So, the next time you have some tooth pain, don’t worry–it could just be an aftereffect nearly 500 million years in the making.

fishtooth painteethhistorynatureevolutionbiologyfossilresearchuniversity of chicagopaleontologyancientscience

The Latest

space, solar system, heartbeat, energy, global patterns, life energy, satellite footage
Science

Convincing video makes wild claim that the Earth has a literal heartbeat. So, does it?

pride, queer, west virginia, south, parade, shepherdstown
Culture

How Shepherdstown, West Virginia got its first Pride parade this year

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning
Past Events

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

fish, teeth, ocean, swimming, science, history, nature, evolution, paleontology
Science

Got tooth pain? It's probably because you're related to this 465-million-year-old fish.

More For You

wood, drinking water, climate change, scientific breakthrough, water crisis

A wooden compound could be a new source of drinking water.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists' incredible breakthrough could solve worldwide water crisis with balsa wood

As worldwide water scarcity concerns grow, scientists have taken up the task to come up with ways to help accumulate fresh water to drink. This latest innovation could allow you to quench your thirst by obtaining water from a wooden cube that collects moisture from thin air. No infrastructure, pipes, or electricity required.

Scientists at The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Australia and China’s Zhejiang A&F University, Yancheng Institute of Technology, and the Hangzhou Vocational & Technical College teamed up to develop a wood compound that naturally absorbs and retains moisture from the atmosphere. The material then releases the moisture in the form of clean drinkable water when it is exposed to sunlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
reality, brain, colors, optical illusions, teachers, truth

Images that distort your reality.

Images from Canva - Photos by Ezumelmages and Markovic.

The teacher said purple exists only in their heads and blew the classes' mind

What I think and what I feel is my reality; so we tell ourselves. Our mind constantly interprets limited information, even though it may seem like we get lots of information, and then creates our own perceived truth. Here is a perfect example.

The color, more exactly the wavelength of purple does not exist, yet our brains construct an image that shows it does. But it doesn’t. Confused?

Keep ReadingShow less
essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
twins, biracial twins, mixed race, viral twins, miracle babies, family love, genetic surprise, parenting, diversity, racial identity, internet famous, heartwarming story

Whitney Meyer and her twin daughters Kalani and Jarani.

Whitney Meyer

Rare twins with different skin tones show beauty in diversity

When Whitney Meyer gave birth to her twin daughters, she was stunned. One of her girls, Kalani, had very light skin. Her sister, Jarani, was visibly darker. For Whitney, who is white, and her partner Tomas Dean, who is Black, it was something they never imagined. “Kalani was as white as can be,” Whitney told TODAY. “I was just in denial because you know the odds of this? I would never think I would have a black and white twin.”

"I would never think I would have a black and white twin."

— Whitney Meyer

The rare occurrence has made Kalani and Jarani internet-famous, and their story has become a heartwarming reminder that beauty, love, and family come in many forms.

Keep ReadingShow less
siamese, physics, author, cat, science, pawprints

Chester, a Siamese cat like the one pictured above, became the author of several respected physics papers.

Photo by Dimitry Kooijmans on Unsplash

How a Siamese cat became a lauded physicist and author of  scientific papers.

It was 1975 and Michigan State University professor and physicist Jack Hetherington finished a scientific paper only to have a colleague realize he had used the “royal we” throughout. Hoping to submit the work to a scientific journal, he knew the paper would get rejected if he kept it like this. Revising would not have been as easy as pressing a few buttons, like it would be today–if he wanted to fix it, he’d instead have to go back and rewrite the entire paper. Instead, however, he made a decision that also created one of the most beloved scientists of the last 50 years. He stated that the co-author of his paper was one F.D.C. Willard, a pseudonym he created for his Siamese cat, Chester.

"Concerned that colleagues would recognise Chester’s name, he concocted a pen name," the Times Higher Educationshared, “F.D. for Felis domesticus; C for Chester; and Willard after the cat that sired him.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlantic Equatorial Water, water mass, thermocline, ocean mixing, Argo program, oceanography, climate science, equatorial ocean, Atlantic discovery

Representative Image: You'd think finding water in the ocean would be easy, you might be mistaken.

Earano

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing "blob" of water in the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists previously discovered a specific type of water mass called “Equatorial waters” in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Given the similarities in the Atlantic Ocean, they wondered if a similar water mass might exist there. In the fall of 2023, they discovered a large water blob in the Atlantic, which they named “Atlantic Equatorial Water.” Their detailed study was published in Geophysical Research Letters in a paper titled “Is There an Equatorial Water Mass in the Atlantic Ocean?”

deep ocean currents, salinity data, NOAA ocean, Shirshov Institute, Viktor Zhurbas, ocean circulationThe Atlantic Ocean still holds secrets that scientists are hunting down. Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
Carl Sagan, space, science, relationships, loneliness

Carl Sagan's words and philosophy behind space travel could help you make deep relationships.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

1985 Carl Sagan interview on finding alien life is a perfect metaphor for friendship on Earth

Carl Sagan is widely considered the top expert when it comes to space exploration and study. Among several other accolades and accomplishments, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his bookThe Dragons of Eden, Emmy and Peabody Awards for his television series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, and NASA’s Distinguished Public Service Medal twice. Yet while his specialty was outer space, his thoughts can apply to people and their relationships.

In a 1985 interview with BBC broadcaster Terry Wogan, Sagan touched on a variety of topics, but the conversation shifted focus primarily on space exploration and making contact with life outside of Earth. Much of what he said about finding and looking for life on other planets can be applied to finding other people on our own planet. Advice and advocacy for investing in outer space are also words to live by for those who feel alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
dog ownership, scientific study, relationship study, complex relationships, healthy relationships

Your relationship with your dog might be the most satisfying one in your life.

Photo credit: Canva

Study explains why you might love your dog more than your spouse

When you’re down and troubled, stressed and burnt-out, or wanting to share joy with someone, it’s always nice to have a companion you can share it all with. A friend who can boost you, console you without judgment, or share in your happiness without jealousy or expectation of benefiting from it. You may be thinking that this friend could be your old high school bestie, a close family member, or your spouse. But more than likely, your more favored and satisfying relationship is with your dog.

A study from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary is showing that dog owners found their relationships with their pet as satisfying or more satisfying than their relationships with their friends, family, romantic partners, and even their children.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025