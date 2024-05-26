Scientists amazed at the discovery of an underwater road that points to a 7000-year-old city

In ancient times, the Adriatic Sea was a major trade route for the Croatian population. This probably is the reason why scientists have discovered varied items of antiquity submerged in this sea. From Roman artifacts to a 2200-year-old shipwreck and networks of sunken streams, the sea has revealed some fascinating discoveries. But this time, divers have stumbled upon something that made even the scientists feel flabbergasted.

Off the coast of the Croatian island Korčula at the bottom of the sea, the archaeologists of the University of Zadar unearthed a 7000-year-old stone road that was buried under the layers of the sea’s muddy bottom. They announced the discovery of this “underwater road” on May 6 in a post on Facebook.

“In underwater archaeological excavations of the submerged Neolithic site of Solina on the island of Korčuli, archaeologists have found remains that surprised them as well,” they write in the post. The road was exposed from underneath a sea sludge. Archaeologists are almost certain that it belonged to the sunken prehistoric settlement of Hvar culture. Punctuating a four-meter-wide communication network were unusual stone plates wedged into the sea floor.

They employed radiocarbon dating to reveal the age of this roadway, which turned out to be around 4,900 years BC, which implies nearly seven millennia. In addition to this ancient settlement, the team of archaeologists explored land near the Gradina bay near Vela Luka. During this exploration, the lead researcher, Igor Borzic noticed “strange structures” in the sea of the bay.

To their astonishment, it was a 4 to 5-metre-deep structure offering clues to a settlement almost identical to the one in Soline. They also dug out several Neolithic artifacts such as flint blades, stone axes, and fragments of wood on this site.

"We also found late-Neolithic ornamented pottery, a stone axe, bone artifacts, flint knives, and arrowheads," Mate Parica, an assistant professor in the Department of Archaeology at the University of Zadar in Croatia who took part in the excavation, told Live Science, adding "The pottery findings helped us to attribute this site to the Hvar culture."

According to Visit Hvar, the origin of Hvar culture dates back to 3500 to 2500 B.C. Archaeologists have unearthed things like painted ceramics, sculptures, and literature in the city's Markova and Grapčeva Caves. In 1420, Hvar was conquered by Venetians who selected the city as the main port for their sea travels. After the Venetians, Hvar became a part of Austria.

During WWII, Hvar turned into a tourist seaside resort, given its rich association with history. Hvar became one of the most attractive tourist destinations on the Adriatic. Since 1991, the city has been a popular Croatian tourist attraction. What archaeologists have discovered could provide more interesting clues about this prehistoric settlement that is now sunken deep into the Adriatic waters.