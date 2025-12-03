Skip to content
Neuroscientists uncover the 4 specific ages where your brain rapidly peaks or declines

Your brain isn’t much different from age 9 to 32.

How old is your brain, really?

Erik Barnes
Dec 03, 2025
How old is your brain? Traditionally, you’d just state your age like you would for the rest of your body. However, the results of a new study suggest that your brain actually has five truly different ages and stages that change at four different points of the average human lifespan. In fact, your brain wasn’t much different between 4th grade and your 32nd birthday.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge led by Dr. Alexa Mousley, used MRI topography to track how the brain’s nerve fibers grow, shift, and die throughout a person’s lifespan. They conducted this research through studying the MRIs of 3,800 “neurotypical” brains ranging from the age of infants to folks in their 90s. During this study, Mousley and her team found four major turning points in how a human brain changes shape: how it grows, peaks, and eventually declines within a person’s life. Roughly, based on the data, the human brain’s functions shift at ages nine, 32, 66, and 83.

@drjoe_science

The 5 stages of the brain according to science #brain #brainstages

“We know the brain’s wiring is crucial to our development, but we lack a big picture of how it changes across our lives and why,” said Dr. Mousley in a press release. “This study is the first to identify major phases of brain wiring across a human lifespan.”

The study shows that there are five stages or “epochs” of a human brain. From infancy to age nine, the brain is in “growth mode” in which billions of brain connections are made, strengthened, and pruned. From age nine to 32, the brain’s communications become more refined and efficient. The “prime” epoch of the brain is from age 32 to 66, when the brain stabilizes and its efficiency is at its peak while a person’s intelligence and personality stabilize along with it. At 66, the brain subtly shrinks and the networks in it gradually reorganize as blood flow decreases and disease risk increases. By age 83, there is a steeper decline with deeper reliance on specific brain regions as other regions fade.

What does this mean?

Interventional psychiatrist Dr. Grant Hilary Brenner told GOOD that he finds this research could open up other possibilities on how to approach brain health in his field.

“For healthspan, regenerative and anti-aging medicine, while further research and replication are necessary, the Mousley and colleagues study is intriguing,” said Dr. Brenner. “On a straightforward level, it may lay the groundwork for assessing brain health with more precision, based on network analysis.”

“A ‘brain age’ metric could be developed compared with an average curve, as we do with children's growth curves,” he explained. “Early signs of cognitive decline can be detected with this, and related, research – including AIML (artificial intelligence machine learning) based models, which may be able to detect dementia non-invasively, for earlier intervention.”

@cnn

A study from the University of Cambridge has found that there are five distinct phases of our brain’s structure – and adolescence lasts longer than you might’ve thought. Antoinette Radford reports. #adolescence #study #brain #health

“Given these findings, these present to us an opportunity to preserve the stage from 32 to 66 years of age where the least changes occur and this period of time coincides with the supposed "prime of one's life" where one is most productive and where health is most optimal,” neurologist Dr. Jon Stewart Hao Dy tells GOOD.

How can we keep our brains "fit" for now?

Dr. Dy mentioned to GOOD that much of ensuring and protecting peak brain performance requires regularly exercising, having a healthy diet, and being in an environment with clean air and water. He also recommends “intentional learning” through taking classes, reading, and social interactions that keep a person cognitively stimulated throughout their life and lowers the risk of developing dementia as they age.

@ladyspinedoc

5 evidence based ways to prevent dementia #brainhealth #dementia #prevention #doctor #evidencebasedmedicine #alzheimer #neuroscience

It will be interesting to see further studies and testing over time in order to better understand our brains and ourselves. Perhaps we'll get to a point in which we use our brains to make the next generation’s brains “younger” for longer.

brain age, neuroscience, dementia, cognitive, scientific discovery
spider robot, reforestation, climate change, wildfires, portugal

This spider-bot costs a little over $17 of materials.

Photo credit: Marta Bernardino/YouTube

Portuguese teens build amazing spider robot to replant forests decimated by wildfires

Wildfire incidents have more than doubled across the world due to climate change and other factors, according to NASA. As a result, miles upon miles of heavily forested areas have turned to ash. In response to a wildfire striking close to home, two Portuguese teens have taken it upon themselves to replant forests with the help of a spider robot.

In 2023, college students Marta Bernardino and Sebastião Mendonça wanted to address the forest loss outside their home in Lisbon, Portugal. A major issue with replanting was that the steep terrain where the forest stood made it difficult and dangerous for workers to plant saplings. If a person were to try to plant a replacement tree, they would have to climb steep ledges and risk boulders falling while attempting to reforest the area.

batman, subway, social experiment, batman effect, psychology

What would you do if Batman showed up on the subway?

Photo credit: William Tung via Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Unorthodox researchers found that people behave better when Batman shows up in real life. No, seriously.

In the 2008 film The Dark Knight, there is a scene in which a would-be criminal decides against committing a crime after he sees the Bat Signal in Gotham City’s dark sky. The man chooses to mind his behavior since Batman could see him. But that’s in the fantastical world of comic book movies. That type of thing can’t happen in real life… right? Well, psychologists in Milan, Italy put this to the test.

In a psychological experiment, researchers from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore found the sudden appearance of Batman caused people to become more altruistic. This mass change of behavior among a group has led Francesco Pagnini, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Università Cattolica, and his team to coin this prosocial behavior the “Batman Effect.”

music, brain, opioids, music therapy, scientific discovery

Scientists have found the physical reason why music feels good.

