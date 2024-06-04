Mathematics genius leaves people stunned by rejecting $1 million prize and awards for his work

Every genius has a unique way of devoting their mind and soul to their work. Usually, the process involves staying away from the limelight and concentrating in the quiet to make spectacular discoveries. But one such eccentric genius seems too out-of-the-ordinary. He is a mathematician who keeps to himself, rarely gives interviews and doesn't accept prestigious awards from renowned institutes. He doesn’t want either cash or fame.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | deep21

Russian mathematician Grigori Perelman, also known as "Grisha," is famous for his contributions to the fields of geometric analysis, Riemannian geometry, and geometric topology. He is currently jobless and lives in a shabby flat with his mother and sister in St. Petersberg. As per The Guardian, his house is infested with cockroaches, but he doesn’t care.

Perelman lives in total seclusion, refusing to speak to any kind of media or journalists. Once a journalist, who was able to reach him via phone was recorded reporting that Perelman told him, "You are disturbing me. I am picking mushrooms." His neighbors have spotted him dressed in the same tatty coat and trousers. He doesn’t shave his beard or trim his nails on a regular basis. He walks with his face turned downwards. But he is no layman, he is one of the prominent mathematicians in the world.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | rethaferguson

Born in Leningrad, Soviet Union, Perelman acquired a PhD from Leningrad State University, and his work earned him research positions at several universities in the United States. His mother recognized his affinity for numbers when he was as small as 10 years old, according to My Modern Met. Later on, he turned out to become a mathematician who solved one of the most impossible mathematical mysteries, the Poincaré conjecture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grigori Perelman (@grigori___perelman)

Some of the world’s leading mathematicians were stunned by Perelman’s hypotheses, and they confirmed it to be true. In December 2006, his proof was recognized as one of the most significant in the field of mathematics, and was published in journal Science with the honorary title “Breakthrough of the Year.”

But Perelman then abruptly disappeared into St. Petersburg. He declared that he was quitting professional mathematics as he felt disappointed by the ethical standards of the arena. This news was followed by his refusal to collect the prestigious Fields Medal that he received for “his contributions to geometry and his revolutionary insights into the analytical and geometric structure of the Ricci flow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grigori Perelman (@grigori___perelman)

Perelman rejected the honor by making some blunt statements. "I'm not interested in money or fame," he said, per BBC, and added, "I don't want to be on display like an animal in a zoo. I'm not a hero of mathematics. I'm not even that successful; that is why I don't want to have everybody looking at me." He didn’t attend the award ceremony in Madrid, where King Juan Carlos was to present him with the medal. This stirred the media’s attention towards him. Not long after that, he also ended up rejecting a $1 million prize from the Clay Mathematics Institute in Cambridge that was awarded in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grigori Perelman (@grigori___perelman)

"He has rather strange moral principles. He feels tiny improper things very strongly," Sergei Kisliakov, director of St Petersburg's Steklov Mathematics Institute where Perelman once worked as a researcher, told the Guardian. Kisliakov added that Perelman quit the world of mathematics in disgust four years ago. He believed that his fellow mathematicians were not worthy to give this award to him. "He severed all contact with the community, and wanted to find a job unrelated to maths," Kisliakov said. "I don't know whether he succeeded in that."

Seeing Perelman’s refusal of the whopping award, the Warm Home charity requested him to accept the award and then donate it to Russian charities. Whether he followed this or not is not yet clear. He has been living in isolation since then.

According to the journal Nature, a science writer named Masha Gessen, has researched the reclusive mathematician thoroughly, interviewing his teachers, maths coaches and colleagues in the United States, Russia, and Israel. She also consulted psychologists about his behavior and suggested that his eccentric habits have much in common with Asperger's syndrome. On the contrary, when Perelman was asked about his life, he reportedly said, "I have all I want."