Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

World's shortest IQ test reveals how intelligent you are in just 3 questions

People who answered impulsively got incorrect answers, those who took their time answered correctly.

World's shortest IQ test reveals how intelligent you are in just 3 questions
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Silver K Black
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffFeb 14, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

True intelligence is more about perspective, observation, and intuition than test scores. Over the past century, researchers have sought unconventional ways to measure it. IQ tests are now widely used to assess candidates at top institutions, but one test making waves for its simplicity is the "world’s shortest IQ test," the Cognitive Reflection Test (CRT), which has just three questions.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Yan KrukovRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Yan Krukov

CRT, not to be confused with Critical Race Theory, was originated by Yale University Professor Shane Frederick who published a report about it in the Journal of Economic Perspectives in 2005. The three-item cognitive test was designed to measure a person’s cognitive ability through their psychometric scores. These were the three mind-boggling questions of the test:

1. A bat and a ball cost $1.10 in total. The bat costs $1.00 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

2. If it takes 5 machines 5 minutes to make 5 widgets, how long would it take 100 machines to make 100 widgets?

3. In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?

via GIPHYThe correct answers for the questions, according to the paper, were “5 cents,” “five minutes,” and “47 days” respectively. The explanations for these answers are stunningly quite simple, as Dr. Lyndon Walker, a former statistics and finance lecturer, tells in a YouTube video. For the first question, an impulsive response might be “10 cents” as the quiz-taker might simply subtract 10 cents from $1.10 to obtain $1.00. But this is not the correct way as the number 10 refers to cents while the number 1.10 refers to dollars. So, if one assumes the ball’s cost to be x dollars, the bat’s cost would be (x+1) dollars, hence the equation: x + (x + 1) = 1.10, which answers $0.05, meaning 5 cents.

The second question is a bit trickier. Since 5 machines take 5 minutes to build 5 widgets, the quizzer might react to the question saying the time taken for 100 machines to build 100 widgets would be 100 minutes. That’d be incorrect. In actuality, if 5 machines take 5 minutes to build 5 widgets, it means that if there are 100 machines, then in every 5 minutes, each set of 5 machines will make 5 widgets, hence, totaling 100 widgets. Therefore, the correct answer is 5 minutes.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | PixabayRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

The third question is the most complex of all. If the patch doubles in size every day, and if it takes 48 days to cover the entire lake, then let’s assume the lake’s size is 2x. Since the size on the last day was double the size of the previous day, the previous day’s patch size was x. So, it took 48 minus one, that is 47 days to cover x, that is half the lake.

via GIPHY

Researchers who first conducted this test mainly evaluated participants’ performance based on two factors: Time preference and risk preference, as per the paper. The CRT was carried out on 3,428 respondents in 35 separate studies over 26 months beginning in January 2003. Most respondents were undergraduates at various universities in the Midwest and Northeast who were paid $8 to complete a 45-minute questionnaire.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Retha FergusonRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Retha Ferguson

Frederick mentioned in the report that another researcher Kahneman classified the psychology behind people’s responses into two categories: “System 1” and “System 2.” In the System 1 process, the individual answered spontaneously, without paying much attention. Whereas, in the System 2 process, people utilized their mental operations requiring effort, motivation, concentration, and the execution of learned roles. In most of these questions, the impulsive, that is, System 1 answers proved to be incorrect. For instance, the candidates who answered 10 cents for the first question, 100 minutes for the second question, or 24 days for the third question.

via GIPHY

Adding to the explanation behind people’s responses to the three-item CRT, Frederick noted in the paper that people with high cognitive abilities usually live longer, earn more, have larger working memories, have faster reaction times, and are more susceptible to visual illusions. But till now, not many attempts have been made to determine this ability in people, except for CRT. “Despite the diversity of phenomena related to IQ, few have attempted to understand—or even describe—its influences on judgment and decision making,” wrote Frederick.

This article originally appeared last year.

3 question iq test5 question iq testsample iq questionssample iq test questionsshortest iq test

The Latest

World's shortest IQ test reveals how intelligent you are in just 3 questions
Science

World's shortest IQ test reveals how intelligent you are in just 3 questions

A bundle of ancient coins
History

Archaeologists find a cache of 1,000-year-old coins at the site of a future power plant

More For You

smart phone in jeans pocket

You could power up small electronics by just putting them in your pocket.

Photo credit: Canva

Tech-savvy experts create eco-friendly wearable e-textiles to power gadgets, monitor health

A new scientific study at the University of Southampton and UWE Bristol is showing the potential of wearable electronic fabric that is both sustainable and biodegradable. Teaming up with researchers from the universities Exeter, Cambridge, Leeds and Bath, these scientists have created and tested an inkjet-printed, eco-friendly e-textile they’ve dubbed “Smart, Wearable, and Eco-friendly Electronic Textiles,” or SWEET for short. E-textiles are fabrics embedded with electrical components such as batteries, lights, or sensors. They may be used in fashion, sportswear, and other clothing to do tasks such as charge your phone or even monitor your heart.

It is a budding and promising technology, however there is a primary issue with its disposal. Prior to this study, the clothing made from these electronic-friendly fabrics wouldn’t decompose in our ever-growing landfills. As CBS News and other media outlets have reported, there is already a growing concern about regular fast-fashion clothing being a giant waste product in landfills throughout the world. If possible, it would be best if e-textiles wouldn’t literally add to the pile.

Keep ReadingShow less
Various batteries

Using waste from vitamin production, scientists can create a green battery.

