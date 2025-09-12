Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

New report ranks the happiest states in America

Where does your state rank?

happiest states, u.s. happiness, happiness levels, best places to live, surveys

Wallethub's new report ranks the happiest states in the U.S.

Photo credit: Canva, Thomas Dutour (left, cropped) / videodet from Getty Images (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedSep 12, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Even if you’re desperate for a fresh start, it’s not easy for many Americans to pack up and move to a new state. You might have a stable in-person job that you don’t want to lose. You might have close friends and family that you don’t want to lose touch with. You might not be able to afford to haul your entire life across the country (plus, even if you do find that elusive and affordable beach spot, the cost of living may be way higher in that area). Still, for those with the freedom to pick their next landing spot, it’s worth considering how much happiness you might gain—and specifically how you’d gain it.

Each year, personal finance company Wallethub crunches the numbers to rank all 50 U.S. states by happiness. And there are numerous factors to consider here, all broken down into three core areas ("emotional and physical well-being," "work environment," and "community and environment") using 30 metrics of data from sources like the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The perfect state (of mind)

"In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance, and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place," wrote Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo. "The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high-quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather."

The biggest curveball on Wallethub's list is likely No. 3 Nebraska, which made a massive leap up from the ninth spot in 2024. Residents had the fourth-lowest unemployment rate (2.9%), the country’s "second-highest economic security," and the sixth-lowest depression rate. Interestingly, Wallethub notes that "although Nebraskans work more hours per week than residents in most other states, they still get to enjoy the most leisure time in the nation."

Wallethub ranked Maryland as the second-happiest state—a repeat from its 2024 position. Economic factors were crucial here: The state has one of the lowest unemployment rates (3.2%) and the highest percentage of households bringing in more than $75,000 annually. Maryland residents also have high levels of life satisfaction, including the third-highest rate of people "liking what they do and being motivated to achieve their goals." Maryland also had the fifth-lowest suicide rate.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Island paradise

And, just like in 2024, the overall happiest state is Hawaii, which ranked near the top in various categories. Wallethub says the state "[lived] up to its reputation as an island paradise, with residents reporting the highest levels of life satisfaction…and the second-lowest depression rate."

Hawaii appears to be healthier than other states, with the longest life expectancy in the country and roughly 85% of adults reporting "good or better" health. The state also has one of the lowest unemployment rates (2.4%), and the second-highest share of households with annual income over $75,000.

Interestingly, though, Hawaii had the worst overall "adequate-sleep rate," a conclusion also observed in a study published by the CDC. Looking at data from 2022, the organization found that 46% of adults weren’t getting enough sleep (at least seven hours per night). Of course, there could be many contributing factors. Dr. Ronson Sato, the lead physician at Kuakini Pulmonary Sleep Center, pointed out to Hawaii News Now that sleep apnea is common in the state.

You can check out the ranking for each state with Wallethub's interactive map:

Source: WalletHub
americanseconomymental healthunited statesus stateshawaiinebraskamarylandquality of lifehappiness

The Latest

happiest states, u.s. happiness, happiness levels, best places to live, surveys
Culture

New report ranks the happiest states in America

family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting
Family

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

beyonce, kings of leon, sex on fire, beyonce kings of leon cover, beyonce live cover
Culture

Beyoncé transformed Kings of Leon's 'Sex on Fire' into a smoldering power-ballad in 2011

happiness, happiest state, nebraska, mental health, economics
Health

Experts say that you’re likely going to be happier if you live in Nebraska

More For You

cleaning hacks, life hacks, TikTok, kitchen tips, plastic containers, sustainability, zero waste, home hacks

An older woman takes a break from cleaning

Canva

This grandma's 60-second trick for stained plastic containers is a total game-changer

It’s one of the most frustrating kitchen conundrums: the dreaded, orange-stained plastic container that once held spaghetti sauce or chili. No matter how much you scrub, a ghostly tint remains, making the container feel permanently dirty.

But a classic viral video from 2023, shared by TikToker Ariganja (@ariganja), brought a simple, grandma-approved solution to millions.

Keep ReadingShow less
heartwarming, viral stories, TikTok, wedding gift, time capsule, family, love, nostalgia, friendship

An older woman opens a gift

Canva

Her maid of honor gave her a gift she couldn't open for 25 years. The contents were worth the wait.

In 2000, Carri Anne received a wedding shower gift from her maid of honor with a strict instruction written across the top: "Do not open until July 29, 2025." For a quarter of a century, she kept that promise. The small box, sealed with medical tape, traveled the world with her and her husband through his military career, a constant, unopened mystery.

