Incredible video shows people speaking in 65 accents of the English language

An accent is the sound of how a person speaks. Since there are over 8 billion people on the planet, not everyone has the same accent. While some people say “toe-may-toe,” others say “toh-maa-toh.” While some say “Koh-fee,” others say “Kaw-fee.” Emerging from geographical locations, cultural diversity, and social interaction, this fusion of accents is what makes the world a colorful, diverse place. Dan Vineberg, a vlogger who goes by The New Travel (@TheNewTravel) on YouTube, posted a video highlighting 65 different accents of the English language and it is impressive.

English is a common language in many places. Till 2023, an estimated 1.46 billion people spoke English around the world, which is akin to 1 in every 5 people, according to WordRated. However, the same language is spoken differently in different locales. Dan’s video took people on a tour around the world, and got a flavor of so many accents, all at once. “A collection of English accents that I filmed in interviews, between 2019 – 2024,” he wrote in the video caption.

In the video, Dan is behind the camera interviewing 65 random people, asking them where they're from and how many languages they speak. While some people go on to say that they speak up to three languages, others say they can speak barely one. For his interviews, Dan included both native English speakers as well as non-native ones, the people who picked it up as a second, third, or even fourth language. There were also the people who were just beginning to grasp the basics of the language. Overall, the video showed English accents ranging from Irish to British, from Punjabi to French, from Chinese to Scottish, from Mexican to German, and from Japanese to Italian, among others.

Different accents not only serve as social markers but also epitomize the harmony that exists in the world despite that it brims with diversity. Accents not only depict diversity but also heritage.

So, no wonder, over 3,000 people shared their comments on Dan’s video, writing how good they felt watching it. “This video reminded me how different people are from each other and for some reason it makes me happy,” commented @rena-b5r. @mars-pb2yh added, “I freaking love these types of videos where we can just see how diverse our planet is and much cultural value is held by these people.” Reflecting upon a deeper insight, @nostalgicrazy said, “We need more of these to remind the world we're all just people learning and living the best we can. You can see how their faces light up when they talk about or in their language. Wish the world was always this easygoing!”