Photo credit: Canva

Northwestern University scientists can create batteries out of industrial waste

Through molecular engineering, researchers at Northwestern University have found a way to turn organic industrial waste and chemical byproducts into batteries that can be used to supply energy to power grids. The scientists have found a method to contain a waste molecule, triphenylphosphine oxide (TPPO), and use it to form a redox flow battery. Unlike lithium and other solid-state batteries, redox flow batteries don’t store energy in electrodes. Instead, they store energy by having a chemical reaction occur between electrolytes.

Typically, the batteries that power our electronic devices are primarily made from solid metals such as lithium and cobalt. Dependence on these metals has dramatically increased over the last decade-plus, increasing the mining of these metals and encroaching on more and more land. This has led to fear of scarcity along with concerns for the environment as technology increases the demand for battery power.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman with older man, drawing

Doing social activities could keep your brain healthier in old age.

Photo credit: Canva

New research finds that social activity could prevent or delay onset dementia by 5 years

A new study of the elderly is showing that regular social activity could offset or delay dementia by five years. The study published by the Alzheimer's Association is showing that just playing games with folks regularly, volunteering, or just having a regular lunch with a friend can significantly slow down cognitive decline.

The researchers at Rush University studied 1,923 dementia-free seniors with an average age of 80 that underwent annual neurological evaluations. Cognitive function was measured through 21 different tests that assessed various types of memory along with perception of speed and visuospatial ability. Out of the total, 545 developed dementia and 695 developed some form of mild cognitive impairment within the five-year analysis. Accounting for other factors and adjustments for analysis, such as age, physical fitness, and other health issues, the results found that the participants that participated in social activities regularly had a slower mental decline or little to no decline at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
Geologists stunned on discovering a part of the Earth that disappeared 20 million years ago
Representative Cover Image Source: A satellite and 3d rendered image focused on Indonesia. (Photo Maps4media via Getty Images.)

Geologists stunned on discovering a part of the Earth that disappeared 20 million years ago

Studying tectonic plates helps geologists understand a landform’s geological history, locate rare metals, and predict future natural processes. In 2023, geologists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands made a stunning discovery while studying the Pacific plate. Suzanna van de Lagemaat, the team's lead geologist, found a massive, previously unknown tectonic plate once a quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean. They named it the "Pontus plate." A detailed study of this discovery was published in the Gondwana Research Journal.

The search for Pontus began unknowingly over a decade ago when researchers from the same university found fragments of old tectonic plates deep in Earth’s mantle using seismic tomography. This technique uses seismic waves from earthquakes or explosions to create images of Earth’s interior. Suzanna conducted detailed investigations of the mountain belts in Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand to reconstruct the lost plates, according to a university press release.

Keep ReadingShow less
One of the biggest countries is starting to split into two, a new study discovers
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Nothing Ahead

One of the biggest countries is starting to split into two, a new study discovers

The Himalayas, one of the most majestic mountain ranges on Earth, rise so high that they make humans feel like mere dots. Beyond their breathtaking beauty, the Himalayas are crucial for geological studies. Recent research in 2023 suggests that the Indian tectonic plate, which forms the base of the Himalayas, may be splitting in two due to an unusual process.

Image Source: Winter activities in the mountain, Ladakh, Zoji La pass, India on June 15, 2023 in Zoji La Pass, India. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)Image Source: Winter activities in the mountain, Ladakh, Zoji La Pass, India on June 15, 2023, in Zoji La Pass, India. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Strange ‘yellow brick road to Atlantis’ discovered at the bottom of Pacific Ocean
Representative Cover Image Source: Sea life on the seabed off Athens on August 26, 2018, in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Alessandro Rota/Getty Images)

Strange ‘yellow brick road to Atlantis’ discovered at the bottom of Pacific Ocean

With nearly 70% of Earth’s surface covered by water, our oceans hold some of the planet’s most intriguing geological and historical secrets. In 2022, marine biologists discovered a unique formation in an unexplored part of the Pacific Ocean—a structure they playfully nicknamed the “yellow brick road to Atlantis.” The Ocean Exploration Trust’s E/V Nautilus captured the breathtaking find on video and shared it on their YouTube channel.

Representative Image Source: Photo by Lukasz Larsson Warzecha/Getty ImagesRepresentative Image Source: Hagai Nativ, a marine biologist at the University of Haifa assisted by Dr Jessica Bellworthy [R] (Photo by Lukasz Larsson Warzecha/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Scientists have revealed the maximum lifespan of a human being
Representational image of an elderly man and a doctor talking to an old woman in a wheelchair
(Cover image source: Runstudio for Getty Images)

Scientists have revealed the maximum lifespan of a human being

From a balanced diet to regular exercise, many of us are dedicated to habits that might extend our lifespan. While stories of people living past 100 continue to inspire curiosity, scientists now believe they may have pinpointed the upper limit of human life without medical intervention. According to a report by UNILAD, statisticians at Tilburg University and Rotterdam's Erasmus University have delved into this very question.

Representative Cover Image Source: Smiling senior man wearing beret sitting in armchair . (Photo by Westend61 for Getty Images)Smiling senior man wearing beret sitting in armchair . (Representative image source: Westend61 for Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God
Cover Image Source: Professor Stephen Hawking delivers his speech at the release of the 'Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' on January 17, 2007 in London, England.(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God

The existence of God has been a point of debate for centuries, examined through both religious beliefs and scientific inquiry. Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, known for his groundbreaking work in cosmology, addressed this question in his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions.

Image Source: Physicist Stephen Hawking smiles at a symposium to honor his birthday at the Center for Mathematical Sciences at the University of Cambridge January 11, 2002 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images)Image Source: Physicist Stephen Hawking smiles at a symposium to honor his birthday at the Center for Mathematical Sciences at the University of Cambridge on January 11, 2002, in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025