Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Probability underlies much of the modern world – an engineering professor explains how it actually works

If you're going to play the odds, you need to understand them.

Mathematics, Education, Explainer, Statistics, Probability, Frequency, Doing science

Probability can explain why a coin flip has a 50/50 chance of landing heads versus tails, but it also can be used for more powerful applications.

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images
Zachary Del Rosario
By Zachary Del RosarioFeb 21, 2026
Zachary Del Rosario
See Full Bio

Probability underpins AI, cryptography and statistics. However, as the philosopher Bertrand Russell said, “Probability is the most important concept in modern science, especially as nobody has the slightest notion what it means.”

I teach statistics to engineers, so I know that while probability is important, it is counterintuitive.

Probability is a branch of mathematics that describes randomness. When scientists describe randomness, they’re describing chance events – like a coin flip – not strange occurrences, like a person dressed as a zebra. While scientists do not have a way to predict strange occurrences, probability does predict long-run behavior – that is, the trends that emerge from many repeated events.

Mathematics, Education, Explainer, Statistics, Probability, Frequency, Doing scienceWe may say ‘random’ to describe strange occurrences (person dressed as zebra), but probability describes chance events (a coin flip).Zebras in La Paz, Bolivia by EEJCC, Own Work CC A-SA 4.0; CC BY-SA

Modeling with probability

Since probability is about events, a scientist must choose which events to study. This choice defines the sample space. When flipping a coin, for example, you might define your event as the way it lands.

Coins almost always land on heads or tails. However, it’s possible – if very unlikely – for a coin to land on its side. So to create a sample space, you’d have two choices: heads and tails, or heads, tails and side. For now, ignore the side landings and use heads and tails as our sample space.

Next, you would assign probabilities to the events. Probability describes the rate of occurrence of an event and takes values between 0% and 100%. For example, a fair flip will tend to land 50% heads up and 50% tails up.

To assign probabilities, however, you need to think carefully about the scenario. What if the person flipping the coin is a cheater? There’s a sneaky technique to “wobble” the coin without flipping, controlling the outcome. Even if you can prevent cheating, real coin flips are slightly more probable to land on their starting face – so if you start the flip with the coin heads up, it’s very slightly more likely to land heads up.

In both the cheating and real flip cases, you need an appropriate sample space: starting face and other face. To have a fair flip in the real world, you’d need an additional step where you randomly – with equal probability – choose the starting face, then flip the coin.

Mathematics, Education, Explainer, Statistics, Probability, Frequency, Doing scienceThe probabilities for different coin-flipping scenarios.Zachary del Rosario, CC BY-SA

These assumptions add up quickly. To have a fair flip, you had to ignore side landings, assume no one is cheating, and assume the starting face is evenly random. Together, these assumptions constitute a model for the coin flip with random outcomes. Probability tells us about the long-run behavior of a random model. In the case of the coin model, probability describes how many coins land on heads out of many flips.

But instead of using a random model, why not just solve the coin toss using physics? Actually, scientists have done just that, and the physics shows that slight changes in the speed of the flip determine whether it comes up heads or tails. This sensitivity makes a coin flip unpredictable, so a random model is a good one.

Frequency vs. probability

Probability differs from frequency, which is the rate of events in a sequence. For example, if you flip a coin eight times and get two heads, that’s a frequency of 25%. Even if the probability of flipping a coin and seeing heads is 50% over the long run, each short sequence of flips will come out different. Four heads and four tails is the most probable outcome from eight flips, but other events can – and will – happen.

Frequency and probability are the same in one special setting: when the number of data points goes to infinity. In this sense, probability tells us about long-run behavior.

Mathematics, Education, Explainer, Statistics, Probability, Frequency, Doing scienceProbabilities for all possible outcomes of eight ‘fair’ coin flips.Zachary del Rosario, CC BY-SA

Applications to AI, cryptography and statistics

Probability isn’t just useful for predicting coin flips. It underlies many modern technological systems.

For example, AI systems such as large language models, or LLMs, are based on next-word prediction. Essentially, they compute a probability for the words that follow your prompt. For example, with the prompt “New York” you might get “City” or “State” as the predicted next word, because in the training data those are the words that most frequently follow.

But since probability describes randomness, the outputs of a LLM are random. Just like a sequence of coin flips is not guaranteed to come out the same way every time, if you ask an LLM the same question again, you will tend to get a different response. Effectively, each next word is treated like a new coin flip.

Randomness is also key to cryptography: the science of securing information. Cryptographic communication uses a shared secret, such as a password, to secure information. However, surprising randomness isn’t good enough for security, which is why picking a surprising word is a bad choice of password. A shared secret is only secure if it’s hard to guess. Even if a word is surprising, real words are easier to guess than flipping a “coin” for each letter.

