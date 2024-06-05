How a brutal attack turned a man into a mathematics genius

For Jason Padgett, life is math. He is obsessed with numbers and geometry. Carrying a paper pad, pencil, ruler, and compass with him all the time, he draws mathematical shapes and geometrical mandalas of things only he can see in reality. But the genius number theorist and mathematical artist from Alaska wasn't like this until 2002. That year, he survived a brutal attack and it catapulted him from a blackout to a famed life as a math genius.

His life before this accident was bizarrely different altogether. He was an avid partygoer with a spiked haircut. His days were spent drinking at bars and hooking up with girls. He cheated, never cracked a book, and copied all his homework from his friends’ notebooks, who readily allowed him to do so. His life was wide but not too deep. Math was nowhere on his radar. He nudged mathematics as a “stupid” subject.

Everything changed that night. While Padget was walking out of a karaoke bar, two men pounced upon him, mugging him with a hard punch. The punch left him with the effects of a severe concussion and post-traumatic stress disorder. Doctors diagnosed him with a bruised kidney and sent him home with painkillers. At that time he was working as a furniture salesman in Tacoma, Washington.

Soon after getting attacked, Padgett recalls seeing a bright white flash of light, after which his life took a sharp turn. After feeling enervating social anxiety for weeks and months, Padgett noticed that something was wrong. The world appeared different to him, like picture frames of a video. “Everything has a pixilated look,” he said.

Quite soon, he realized that the incident that left him feeling like a cat on hot bricks was revealing itself to be a gift of astounding capacity. The knock he had received on his brain now enabled him to unlock those portions of the brain where senses bleed into one another, creating a mathematical view of everything. Suddenly, he was a man who was able to access the gold that had been previously buried in his subconscious.

"I see shapes and angles everywhere in real life, from the geometry of a rainbow to the fractals in water spiraling down a drain,” Padgett told Live Science. "It's just really beautiful." Padgett proposes that concepts like a perfect circle and infinity do not exist.

One day, a man spotted him making these complex mathematical drawings in his notebook. As it turned out later, the man was a physicist, and he was awestruck by Padgett’s punctilious mathematical sketches. He encouraged Padgett to pursue mathematical training, after which he became the brilliant number theorist as he is known today.

Padgett’s transcendence into a mathematical life was not only a remarkable thing for himself, but the incident also unfolded doorways to the medical mysteries of phenomena like “Synesthesia” and “Acquired savant syndrome.” Usually, people with this syndrome are known to develop some extraordinary artistic or mathematical capabilities following a traumatic injury, as per Brain & Life Magazine.

Padgett was diagnosed with this syndrome when Berit Brogaard from the University of Miami, in Coral Gables, Florida, conducted a brain scan of Padgett's brain with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). They wanted to understand what triggered his brain to shift into such mathematical ingenuity. "Acquired savant syndrome is very rare," Brogaard said, adding that only 15 to 25 cases have ever been described in medical studies. During the scan, Brogaard’s colleagues showed Pradgett mathematical equations and formulae to see how his brain reacted to these, and which brain areas lit up.

The fMRI scans indicated significant activity in the left hemisphere of Padgett's brain, a part that is supposed to carry a person’s mathematical abilities. The area behind the back of the crown of his head especially glowed up after seeing the math equations. This is the area that controls the information from the senses.

Brogaard said that scientists don't know whether the changes in Padgett's brain are permanent, but if he had structural changes, it's more likely his abilities are here to stay. In 2014, Padgett authored a memoir entitled "Struck by Genius: How a Brain Injury Made Me a Mathematical Marvel," describing his unusual experience. He also appeared in a 2016 TED Talk speaking about how math changed his life forever.

Having studied Padgett’s case, Brogaard commented that miraculous abilities like this are dormant in all human beings, but they only emerge when one experiences severe head injuries, mental disease or trauma. But Padgett’s example surely demonstrates why maths teachers believe that sometimes “a blow on the back of the head” is enough to make a student a mathematical genius!