Japanese Embassy promises to get Taylor Swift back home in time for Super Bowl after concert

Fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift as well as the NFL itself, have been curious lately, to know whether she will be able to make it to the Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl. This is because the popstar has shows lined up for Tokyo Dome in Japan, from February 7 till February 10. However, on February 2, 2024, the Japanese Embassy posted a tweet assuring all her fans that she would indeed be able to make it to the Super Bowl on February 11. In this post, the Embassy of Japan released an official statement punctuated with the names of some of Swift’s hit numbers.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

In the statement, they wrote, “The Embassy of Japan is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl. Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently Speak Now that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” referring to the third studio album of the American singer-songwriter.

Furthermore, alluding to the names of the singer’s second and fourth studio albums in bold letters, the embassy wrote, “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned Can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift's most expansive tour yet, with 151 shows across five continents. This tour was first announced after the release of her 2022 tenth studio album Midnights. On November 1st, 2022, Swift announced this tour, writing in a tweet, “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)” And when the tour’s timeline reached the time for Japan’s performance, her fans were more concerned whether she would be able to make in time to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The relationship between Swift and Kelce has been clearly public and not under the wraps anyway. According to Billboard, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was first spotted cheering for Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his football game in September. In July 2023, the football star was spotted at Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July, marking the affair between the two. In October 2023, they were spotted holding hands. And now as it seems, the whole world is waiting for the reunion of Swift and Kelce in Las Vegas, which, as the Japanese Embassy assures, will happen for certain. Exciting news for Swifties!