As the 25-year mark approached, her children convinced her to capture the long-awaited unveiling on TikTok. With no idea what to expect, she carefully opened the box, thinking it might contain old photos or a gag gift.

Keep ReadingShow less
girl dad, father daughter, parenting, viral video, TikTok, family, wholesome, relationships

A little girl hugs her dad around the neck

Canva

A little girl told her dad why she'd move out someday. His reaction is every 'girl dad' ever.

For every "girl dad," it's the conversation they know is coming but are never truly ready for. In a classic viral video from 2023, a father got a hilarious and heartwarming preview of that moment, captured perfectly by the family's Ring camera.

The video, shared on TikTok by mom Melly Garcia (@melly.garcia22), shows her husband and their young daughter quietly coloring together. Out of the blue, the little girl poses a profound question: "Are you sad that when I am an adult, I am not gonna be here anymore?"

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace boundaries, unpaid labor, quiet quitting, great resignation, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, micromanagement

A reddit comment

Reddit | u/heyyslat

A boss demanded his employee come in 5 minutes early. The worker's 5-word question shut it down instantly.

A recent viral story online is highlighting the growing tension between management expectations and employees' rights to be paid for their time. The post, from user u/heyyslat, shared a screenshot of a text exchange with a manager from a former warehouse job that perfectly captures the modern push for clear workplace boundaries.

The conversation began when the manager sent a text about punctuality:

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman look at laptop and smile

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Canva

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Everybody knows someone who is very likable. You know the type, they put people at ease, make people feel seen, and never come across as fake. Many people believe that being likable comes from natural, unteachable traits that few people have — the good looking, the fiercely social, and the incredibly talented.

But the truth is that being likable is more related to emotional intelligence and isn't simply a matter of handing out compliments and making a concerted effort to be likable.

Keep ReadingShow less
homeowner's association, HOA, rules, fines, residents, navigating an HOA, bad news

Angry HOA and a confused neighbor.

Image via Canva - Photos by Mlenny and Amie Roussel

HOA demands residents 'not' charge their cellphones, and 3 more outrageous rules and fines

If you are fortunate enough to have the resources to buy a home, congratulations! Unfortunately, finding a great home doesn't necessarily correlate with having great neighbors, which means you might be dealing with a challenging homeowners association (HOA).

Sometimes the difficulties experienced with an HOA can be more than a simple problem. In actuality, it might be downright painfully ridiculous. Facing aggressive warnings, fines, and even legal action could be some of the more difficult realities facing a homeowner who doesn't adhere to their HOA's rules. The good news is that there's a better way to deal with these types of HOAs. The bad news is that you might find yourself in the position that the following people did.

Keep ReadingShow less
food, generations, gen x, boomers, food trends

These foods seem to be disappearing, according to Boomers and Gen Xers.

Photo credit: Canva, supapornjarpimai (left, cropped) / millann from Getty Images (right, cropped)

Gen Xers and Boomers say that these beloved foods they loved growing up are disappearing

Your experience with food is probably shaped by many factors: your genetics, heritage, geography, upbringing—it’s really a complex concept when you start breaking it down. "The top thing that influences taste is your cultural background," said Dan Schmitz, then-director of Global Product Development at Abbott, in 2018. "And specifically, what cooking you grew up with." But according to some people, there’s also a kind of randomness to the foods we consume—and the ones that seem to disappear.

Have you ever felt like a meal has shrunk in popularity, seemingly banished from everyday society? If you consult online forums, a lot of people appear to be having that experience. Perhaps they’re just nostalgic for the foods of their youth. Maybe they’ve just moved to an area of their country—or even another country—where the meal in question isn’t as popular. But many Gen Xers and Boomers seem convinced that certain dishes have gone extinct.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity

A pregnant woman smiles on an airplane seat.

Canva

Gate agents refused to wait for a pregnant passenger. His five-word response left everyone speechless.

For a group of friends heading on a girls' trip in the summer of 2024, a delayed flight created a nightmare scenario: a frantic, 18-minute dash through the Dallas airport to catch their connection. For one of them, Kiley, who was seven months pregnant, the sprint was nearly impossible.

Her friend, Brittany Kamerman, ran ahead to the gate to plead with the airline staff for a little more time, as Newsweek reported. She explained that their first flight was delayed and that their pregnant friend was doing her best to catch up.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025