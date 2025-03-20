Skip to content
Pro wrestler turned yogi is saving the lives of addicts and the injured

Diamond Dallas Page is hero beyond winning pro wrestling championships.

Diamond Dallas Page world title win celebration/training with Lex Luger

After chasing pro wrestling glory, DDP is helping others literally get back on their feet.

Photo credit: DiamondDallasPage.com
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 20, 2025
Erik Barnes
Many people told Page Falkinburg that he was nuts to start training to be a professional wrestler at age 35. Sure, he had some ongoing gigs as an on-camera wrestling manager occasionally while he ran a night club, but committing himself to the squared circle as an in-ring performer is a young man’s game. He stuck to it and achieved a quality career, but once he retired his work outside of the flashy world of pro wrestling had him turn from a TV hero to a real life one that has changed lives forever.

Falkinburg grew up a huge fan of pro wrestling and did start training until a knee injury sidelined him in 1978. Throughout the 80s and early 90s, he moonlit as a pro wrestling manager for the American Wrestling Association and for World Championship Wrestling as the cigar chomping, garish “Diamond” Dallas Page while he managed a night club in Florida. In 1994, he left that behind to commit himself as a wrestler full-time. He would spend time taking bumps (falls), training, and learning his craft between shows from pro wrestling stars/veterans like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and even guys he previously managed like Scott Hall.

After spending years in the undercard and getting weird looks from his peers as he iced down his body after matches, Page grew in popularity as one of the sole babyfaces (good guys) against the villainous New World Order during one of the hottest periods in professional wrestling in terms of popularity and ratings. He went from being the loser in the opening match to teaming up with NBA legend Karl Malone against Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman to becoming world champion. Shortly after World Championship Wrestling was purchased by their rival World Wrestling Entertainment, Page would perform as a pro wrestler for WWE until he retired from full-time competition in 2002.

Oddly, that’s where the story truly begins.

As a means to keep his body limber and to rehabilitate from a nagging back injury, Page would regularly practice yoga during his peak in-ring years. After noticing how much yoga improved his life and allowed him to keep pace with men 20 years younger than him in the ring, he decided to share the techniques he learned, starting DDP Yoga in 2005. He achieved some modest success in helping others get mobile, lose weight, and just overall feel better about themselves.

In 2012, Page reached out to his old friend and pro wrestling mentor, Jake Roberts. At the time, Roberts had been in and out of rehab for drug addiction and alcoholism for decades, losing his family and almost losing his life in the process. His health had significantly declined as well, with Roberts barely able to move. Page offered Roberts his home to personally help him get fully clean and use yoga techniques along with positive mental attitude to help Roberts regain his mobility. Page documented his recovery in what would become 2015’s The Resurrection of Jake “The Snake” Roberts. With Roberts' commitment with support from Page and his fans, he went from a pariah and cautionary tale in pro wrestling to one of redemption.

The two would then reach out to another one of Page’s wrestling allies, Scott Hall, who had also been battling addiction and injury. Hall also took Page’s offer and was able to recover. Page has continued to use DDP Yoga not only as a business but also an offer to help others achieve their fitness goals and use positivity to impact their future.

As of this writing, Page is continuing to help former athletes. With Josh Nair, Page helped former “Tough Man” competition boxer Eric “Butterbean” Esch from being a man who couldn’t stand up straight and couldn’t move without a walker to competing in a professional wrestling ring later this year.

Page is also currently helping another former wrestling colleague and friend Lex Luger. A former bodybuilder and wrestling world champion, Luger suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. Luger is currently training with Page with the hope to walk again and is showing progress by being able to stand, thanks in part to the chair and bed workouts that Dallas taught him.

@chris.vanvliet

Lex Luger's amazing progress with DDP! #wwe #wrestling #ddp #lexluger



The character of “Diamond” Dallas Page is a heroic one that brings inspiration among wrestling fans. But the human man Page Falkinburg is an inspiration for anyone and everyone.

