Husband spends 40 years growing guitar-shaped forest around home to fulfill his late wife's wish

As one travels to the lowland plains of Pampas, Argentina, some 250 miles south of Cordoba Province, they will find a state-of-the-art guitar-shaped forest etched into the grassy farmland. This unique forest is a memorial dedicated to Graciela Yraizoz by her husband, a ranch farmer named Pedro Martin Ureta. Graciela passed away in 1977 from a sudden brain aneurysm at the age of 25, while she was pregnant. A couple of years before her death, she flew over the Pampas farmlands when she spotted a farm designed in the shape of a milk pail. Intrigued by it, she thought of crafting a guitar-shaped forest and discussed the idea with her husband. She loved guitars.

Even though they already owned a ranch at that time, Pedro waved off the idea, telling her that they would think about it later. But unfortunately, this “later” never came. So, when he lost Graciela, he was crushed and heartbroken with remorse.

In 1979, he finally decided to fulfill one of her last wishes. He conveyed the idea of a “guitar-shaped forest” to professional landscapers. They shrugged off his idea saying it was impossible. So, the onus of implementing his idea was left all on him. He took the help of his four children to make his dream manifest into reality, as per Conde Nast Traveler.

A man in Argentina planted a guitar-shaped forest of 7,000 trees, and more than 1km in length, in memory of his wife who loved music. pic.twitter.com/7fa8QyTGA0 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 14, 2024

So, Pedro and his four children set out to work to change the farmland clipping it into a colossal guitar. The farmer chose Cypress trees to create the guitar’s perimeter. These trees were sprinkled at the boundary of the instrument’s neck, and body, as well as the star-shaped hole in the center. The strings of the musical instrument were depicted with festoons of blue Eucalyptus trees. The combination of blue and green offers a startling iridescent effect when the guitar is viewed from above.

During the initial days of work, he faced many challenges. For instance, pests would wreak havoc on the patch where he was working. According to Greg App, the tussocky grasses of Pampas are crowded with insects like grasshoppers, aphids, mealybugs and spider mites. But before these pests could make his guitar forest their personal buffet, Pedro fenced the trees with scrap metal.

Today, the ornamented work of art is about two-thirds of a mile long. The best view of the patterned forest can be taken from the air. It can also be viewed on Google Earth. The design also NASA's attention and it then utilized its Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on the Terra satellite to capture and document the gorgeous vista.

Pedro’s marvelous topiary work is not just a fancy forest, but also a love letter and a journey back in time when Graciela was still alive. It has been reported that Pedro never enjoyed a real-time aerial view of the green guitar forest due to his fear of flying. He only saw it in photographs.