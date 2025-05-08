Skip to content
Nobel Prize winner reveals 21 'mind trap' thinking errors that could be holding you back

Once you see the traps they are much easier to avoid.

mind traps, logical fallacies, anxiety, mental health, critical thinking

Mind traps could be interfering with your day-to-day critical thinking.

May 08, 2025
Hate to break it to you, but you’re not always in complete control of your thinking. Your decisions and thoughts are constantly influenced by outside forces and biases deep within your brain, or that are just hardwired through life experience, evolution, and so on. We don’t always think about how we’re thinking, and it could get us stuck in life.

Fortunately, the folks at Escaping Ordinary have cooked up an extensive list of the most common “mind traps” that have been taken from the Nobel Prize-winning behavioral psychologist Daniel Kahneman and his book Thinking, Fast and Slow. They have found 21 fallacies, biases, and other concepts that could interfere with logical, thoughtful thinking. We’re only going to go over ten of them—and note you may not be able to control them all—but recognizing them could help you make better decisions.

Analyzing how you think could help you think better overall.

1. Cognitive Dissonance

Have you ever tried to build IKEA furniture and quit afterward, saying it was junk anyway? This is Cognitive Dissonance, a belief (“This IKEA bookcase would be great!”) versus a new belief (“Meh, that bookcase sucked anyway.”). Instead of acknowledging your limitations and improving upon them (furniture assembly, in this case), you write it off as worthless and don’t improve.

2. The Halo Effect

The Halo Effect makes us cling to the first piece of information rather than the entire sum, especially when it’s positive. Positive first impressions influence the rest of our thinking, making objectively bad ideas or people seem better or trustworthy. It’s why many people stay in toxic romantic relationships—they remember and cling to the initial attractive qualities instead of stepping back to analyze the entire personality of their partner.

3. Confirmation Bias

Confirmation Bias is when you have an existing belief and try to find evidence to enforce that belief while unintentionally discarding any evidence that conflicts with that belief. Our egos keep us from wanting ourselves to think we’d believe in something false for so long. Hence, confirmation bias often keeps us from expanding our knowledge and has us filter the information we pay attention to. Even smart people make this mistake instead of retesting theories and asking bigger questions.

4. The Spotlight Effect

Ever go to a party thinking everyone notices that pimple on your cheek? The Spotlight Effect is when people determine that others are observing them more than they are. In reality, very few people or no one actually notices, and if they do notice, they don’t really care. So, just have fun, don’t be anxious, and don’t worry about the blemish.

5. The Anchoring Effect

When you’re entering an auto dealership, you’re entering a world of the Anchoring Effect. Have you ever seen the ridiculously expensive sticker price on a car then a slash over it with a new, lower price? It looks like a much better deal, but is it really? The dealer is actually using your “anchors” of price expectations to make it seem better when the “deal” is the profitable price they wanted you to pay in the first place.

6. The Baader-Meinhoff Phenomenon

Continuing from the previous entry, let’s say you didn’t fall for the Anchoring Effect at the dealership and bought a Nissan Cube. You never noticed it before, but all of a sudden you start seeing Nissan Cubes at the grocery store parking lot, in your neighborhood, and everywhere. This is the Baader-Meinhoff Phenomenon. It’s an illusion that something appears more often, but it was always there. You just hadn’t bothered to notice it before.

7. The Contrast Effect

This is another one that can apply to shopping. Paying $699.00 for wheels for a Mac Pro computer seems incredibly expensive and you’d probably look for cheaper options if you were buying the wheels alone for a computer tower. However, your brain might think it’s not so bad if you’re buying them alongside a new $6,999.00 Mac Pro. It’s best to check yourself to make sure you’re not getting upsold through comparison and contrast.

8. The Zeigarnik Effect

If you’re a person who hyper focuses on incomplete tasks to the point in which it’s causing anxiety and you’re ignoring all that you did finish or accomplish, you’re a victim of the Zeigarnik Effect. Psychologists say the best method to combat the negative impact is to handwrite your tasks down on a note pad to not only remind you of what is unfinished and needs to be checked off, but also to have a written history about all that you have accomplished once you complete those tasks so you can be kinder to yourself.

9. The Paradox of Choice

If you’re subscribed to Netflix or some other streaming service, it’s because they offer hundreds of different movies and TV shows, right? But how many times do you spend long periods of time scrolling through them all, feeling fatigued, and doing something else instead? This situation is the Paradox of Choice. We tire ourselves out because there are so many options in front of us that we end up choosing nothing out of mental paralysis. If presented with a smaller size of potential picks, it’s easier for our brains to weigh pros and cons while also feeling good about the final decision, since there is less chance of missing out on something better.

10. Gambler’s Fallacy

Ever see a gambler who thinks that, since the roulette wheel landed on black three times, it’s best to bet on red? Or did you take a multiple-choice test and pick option C even though B felt like the right answer because you had already chosen B in the previous two questions? It feels like it should change, even though statistically everything is the same. That’s the root of the Gambler’s Fallacy. It’s best to remember that there’s no “balancing force” behind guesses, choices, and chance.

Knowing and recognizing all of these may help you better understand how your brain works, and, hopefully, lead to better decisions in the long term. If you want to know about other cognitive concepts that could be hindering your progress or interfering with your day-to-day life, you can learn about the 11 other mind traps in Escaping Obscurity’s video below.

mind traps, logical fallacies, anxiety, mental health, critical thinking
The people of Petaluma are reusing beverage cups in restaurant chains.

The people of Petaluma are reusing beverage cups in restaurant chains.

City tries a return-and-reuse cup policy for fast food chains. The results were overwhelming.

