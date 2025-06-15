Elizabeth Dunn shares why all giving doesn't make people happy. But one kind always works.

What's better than being depressed? How about being happy. For most of us, living is a constant mix of ups and downs. The older we get and the more experiences we have in navigating the trials of life, hopefully finding a routine of positive habits can help us manage our moods better.
One of the most productive tools for feeling good is service. Yes, having a big chunk of money or great things occurring are super positive influences for a moment. But showing up for friends, family, and strangers boosts are inner morale like no other. Surprisingly, how we do that has a dramatic affect on it working.
Dr. Elizabeth Dunn is a world renown psychologist and professor at the University of British Columbia. She's known for her extensive studies into happiness and how money, time, and technology influence it. In her Ted talk, "Helping others makes us happier - but it matters how we do it." she laid out some key observations about the profound impact generosity has on personal happiness. And more importantly, how we can enhance the effect.
Game Changer
Feeling uninspired to just give money to a philanthropy, she connected with an organization that brought in Syrian refugees. She was able to participate in finding a home for them, helped in the renovating of this home, and then was involved in the family's integration into the community. She shows some video of interacting with the kids, teaching them how to ride a bike, and demonstrates the personal joy found in actively engaging with the people she was helping.
In her further studies, she found that your ability to envision how your money will make a difference is a massive determining factor on the return of happiness. Donating to a big charity where you don't know what the money goes for or really does compared to say buying nets to curb malaria for children in Africa, the feeling is much different. Knowing the $10 goes to buying 1 net to protect 1 child gives a stronger feeling of accomplishment and purpose.
Elizabeth Dunn on her Ted Talk.Image from YouTube video.
Dunn believes the research shows creating meaningful connections between individuals and who they provide for is a crucial component. Volunteers get more out of the process when they can communicate and experience the impact with the people they are helping.
Spending money for others doesn't necessarily promote happiness. Creating opportunities to share in the experience, connect with the individuals and communities we are helping, that's what brings the massive return in happiness.
She says, "We're missing out of one of the best parts of being human. That we have evolved to find joy in helping others. Let's stop thinking about giving as just this moral obligation and start thinking of it as a source of pleasure."
Volunteers at a food bank.Image via Canva - Photo by SolStock
Some of the viewer responses to the lecture:
"Just watching the talk I felt this sense of deep happiness... beautiful, thank you."
"This is the type of information people of this generation need to hear."
"Adults need just as much help and guidance as children do."
"This made me cry. It was wonderful!"
"This is the sort of information that needs to be spread"
The general consensus was that the video is quite wonderful and educational. I personally really enjoyed it. I hope you watch it too and see if you can gain a little wisdom into finding more happiness in your life.