Scientists captured plants breathing with a camera, and it's mind-blowing

Using lasers to create three-dimensional views of living cells.

Left: Mango trees. Right: Stomata pores of a plant leaf.

Photo credit: Canva and Yead Muhammad Ivan/ Wikimedia Commons (Cropped)
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesFeb 20, 2026
Most people know that plants convert carbon dioxide into oxygen through a process called photosynthesis. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have created a tool that allows them to observe photosynthesis in real time. Not only did they record the tiny valves of a leaf opening and closing with a camera, but they also measured the gas exchange with the atmosphere simultaneously.

Scientists have been limited to gas analyzers, microscopes, and even time-lapse photography. This new tool gathers information that may revolutionize how the world's food supply navigates an evolving climate.

"Somata in-sight"

Plants have tiny valves that exchange CO2 for oxygen and water vapor, called "stomata." They balance how much carbon dioxide the leaf takes in during photosynthesis. Likewise, they control the release of water vapor and oxygen back into the air. Traditional observations of stomata involved using microscopes without the ability to control the conditions surrounding the leaf. This is important because stomata behave differently in different environments.

The research team described the challenge in EurekAlert!, saying, "Traditionally, we've had to choose between seeing the stomata or measuring their function."

Capturing microscopic movements of stomatal pores in real time while measuring the rate of gas exchange can help determine the stomatal numbers required for optimal plant efficiency. So, viewing the number of stomata necessary to control exchange has genetic value. This new technique might help revolutionize how we breed crops.

The three-part system is called "Somata in-sight," and it integrates three advanced methods:

  1. Confocal Microscopy: A non-invasive laser imaging tool that renders living plant cells in 3D.
  2. Leaf Gas Exchange: Sensors capable of tracking the consumption of CO2 the leaf breathes in and the release of water vapor and oxygen that the leaf breathes out.
  3. Environment: The ability to control light, temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels.

The customized tool enables researchers to watch and measure how the stomata react to environmental variations in the moment.

farming, tractors, windmills, food supply, climate, environmental harm, soil, crops Windmills turn in the background as a tractor farms.Photo credit: Canva

Facing an evolving climate

Because we're facing an evolving climate, this research might help develop crops that survive drought, volatile weather, and require less water. Conversely, understanding plant function leads to better growing strategies.

A 2024 study published by ScienceDaily reviewed the challenges facing modern agriculture. Despite the need for better practices to counter soil degradation, nutrient pollution, pest pressure, and greenhouse gas emissions, a negative feedback loop emerges. The strain placed on the global food supply drives the adoption of practices that intensify environmental harm.

A 2025 article in The Wall Street Journal found that extreme weather is driving global food prices. The resulting consequences are significant economic and health impacts, particularly on low-income populations.

With less water, alternative crops can help steer the food supply. A 2025 study published on ScienceDirect reviewed 70 water-saving crop options. It found that choosing crops inherently adapted to low water use was an effective strategy in particularly dry regions.

desert, farming, arid climate, low-water usage, crop strategies, drought, plant function Left: Arid climate. Right: Desert farming.Photo credit: Canva

Drought-resilient crops are needed. Watching how plants "breathe" and balance carbon uptake with water loss may help find solutions to an evolving climate. Using this new tool while simulating drought, heat, and humidity changes, researchers can watch the stomata adapt in real time. Identifying genetic variants could lead to breeding more successful crops and a change in food supply change that causes less environmental damage.

Environment