One of the major environmental issues throughout the world is the ever-growing landfills, but the city of Petaluma in California are poised to do their part. As a means to cut down on waste, officials partnered with local restaurants and fast food chains to implement a new system in 2024. Instead of using disposable drink cups, the city would provide reusable beverage cups to the businesses to give to the customers and the customers would put their used cups in special bins that are spread throughout the city. The cups would be collected from the bins, washed, and given back to the businesses again.

After a three-month trial period, they couldn't believe how successful it was.

After a three-month trial period, they couldn’t believe how successful it was.

While often confused with one another, niceness and kindness are wildly different.

While often confused with one another, niceness and kindness are wildly different.

Mom shares why raising her daughter to be 'kind' instead of 'nice' makes all the difference

A mom on TikTok has a video making rounds on the Internet regarding a playground incident which defines the difference between kindness and niceness. She says that her daughter was playing with a little boy who pushed her to the ground. Upon standing and brushing herself off, she told the boy that he shouldn’t do that and to apologize to her. He pushed her down again.

In her mom’s perspective, it would have been “nice” if the little girl just stood up and ignored him, going to play elsewhere. Instead, the little girl pushed him to the ground. Why? Because kind people know when to stand their ground, according to the mother.

Copy of Medieval sleep routine could be the answer to people who struggle to sleep at night
Copy of Medieval sleep routine could be the answer to people who struggle to sleep at night

During a period of his life, the famous author Charles Dickens suffered from severe insomnia, leading him to wander the gas-lit streets of London at midnight. While he famously chronicled his "night walks," Dickens wasn't alone in experiencing such fragmented sleep patterns. Long before electric lights, many people followed a similar sleep routine. A 2015 paper in Current Biology revealed that three pre-industrial societies in Tanzania, Namibia, and Bolivia also practiced this "split-sleep" habit. A report by Inverse linked this medieval sleep pattern to what we now refer to as "polyphasic sleep."

R2D2 Quilt

R2D2 Quilt

Man turned a Star Wars-themed quilt for his son into a million-dollar business

It seems unfathomable that one little arts and crafts project meant as a child's present could potentially turn into a multimillion-dollar legacy for them instead. But here we are. You really never know what artistic spark might change your life.

That's what happened to Mike O'Dell, a 50-year-old nurse anesthetist living in Oklahoma City. According to an interview with CNBC's writers Megan Sauer and Ryan Johnston, O'Dell sat down on his kitchen floor in 2018 with an idea. "He drew a Star Wars stormtrooper on a 5-by-6.5 sheet of graph paper, cut the pattern into smaller sections, and sewed fabric onto the paper. Then, he stitched the pieces together on a sewing machine and discarded the paper remnants."

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights
white car with red light
Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights

The year was 2007. The car was the Lexus LS 600h. Toyota had become the first automotive manufacturer to opt for LED (light-emitting diode) headlights for their luxury models. A year later, they were in production in the U.S., and as they've gained popularity to become the headlight standard, many of us have been cursing them on dark highways ever since.

LED headlights, as explained by MotorPoint.uk, are "much like traditional headlights, except they use clusters of ultra-bright light-emitting diodes to throw a beam of light down the road. Many cars now have them as standard, while some cheaper cars let you upgrade from halogen bulbs to LED lights for an extra cost."

The Four Magic Phrases to Use When You're Stopped by the Cops
Knowing your rights when navigating the unbalance of power in any given police traffic stop.
The Four Magic Phrases to Use When You're Stopped by the Cops

Whether it's a traffic stop that turns into "We smell something in your car" or a "driving while black" situation, you have rights when you're pulled over, and it's for the best if you actually use them.

So how does this work, anyway? Well, you have rights when you're pulled over. These have been established via case law, and ultimately, some stem from the Constitution itself. In order, here are the magic phrases, along with some graphics to help you remember.

Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over?

Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over?

There are few things more nerve-wracking than watching an officer slowly walk up to your car through your side-view mirror. Especially when you're not sure why they pulled you over. "Are my registration and proof of insurance in the glove compartment?" you ask yourself.

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman leans over the new plug-in electric stove

A woman leans over the new plug-in electric stove

The new plug in stove is being called a breakthrough for people's health and the planet

A California start-up named Copper is reviving the discourse between those who cook with an electric stove and folks who swear by gas stoves. The company has created a viable electric stove that runs on 120 volts rather than the standard 240 volts, meaning that it can be used with a standard electric outlet rather than needing an electrician to adjust a kitchen’s wiring.

The stove also has a built-in smart battery that can charge up when electricity rates are lower to avoid incurring charges during peak rates. This means that folks like building co-op treasurer Ed Yaker and fellow renters in the building, as reported by the Associated Press, can cook their food affordably while also not worrying about when his building’s aging gas line is shut off for for repairs.

But there are still advocates that strongly prefer gas stoves. Many of them cite that gas stoves offer better temperature control since you can see the flames when cooking. They also argue that it costs less to heat up a gas stove versus an electric one. The fandom is such that some politicians even balked against a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommendation for stricter safety regulation of gas stoves in 2023.

While it’s become a topic in “culture war” discourse, gas stove usage probably isn’t as huge as you’d imagine. According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only 38% of American homes use a gas stove, with the vast majority of gas stoves being used in California and New Jersey rather than any traditionally red state. This makes sense as more and more new kitchens are built with electricity in mind to power up refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and other appliances along with kitchen gadgets such as blenders and coffee makers. Also, per Consumer Reports, electric stoves are generally less expensive to purchase than gas stoves by hundreds of dollars.

