John Cena explains why he always keeps a broken watch with him and it's a life lesson we all need to hear

Both Hollywood and wrestling fans have witnessed John Cena portraying sundry characters. In "Barbie," he became an Atlantean mermaid, shirtless with long luscious blonde hair, appearing alongside popstar Dua Lipa; whereas, in "The Suicide Squad," he became the hulking macho man and aggressive vigilante, Peacemaker. But not many people would have witnessed John’s deeper side, which streams a treasure trove of spiritual wisdom. Recently, John appeared in an episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and revealed an interesting backstory about an extra pocket watch he always carries.

The episode opened with the guest host, Jeff Goldblum, giving a buoyant introduction to John. Soon, the dapper star entered the set and jumped straight into his raunchy comedy. Goldblum giggled as he flashed a cluster of paper sheets, saying that he had a lot to talk about, with him. In another moment, the star took out a pocket watch from his coat pocket, that immediately caught the host's attention.

“You took something out. My eye fell upon something that I thought was a pocket watch,” said Goldblum. John nodded, to which Goldblum exclaimed, “Hmm, that’s interesting.” Before the host could say anything else, John quipped, “It’s broken.” The audience in the studio burst into a collective laughter. “What do you mean it's broken,” Jeff asked, surprised. “It doesn’t tell time. I broke it a long time ago, but I keep it with me,” John revealed. He pointed to another watch strapped around his wrist and said, “This one tells time, but this one [broken pocket watch] tells perspective.”

“Perspective, uh huh?” Jeff repeated, puzzled. Then, John looked down at the broken watch slinging in his hands and revealed some of its features. “It’s got engravings on two sides.” The engraving on the back side, he said, is something that supports him whenever his inferiority complex gets triggered. “I used to feel uncomfortable in rooms like this, in front of people,” John recalled, and added, “I used to think I was not enough. I did not value self.” According to CBS News, as a child, John was a target of bullying. As a means to cope, he started weightlifting at the age of 12 and soon entered the field of wrestling.

As the episode continued, John explained, “So on the back of the watch, it simply says, ‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’” He took a moment to breathe and absorb the deep quote, then said, “So I take this. And every time I feel uncomfortable or low self-worth, it just gives me a little reminder. It reminds me that I am enough, that I am worthy of love.”

“And on the other side, it says ‘Memento Mori’ for when my head gets too big. I need to remember that I'm human and I am above no one,” John said, almost looking transcendental. According to Indiana University, the phrase "Memento mori" means "remember that you must die" in Latin. People usually say this phrase as a reminder of their mortality. “And always remember where I came from and remember those who support me that I don't do it alone. So I have one side for when I think my ego is too big and one side for when I don't feel enough.” He concluded his little snippet of uplifting session by saying, “And it's a nice little keeper of perspective, not time.”

Of all the five hundred people who commented on the video within just a week, @michaelsantarlas17 expressed awe at John’s insights, “My god, John Cena. Profound on that perspective watch.” @7northwest652 remarked, “This is gold.” People also loved the pairing of John and Goldblum and proclaimed that the two stars should appear in a movie together.

Forward into the episode, Goldblum said he felt choked after hearing the story behind the pocket watch, and that it had such a deep meaning. Apart from the pocket watch, the episode showed John speaking about wrestling, and how it acts like “a universal language” and “physical storytelling.” He then went on to share his thoughts about wrestling movies in general. Lastly, before the final curtain dropped, John returned to his usual comic style. The talk show episode concluded with both stars greeting each other with “thank you” and a warm handshake.