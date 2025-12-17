Skip to content
Blind patient regains sight after receiving breakthrough 3D-printed cornea implant

This could help millions with corneal blindness.

A new 3D printed corneal transplant could help many see again.

Photo credit: Canva
By Erik BarnesDec 17, 2025
For those who need a corneal transplant to regain their sight after an eye injury or a disease, the wait often depends on donor availability, which can vary based on where the patient lives and how many healthy donors are available. However, an experiment in 3D-printing technology has made cornea implants readily available for those who need them.

North Carolina bio-tissue engineering company Precise Bio made history by creating the first 3D-printed cornea implant made from human eye cells grown in a lab rather than from donated tissue.

Precise Bio said the transplant was performed in one eye of a patient who was considered legally blind by the Rambam Eye Institute in Israel on October 29. The implant, dubbed PB-001, was successfully tested in animal models and is designed to match the properties of a native cornea, making it capable of easily integrating with a patient's own tissue. As of this writing, the patient has regained sight in the affected eye, and the implant is undergoing additional testing in a Phase 1 trial in Israel with 10 to 15 other participants.

"For the first time in history, we've witnessed a cornea created in the lab, from living human cells, bring sight back to a human being," said Professor Michael Mimouni, surgical team leader and director of the Cornea Unit in the Department of Ophthalmology at Rambam. "It was an unforgettable moment—a glimpse into a future where no one will have to live in darkness because of a shortage of donor tissue. This is a game changer."

"This achievement marks a turning point for regenerative ophthalmology—a moment of real hope for millions living with corneal blindness," said Aryeh Batt, co-founder and CEO of Precise Bio, in a press release. "This milestone reflects over a decade of multidisciplinary innovation in cell biology, biomaterials, and 3D bioprinting, and demonstrates the potential of our platform to make corneal transplantation scalable and accessible worldwide."

Should the positive results continue with further testing, this could significantly reduce the number of cornea donors needed and shorten wait times for patients. Currently, there is reportedly one corneal donation for every 70 patients who need one. With this 3D-printing technique, 300 corneal transplants can be derived from a single healthy donated cornea.

Precise Bio isn't alone in using 3D printing technology for medical purposes. There have been efforts to use human tissue and stem cells as the basis for 3D-printed skin grafts for burn victims and reconstructive surgery. In 2024, scientists found a way to 3D print blood vessels, bringing us closer to a reality in which larger organs, such as hearts, can be made from human cells and tissues.

Much like the corneal transplant patient in Israel, the scientists and doctors working with this 3D-printing biotechnology have clearer sight of what's possible in medicine. With time, investment, and continued work, many lives could be improved or saved without patients having to wait for an organ donor to offer a part of themselves for a transplant.