Photo credit: Canva

Neuroscientists find that those who think music is 'like a drug' are actually right

They say music soothes the soul, but many people feel music in their bodies. Not just through dancing, but by people literally feeling good and getting chills listening to their favorite songs. Your heart beats differently, the skin on your arm bubbles with goosebumps, and whatever is troubling you seems to melt away. Listening to some songs can feel like a drug going through your system. Well, it turns out a recent Finnish university study shows that comparing music to a drug isn’t too far off.

A long-held scientific mystery is that music doesn’t appear to offer any true survival benefit, such as physical protection from predators or storing of calories, yet it is a part of every studied culture. Findings from research on music’s connection to the brain from Turku PET Centre and the University of Turku in Finland show through brain imaging that music activates the same natural opioid system that gives pleasurable feelings when eating delicious food or bonding with someone. For centuries, people reported feeling euphoric and pleasurable chills when listening to their favorite music, but now this study is zeroing in on the physical reasons why such feelings occur.

military sleep method, fall asleep fast, insomnia hack, U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School, sleep technique, Sharon Ackman, fighter pilot sleep, progressive muscle relaxation, sleep tips, 2 minute sleep

A man in a military uniform tried to relax

Canva

The U.S. Navy's secret to falling asleep in 120 seconds is a game-changer for insomniacs

For most of us, a bad night's sleep means a groggy morning and an extra cup of coffee. For a fighter pilot, it can be a fatal liability. That is why the U.S. military couldn't leave rest up to chance.

According to a report by Sharon Ackman on Medium, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to ensure their pilots could get shut-eye anytime, anywhere—even with gunfire in the background. The method is surprisingly effective: after six weeks of practice, 96% of pilots could fall asleep in two minutes or less.

stress relief, relaxing music, Weightless, Marconi Union, Mindlab study, anxiety reduction, calming playlist, music therapy, ambient music, British Academy of Sound Therapy, slow tempo, heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate, focus music, relaxation science, soothing sounds, chill music, neuroscience and music, reduce stress

A woman relaxes with headphones

Photo credit: Canva

Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever recorded

Stressed? Of course you are. Luckily for you and the entire U.S. population, scientists believe they may have identified the most relaxing song in the world.

Music has forever been associated with bringing about relaxation, happiness, and serenity — whether it's a Gregorian chant or some Enya accompanied by a glass of merlot.

paralyzed, exoskeleton, medicine, technology, hope

Caroline Laubach testing Wandercraft's new exoskeleton at NVIDIA’s GTC 2025.

Photo credit: Wandercraft

Paralyzed at just 18, a breakthrough robotic exoskeleton device has her walking again

To say that Caroline Laubach had a rough start to adulthood would be an understatement. Before the age of 22, she had heart failure, a spinal stroke that left her paralyzed from the waist down, a heart transplant, and beat cancer. Twice. Many consider it a miracle that she is alive, but today she can now walk, bend, and climb stairs with the push of a joystick.

Laubach was chosen as a test pilot of a first-of-its-kind, self-balancing robotic exoskeleton made by Wandercraft. By attaching herself to the Wandercraft’s prototype exoskeleton, Laubach can stand up from a seated position, walk independently, bend down to pick up items, remain standing to chat with people at eye-level, and walk up or down stairs as if she weren’t paralyzed at all. All she had to do to move was to manipulate a joystick located next to her left hand.

adhd, creativity, mind wandering, deliberate mind wandering, daydreaming

People with ADHD have a key to potentially greater creativity.

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say a 'mind wandering' technique unleashes ADHD's incredible creative potential

Do you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? If so, you're probably aware that one of the great advantages of being neurodivergent is creativity. That's because people with ADHD have an increased ability to think of many ideas from a single starting point.

Researchers at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology held two studies that allowed people diagnosed with ADHD to mentally wander in directed and uncontrolled fashions to unlock their full creative abilities. The results found that those allowed “deliberate mind wandering” were able to unlock higher creative potential, but people diagnosed with more ADHD symptoms creatively thrived better in both “deliberate” and “spontaneous” mind wandering compared to their counterparts.

space discovery, second moon, nasa, astronomy, outer space

The Pan-STARRS telescope found another "moon" than the one we know of.

Photo credit: R. Ratkowski/WikimediaCommons/Canva

NASA confirms Earth has an extra 'moon' for the next 58 years. Here's how big it is.

It’s not every day that Earth gets a new running buddy in its orbit. Researchers at the University of Hawaii spotted something that NASA is classifying as a “quasi-moon” that joined Earth's orbit undetected for around 60 years.

Studying its current course and speed, scientists predict that this quasi-moon, dubbed 2025 PN7, is going to hang around us until it leaves our open space in 2083. "Moon" 2025 PN7 is fairly small for a celestial body, with scientists estimating that it is between 18 to 36 meters wide, roughly the size of a small building. Aside from its size, one of the reasons why 2025 PN7 isn’t considered a “true moon” is because it has a more oval-shaped orbit compared to the actual Moon we know, love, and assign blame to for werewolves. This oval orbit is because, while 2025 PN7 is currently within our gravitational pull, other planets and the sun are also tugging it towards them.

