Woman wins $25,000 a year for life prize after strangely having a dream about it 6 months ago

Ever had a dream that felt very real, more like a future prediction? This is what happened with a Massachusetts-based woman, Patricia Harris. In early 2023, Patricia had a dream about winning a lottery. On September 24, 2023, her dream came true as she took home the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game's jackpot prize worth $25,000 a year for life.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Karolina Grabowska

She won this prize when the first five numbers selected in this drawing matched those on her Quic Pic ticket. According to a press release by Massachusetts Lottery, Patricia claimed her prize on March 14, 2024, at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Massachusetts State Lottery (@mastatelottery)

When claiming her prize, she said that six months ago, she had a dream about winning the lottery. The human subconscious mind works in miraculous ways. She had bought the winning lottery ticket at Country Farm, 429 Washington St. in Holliston. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket. She also said she plans to use her winnings to invest and to do some nice things for her family.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The lottery officials also confirmed that a $25,000 a year for life prize won on May 17, 2023 'Lucky for Life' drawing remains unclaimed. This winning ticket was purchased at J Convenience Store & Laundromat, on a main street in Natick. “Lucky for Life” prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. And if the prize expires, it becomes part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns, the officials wrote.

As per its website, Massachusetts Lottery celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Since selling their first ticket on March 22, 1972, "the Lottery has generated over $149 billion in revenues, awarded over $105 billion in prizes, returned over $32 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns, and paid over $8.5 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers."

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, the “Lucky for Life” game requires players to match five numbers out of 48 to win $25,000 a year for life. Those who also match one Lucky Ball in addition to five numbers, out of 18 numbers, win $7,000 a week for life, or $364,000 a year, before taxes. The odds of matching at least one ball is 1 in 7.8.