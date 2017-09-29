15 Amazing Satellite Images Taken By the ASTER Thermal Emission Camera
NASA’s Terra spacecraft has been taking breathtaking images of Earth for 17 years using Japan’s Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER). ASTER’s images have the unique ability to capture land reflectance and surface temperature in the same image. It also merges two slightly offset pictures to create a 3-D effect, providing a unique understanding of environmental and geographical conditions.
Last week, NASA and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) released nearly 2.95 million of ASTER’s thermal emission images. In the slideshow above, GOOD highlights 15 of its most popular images of Earth’s noteworthy cities and geological phenomena.
Here’s are some galleries of Aster’s best shots.
All images courtesy of NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team
Update: This article originally appeared on April 07, 2016.
Hugli River Delta, India
Venice, Italy
Machu Picchu, Peru
Berlin, Germany
Paris, France
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
The Great Wall of China
Tokyo, Japan
Palm Islands, Dubai
New York City, New York
The Grand Canyon, Arizona
East African Rift
Death Valley, California
Athens, Greece
New Orleans, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina