Even people who don't like wrestling are blown away by 11-backflip move never seen before

“Bro turned into a Power Ranger.”

Ninja Mack's athleticism is bringing the internet together.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMay 14, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

A viral clip from a professional wrestling event in Japan is impressing both fans and non-fans alike. In the clip, Ninja Mack, a masked American wrestler, is seen doing 11 backflips, starting from inside the ring going over the top rope, to the floor, and up the entrance ramp to kick this fleeing opponent.

The response to this impressive feat of athleticism caught cheers and attention not just from pro wrestling fans, but the general public. Folks on Reddit, X, and other social media have expressed outright awe over the multiple successive backflips Ninja Mack performed as an equally remarkable and hilarious spectacle. The video of Mack’s “Super Ninja Special” as he calls it has reportedly garnered over 70 million views as of this writing.

@espn

How many backflips did you count? 🤔 (via njpwworld/X) #wrestling #backflip #creative

While fans have witnessed other acrobatic feats from Ninja Mack before, non-fans on Reddit couldn’t help but be impressed at Mack’s athleticism:

“Not at all a wrestling fan but that was probably the greatest move I've seen. Can anyone name a better move than that?”

“For a guy that size to be able to do that may just be as impressive as any Olympic gymnastics routine I've seen.”

“Choreographed or not, you have to be in amazing shape to do that.”

“That is absolutely incredible athleticism, in a freaking mask too! That was amazing.”

“Bro turned into a Power Ranger.”

Ninja Mack, whose real name Brenden McAleavey, has the appearance of a bulky masked shinobi, but is actually a gymnast based out of Long Island, New York. Prior to getting into the world of professional wrestling, McAleavey got his start in theatrical athleticism going on tour as a performer with Cirque du Soleil. He has performed in several wrestling promotions throughout the world, such as GameChanger Wrestling in the United States, Lucha Libre Worldwide AAA in Mexico, and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. The viral clip is from a recent bout during the 2025 New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, an annual round robin tournament featuring some of the best junior heavyweight wrestlers throughout the world.

Ninja Mack’s viral clip is among others that got respect from non-fans and attention from mainstream audiences, including those who end up defending professional wrestling even if it’s not their thing. The Redditors and other commenters noted and recognized that while it’s not a competitive sport, professional wrestling is story-driven entertainment. They also rebuffed the “wrestling’s fake” critique and defended it, recognizing that good professional wrestling requires a certain level of bodily risk and athleticism to pull off.

“Wrestling is not ‘real fighting’ but it's definitely real athleticism in pursuit of a live performance. Big respect for all of them, they work hard.”

“This is why I don't talk shit about it, those guys can do some seriously impressive and difficult stuff, especially for some of their sizes.”

“Imagine criticizing action movies as fake because they have stunts.”

“Let's not compare action movies to wrestling. Wrestlers don't have elaborate safety rigs, teams of coordinators, and they only have one live take. Wrestling is far harder than what most stunt actors have to do.”

“‘Scripted, not fake’ is my go to description of pro wrestling.”

While they might not buy a ticket to the next live event, non-fans and the mainstream are accepting and acknowledging professional wrestling in day-to-day culture, with even the pro wrestling term “kayfabe” even being added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary in 2023. It’s good to see that over time non-fans and fans of pro wrestling can coexist without flipping out on one another.

