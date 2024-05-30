Man fakes his death before showing up at 'funeral' in a helicopter to teach family a 'life lesson'

It is so important for one to make their family feel loved and appreciated for a harmonious relationship. The lack of it might force one to go to the extremes to know their self-worth. This is what 45-year-old David Baerten did when he needed to feel appreciated by his family. He pulled off a prank that left people at a standstill, at least for a moment or two. The Belgian man faked his own death and staged his "funeral" to see who all cared for him.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk

David confided in his wife and his children to orchestrate and stage his death in front of relatives and family members to teach them a "life lesson." A part of the plan was executed by one of his daughters, who spread the news of his death on social media, making it look like a tribute. “Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you,” the daughter wrote, according to the Times UK. “Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

Thomas Faut (@el.tiktokeur2), a relative of David who was probably a guest at the funeral, posted a scene from this fake funeral on TikTok. The video has crossed over 500,000 views and more than 7,000 likes. The footage shows a crowd gathered at the funeral, dressed in black and waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Soon enough, a black helicopter comes whizzing through the sky. As the helicopter landed on the grassy lawn of the venue, people gasped in shock. David hopped out of the chopper as they stood there in confusion. While some of them walked towards him, others kept standing near the parking lot, unable to comprehend what had just happened.

“Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral,” the Belgian man said, greeting his mourners. Relatives rushed ahead to give him hugs and embrace. Later on, David revealed the reason behind pulling such a prank. “What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them," he said.

He added that although only half of his family attended his fake "funeral," other relatives did contact him. In a way, the funeral turned out to be an eye-opener for them, as well as for him. “That proves who really cares about me,” he said. “Those who didn’t come did contact me to meet up. So in a way, I did win.” Responding to David’s piece of mischief, Thomas wrote in the caption of his video, “You got us, I swear I was crying and then I had the shock, buddy we love you very much.”

