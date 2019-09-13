GOOD

Jimmy Kimmel shows the dangers of deepfake videos by inserting Trump and Pence into ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Tod Perry
09.13.19
via Jimmy Kimmel / YouTube

Fake news is rampant on the internet. Unscrupulous websites are encouraged to create misleading stories about political figures because they get clicks.

A study published by Science Advances found that elderly conservatives are, by far, the worst spearders of fake news. Ultra conservatives over the age of 65 shared about seven times more fake information on social media than moderates and super liberals during the 2016 election.

Get ready for things to get worse.

Deepfake technology is rapidly blurring the line between reality and digital fakery. This video of Bill Hader transforming into Tom Cruise is so realistic that it's hard not to think Hader is some type of shape-shifting alien.

Facebook and Microsoft are so concerned about this new technology being used on their platforms and misleading the public, they've spent $10 million dollars to create software that identifies deepfake technology.

"The goal of the challenge is to produce technology that everyone can use to better detect when AI has been used to alter a video in order to mislead the viewer," wrote Mike Schroepfer, chief technical officer at Facebook, in a blog outlining the project.

If elderly conservatives are easily fooled by fabricated news stories, what happens when fake videos of the liberal bogeyman du jour show up in their Facebook feed?

Jimmy Kimmel recently brought up the issue on his talk show.

"Another threat to the election are what they call deepfake videos," said Kimmel. "They take clips and they manipulate them to make them look as if someone did or said something they did not do."

Then he played a hilarious deepfake video of Doanld Trump and Mike Pence appearing on "Ru Paul's Drag Race." The video shows Trump as the host of the show and Mike Pence, a man who has a big problem with the LGBTQ community, as drag star Brooke Lynn Hytes.






Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is calling for a "Green Amendment" to the Constitution

assets.rebelmouse.io

There is no shortage of proposals from the, um, what's the word for it… huge, group of Democratic presidential candidates this year. But one may stand out from the pack as being not just bold but also necessary; during a CNN town hall about climate change Andrew Yang proposed a "green amendment" to the constitution.

Your words could help heal the world

Photo by Maria Teneva on Unsplash

Today, word choice matters, not only at the highest levels of political power in our country, but in our everyday speech, no matter our political persuasion or good intentions. Since the election of Donald Trump, we have seen an increase in hate speech everywhere from public gatherings to social media channels.

The past two months have been especially traumatic for so many groups, including the Latinx community who were targeted by a gunman in El Paso after being called "illegal invaders" of this country; immigrants who were told to "go back where they came from"; and journalists who were deemed disseminators of "evil propaganda" by our president.

These examples are enough for us to make the case, as some already have, that words matter more than ever in the current American public discourse. We must, however, all be responsible for the intentions of our speech (or tweets) and also how they are perceived.

Often, even those of us with the best intentions or the most 'woke' social justice warriors among us, use terms that are unknowingly othering, that contribute to long standing societal stereotypes or that embed violence into our speech.

While it is impossible to ignore the rhetoric stemming from the most powerful office in the land, that must not hinder each of our efforts to employ empathy and respect in the pursuit of a more just and equitable society.

For our team at Elle Communications, word choice is arguably the most important part of each of our days as we work to shape messaging with and for activists, advocates, entrepreneurs, companies, nonprofits, and other groups striving to create positive change in our country and our world.

Here are four things to consider when thinking about the ways in which we choose to move through this world and the words that we use along the way.

A blind inventor created a 'smart cane' with Google Maps to help visually-impaired people get around

It also makes walking safer.

via WeWalk / Twitter

According to the World Health Organization there are about 250 million visually impaired people in the world and about 20% of them use a white cane to get around.

While a white cane can help people avoid obstacles at ground level they are left unprotected from objects from the chest up.

Smartphone technology has made it easier for visually impaired people to navigate streets and sidewalks, especially in unfamiliar areas, but it's tough to use a cane in one hand and smartphone in the other.

India takes a bold step for the planet by banning single-use plastics

This is what real leadership looks like.

assets.rbl.ms

The mass production of plastic began in the 1950s and just about every piece of it is still here. It's either still in use, sitting in a landfill or floating in the ocean.

Over 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic has been produced over the past 70 years and 8 million tons are dumped in the ocean annually.

"There's so much plastic in the environment at this point, it's in the water we drink, much of the food we eat and even the air we breathe," John Hocevar, marine biologist and oceans campaign director for Greenpeace USA, told ABC News.

21 of the funniest responses to Trump’s Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map

Laughter is the only way to cope with the dumbest move by a president in U.S. history.

via Madameaurore / Twitter

There have been a lot of disastrous decisions made by U.S. presidents throughout our country's 243-year history. The Iraq War, Bay of Pigs Invasion, and Benjamin Harrison's protective trade policy that led to the Panic of 1893, first come to mind.

Most of these decisions came knowing there was risk involved, so it'd be wrong to label them dumb — poorly-executed or -thought through would probably be a better way to frame them.

However, on Wednesday September 4, 2019, the world was treated to what has to be the dumbest moment by a president in U.S. history. Donald Trump took a sharpie and altered a map that had the projected path of a deadly hurricane on it, just so he wouldn't lose face over an incorrect tweet.