You can make a much stronger password by using probability to choose characters at random on your keyboard – or better yet, use a password manager.

Finally, randomness is key in statistics. Statisticians are responsible for designing and analyzing studies to make use of limited data. This practice is especially important when studying medical treatments, because every data point represents a person’s life.

The gold standard is a randomized controlled trial. Participants are assigned to receive the new treatment or the current standard of care based on a fair coin flip. It may seem strange to do this assignment randomly – using coin flips to make decisions about lives. However, the unpredictability serves an important role, as it ensures that nothing about the person affects their chance to get the treatment: not age, gender, race, income or any other factor. The unpredictability helps scientists ensure that only the treatment causes the observed result and not any other factor.

So what does probability mean? Like any kind of math, it’s only a model, meaning it can’t perfectly describe the world. In the examples discussed, probability is useful for describing long-term behaviors and using unpredictability to solve practical problems.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.
doing science education explainer frequency probability statistics mathematics

The Latest

Mathematics, Education, Explainer, Statistics, Probability, Frequency, Doing science
Science

Probability underlies much of the modern world – an engineering professor explains how it actually works

Charity, Philosophy, Ethics, Conflict, Virtues, Understanding, Interpretation, Disagreements, Motives, Character virtue
Science

I’m a philosopher who tries to see the best in others – but I know there are limits

Public health, Regulation, Menstruation, Personal care products, Heavy metals, Tampons, Toxic shock syndrome, PFAS, Phthalates, Toxic chemicals, Period products, Menstrual products, Women's health care
Health

Menstrual pads and tampons can contain toxic substances – here’s what to know about this emerging health issue

plants, cells, trees, green plants, greenery
Environment

Scientists captured plants breathing with a camera, and it's mind-blowing

More For You

Microbiology, Gut microbiome, Aging, Inflammation, Microbiome, Microbes, Longevity, Gut microbes

A diet high in fiber can diversify your gut microbiome – and potentially improve your health and longevity.

Mint Images/Mint Images RF via Getty Images

Your gut microbes can be anti-aging – scientists are uncovering how to keep your microbiome youthful

People have long given up on the search for the Fountain of Youth, a mythical spring that could reverse aging. But for some scientists, the hunt has not ended – it’s just moved to a different place. These modern-day Ponce de Leóns are investigating whether gut microbes hold the secret to aging well.

The gut microbiome refers to the vast collection of microscopic organisms – bacteria, fungi and viruses – that largely inhabit the colon. These microbes aid in digestion and produce molecules that affect your physiology and psychology. The composition of the microbiome is influenced by a combination of factors, including genetics, diet, the environment, medications and age.

Keep Reading Show less
sleep, problem solving, neuroscience, scientific discovery, creativity

Scientists could implant ideas during R.E.M. sleep cycles.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists find a way to plant ideas in dreams through sound cues to improve problem solving

When making an important decision or attempting to solve a problem, many of us have been told to “sleep on it.” Before we make a decision or come to a conclusion, the best advice is usually to do so after a good night's rest. But what if that piece of advice turned into the standard procedure for thinking and creativity? Neuroscientists at Northwestern University found a way to manipulate dreams into certain directions by planting ideas using sound cues during REM sleep.

Not unlike the plot of Christopher Nolan’s film Inception, researchers were able to help "dream engineer" participants through targeted memory reactivation (TMR). Twenty participants were recruited for the experiment, in which they were asked to solve a series of brain teaser puzzles within a three minute time limit. The researchers had a different soundtrack for each puzzle. The majority of the puzzles went unsolved.

Keep Reading Show less
olfactory heritage, historic scents, museum scent, Matija Strlic, Odeuropa, St Paul’s Cathedral, old book smell, GC-MS, mummy scent, Egyptian Museum Cairo, petrichor, Jan Brueghel, Prado exhibition, sensory history, fragrance archaeology, smellscapes, cultural heritage, conservation science, aroma research, visitor engagement

A custom collage-style graphic of historical paintings and artifacts illustrating the concept of smell throughout history.

hub.stackernewswire.com

Recreating the smells of history

Recreating the smells of history

We often learn about the past visually — through oil paintings and sepia photographs, books and buildings, artifacts displayed behind glass. And sometimes we get to touch historical objects or listen to recordings. But rarely do we use our sense of smell — our oldest, most primal way of learning about the environment — to experience the distant past.

Without access to odor, “you lose that intimacy that smell brings to the interaction between us and objects,” says analytical chemist Matija Strlič. As lead scientist of the Heritage Science Laboratory at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia and previously, deputy director of the Institute for Sustainable Heritage at University College London, Strlič has devoted his career to interdisciplinary research in the field of heritage science. Much of his work focused on the preservation and reconstruction of culturally significant scents, Knowable Magazine reports.

Keep Reading Show less
fart, science discovery, gut health, bacteria, digestion

Analyzing the times you pass gas helps scientists study gut bacteria.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists invent 'smart' underwear that tracks gut bacteria health through your farts

In the United States, gut health is a big deal. According to a 2022 survey by the American Gastroenterological Association, 40% of Americans deal with digestive problems that disrupt their day-to-day lives. Many try different diets and supplements to assuage these issues, as well as use probiotics to improve overall digestion—but there might be a better way. Scientists may have found a way to analyze and pinpoint potential digestive problems; all you need to do is put on some special underwear and fart.

Researchers at the University of Maryland wanted to find a better way to monitor and measure human gut bacteria in the name of microbiome research. While past methods allowed them to see what gut bacteria species are living in the human body, there was no accurate way to see what the gut bacteria was doing hour by hour. Well, they seem to have found a way: a pair of underwear with a tiny sensor clipped near the rear can now record data from a person’s flatulence.

Keep Reading Show less
History, Archaeology, Mummy, Ancient Egypt, 3D scanning, Artifacts, Museum collections Egyptology, Provenance, Digital archaeology

The 3D scan of a mask fragment matches up with the scan of a different well-preserved mask.

3D scanning and shape analysis help archaeologists connect objects across space and time to recover their lost histories

Today the world of Egyptology faces a silent crisis – not of looting, although that plays a part, but of disconnection. Walk into any major museum, from Copenhagen to California, and you see glass cases filled with what could be called orphaned artifacts: remarkable objects, often acquired in the 19th and early 20th century, that have been completely stripped of their histories. You can see what they are – a mummy’s painted foot case, a golden mask – but we have no idea where they came from. They are beautiful, but historically they are mute.

Many objects entered museum collections at times when excavation and collecting practices were very different from today. In the past, excavated objects were often divided between institutions around the world, and display was prioritized over documentation. Over time, connections between pieces were lost. As a result, museums around the world hold remarkable artifacts whose backstories are thin, fragmentary or missing altogether.

Keep Reading Show less
teeth, scientific discovery, evolution, chewing, fish

We may have found the creature responsible for our jaws.

Photo credit: Royal Society Publishing/Canva

New Arctic fossils could be the ancestor of all creatures that have jaws

Here’s some science news to chew on: the reason humans and other animals have jaws may have been revealed thanks to a recent fossil discovery. In the Arctic, a fossilized fish species has been found to have teeth on the bony plates lining the roof of its mouth. Not only does this mean scientists found that teeth and jaws appeared far earlier in evolution, but we may have found the grandmother of all jaw biters.

The Romundina gagnieri, a new species of 'acanthothoracid' fish from the Early Devonian of Arctic Canada, had tooth-bearing plates on skull fragments recovered from Arctic rocks. The 400 million year old fossils were found in 1995 on Prince of Wales Island on now-dry ancient sea beds. Initially, the researchers assumed that the plates on the skull fragments they recovered lacked true teeth due to the smoother surfaces.

Keep Reading Show less
dinosaur, scientific discovery, fossils, evolution, science

New tiny dinosaur dropped!

Photo credit: @JurassicApparel on X/Canva

New species of chicken-sized dinosaur in Spain is changing the history of evolution

Our understanding of dinosaurs has changed over time. The “thunder lizards” are considered to be more related to birds than we previously thought. The brontosaurus went from existing to not existing to possibly existing. Now, a chicken-sized paleontology discovery could fill in a 70 million year old hole in fossil records.

Foskeia pelendonum is a small, chicken-sized plant eater with a “weird” skull that’s unique enough to change evolutionary trees and fill in a gap in dinosaur evolution. Discovered in Spain, the fossils were initially considered to be of a baby bipedal dinosaur. Upon closer inspection, however, they were found to be fully mature fossils of a new small species. The new herbivore dinosaur has been compared to the height of the modern chicken. It's also only 18-inches in length, contesting previous notions about how dinosaurs evolved due to its small size and unique features.

Keep Reading Show less
kidney stones, health, Canadian, Waterloo, treatment, less invasive, medical breakthrough, urinary tract

Left: A scientist in a lab. Right: Kidney stones.

Photo credit: Canva and Jakupica/ Wikimedia Commons

Canadian scientists create magnetic robots that can dissolve kidney stones in days

If you didn't know, kidney stones are far more common than you might think. And the current treatment options aren't great. But Canada may be coming to the rescue.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have developed a breakthrough treatment for kidney stones that uses robots as small as a grain of rice to target the stones.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026