Everyone has a different love language. Understanding what makes your partner feel loved and practicing it constantly for 26 years is no mean feat. But this is exactly what Jones Motivat has been doing for his wife, who says that acts of service are her language. The man has religiously combed his wife's afro for her, setting true couple goals for people. Recently, when his daughter, @queenmotivat, decided to post this moment between the couple on TikTok, people just couldn't have enough of it. The video quickly gained over 2 million views. GMA reached out to the family and the details of their story are just as beautiful as the candid moment the daughter captured. Describing the ritual, Jones Motivat told the outlet, "My responsibility was to look after Flower here, make sure that she's blossoming. Which is a better way of pruning than starting with the crown on her head. Making sure that she looks like a queen and continues to look like a queen," he lovingly added.

The family started making videos on TikTok during the pandemic to strengthen their bond. The page mostly has videos featuring the couple and the various aspects of their relationship. Their daughter shared that their social media brand is called "Motivat," signifying "a place where you can feel motivated." The basis of the content is mainly love and positivity, making it a wholesome place to be. The couple, Bea and Jones Motivat, hold doctorates in psychology and believe in teaching what they have learned from their experience with each other. They have written books on love and give dating lessons through their program. Bea told ABC News, "One thing we did at the beginning of our relationship was to try and understand each other's love languages. For me, it's the acts of service. When someone does something for me. When they help me brush my afro, make for me a cup of tea, I mean, it just means the whole wide world for me."

Love is a driving force in the family, which began when the parents fell in love while they were students at Nairobi University and Bea Motivat took guitar lessons from her future husband. From their story and its correlation with the guitar, the couple has developed an analogy that they shared with the outlet. "We have six strings that have to be tuned every day to survive," Bea said, "One of them is actually guiding and tending after one another and making sure that each string was finely tuned so that the music that comes out would be beautiful."

Although the beautiful relationship the couple shares has inspired people and their clients, their first students are their children, who have grown up witnessing their parents' happy relationship and consider it a privilege to have someone to look up to. Links Motivat told the outlet that he is very honored to have such parents and wishes that everyone could experience what he has. The couple is a true example of the fact that it takes constant effort and thoughtfulness to nurture love that keeps growing.