Woman decides to prank boss by calling him over and over again and his response is going viral

Unlike most bosses and employees, Taylor and her boss Tony do not merely share a formal relationship. The elderly boss Tony is akin to her grandpa, and their bond goes way beyond friendship. On her TikTok account, Taylor (@tgerbs), often shares clips showing lighthearted interactions with Tony. From labeling every inch of his office cabin with sticky notes to taking him on a car drive, she has the best time of her life in her office. In one video she posted recently, Taylor is seen prank-calling her boss repetitively to see how many calls it’d take him to get irritated. The clip, viewed by almost 2 million people, shows how some bosses can be so sweet.

Taylor is a happy employee and Tony is the nicest boss. In her TikTok bio, Taylor writes, “Little bit of me, a lot about my boss.” This time, Taylor’s brain spun the idea of making multiple phone calls to her boss to test his patience. She implemented her hilarious idea and shared the recorded footage on TikTok. "Seeing how many times I can call my boss over and over again until he gets mad," the TikToker wrote in the overlay text of the video. In the 2-minute clip, she is seen sitting inside her office and placing a call from an office landline phone. She leans into the camera to smile and giggle at intervals.

The video is divided into six short clips. In the first clip, as Tony picks up her call and says, “Hello," she speaks, "Hey, did you, did you talk to Lou about the inspection?” Quite diligently, Tony replies, "Yes I did I called him before so he should be out there.” She then asks him to email her the results. "All right, bye," he said and the call was disconnected. In the second clip, Taylor once again dials a phone call to her boss and he greets her with a “Hello” from the other end. “You just called me,” he sounds surprised. "Yeah, I know. Did you see my email with that voicemail?" she asks, to which he innocently replies, "Yes I did." In a serious tone, Taylor says, "All right, can you just respond and let me know?" He says surely he will respond, but how will he do anything unless she stops calling him? After exchanging byes, they hang up once again.

The video then shows her making the call number #3. "Um, are you gonna be here tomorrow?" she asks. He replies he won't be coming the next day, so she asks when will he come. He responds, "Maybe Friday morning, maybe.” She insists that he needs to “definitely come” because someone wants to have a meeting with him. There is a slight pause on the call, after which he replies, “All right,” and then they hang up.

On the fourth call, the boss seems to feel slightly annoyed. He says, "Now what could you possibly want? You've called me five ti—"... "Can we get breakfast on Friday?" she cuts through his sentence, and the man begins laughing at the other side. "Yes, yes we can get breakfast, so that means I'm buying and you're flying, you're going to get it." Before disconnecting the call this time, she says, “All right, I won’t call again.” But creating a comical scenario, she does call him the fifth time.

"Now what do you want?" the boss asks. "Can you approve my request off for next week?" she asks. "Yes, as soon as I get a chance to look at it. Good lord," he replies. "All right thanks," she responds, hanging up the fifth call. By their sixth call, the boss begins to feel puzzled. But Taylor shifts the mood to humor by saying, "Hey stranger, feel like I haven't talked to you in a while." The boss bursts into laughter, saying she has called him six times. "But you answered every time," she exclaims.

"Why don't you just write everything down and then call me one time?" he suggests. She dismisses his suggestion, saying, "Look, it says a lot because you answered every single phone call...I would've blocked you by now." He tells her he answered her phone just to make sure the business runs smoothly. “Hahaha always answers my calls,” Taylor wrote in the caption. People in the comment section are swooning at the hilarious interaction, addressing how the boss is so nice and sweet.

@valinto commented, “He seems like an amazing boss!” @tomn6684 said, “He’s like your second dad.” @afgmo1776 added, “He's more like a father than a boss. I would answer my daughters' calls every time too, no matter how many times they call me.” @vmyrasol95 commented, “This is absolutely a beautiful working relationship!”

