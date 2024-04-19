Son finds mom's heart-wrenching letter after she died due to cancer and it has the internet in tears

Though death might take away everything, it can never touch the love that prevails in the hearts of people for their loved ones. After a man's mother passed away, he was finding it hard to cope with the loss and often felt like crying. But then one day, when he was going through her things, he discovered something in a drawer that left him and the internet in tears. It was a letter from his beloved mother to him.

Image source: Pexels | Photo by Rose Dudley

Matt Gald (u/MattGald) shared a screenshot of the letter on Reddit. “A letter from my mom that I found after she passed away from cancer. I miss her every day and this makes me cry. But I cry with a smile on my face," he captioned it. "Just remember to tell the people you love how much they mean to you. And remind them every day that you love them.” Matt mentioned that his parents were diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. While his mother's battle with the disease started three and a half years ago, his father was diagnosed a couple of months ago. His mom breathed her last in January 2024 when his dad was "in the ICU from complications."

She had written her last letter, hoping that Matt would find it someday. When he began reading it, it brought a lump to his throat. “I hope you knew how much I loved you. You have the kindest soul of anyone I knew,” she wrote. "You were always there for me when I needed you. You quit your job knowing you would not have any income just so I would have someone to take me to treatments...I hope and pray that you are close to Kristie and Kyle. Family is everything." She also wished that he find the person of his dreams and spend his life happily with them.

She recollected her memories saying that the best trip she had with him was at the Grounds of Sculpture. "I will always be watching over you. I always feared leaving you more than dying. You were the best son ever! Till we meet again!" read the last of her letter.

Image Source: Reddit | u/MattGald

Matt said he believes that he only gave her what she deserved and what she taught him to do for others. However, sadly, for Matt, the times have been rough. One month after his mother’s death, he lost his father (he shared in another Reddit post). Shortly after this, Matt got fired from his job.

Image Source: Reddit | u/MattGald

Matt might have been going through a challenging chapter of his life, but seeing the letter, people from around the world supported and inspired him to live his life again. A wave of emotional comments swept through his post. “I’m sorry for your loss but as long as you have love in your heart for her she will always be with you,” said u/Serious-mix5744. u/lechwretch responded to the post, “This is the sweetest thing ever, but I'm really hurting for you. I'm glad she had a son like you, and you had a mom like her.”

Image Source: Reddit | u/x-rojo-x

u/edmtorontocpl, who also lost their father a decade ago, added, “You'll never get over it, but you will learn to cope. It's going to be okay. Take deep breaths and go at your own pace. Sending love and strength.” Another Redditor who had lost their mother to cancer wrote that their mother too had written a letter for them. “I have a tattoo on my arm that’s a photocopy of a letter she wrote to me once. Helps me get through the bad days,” wrote u/jgasbarro.

Image Source: Reddit | u/this-wolverine7919

u/rarebird10, a mother who was going through a rare disease herself, said that her biggest fear was leaving her boys. She said that it was a beautiful gesture from her mother to write this letter for her son.

Image Source: Reddit | u/broad_monk6325

The letter might not be able to take away the pain that Matt has been feeling from his parent's loss. But on his good and bad days, his mother’s heartening message will be there by his side, acting as a token of love.