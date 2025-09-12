New report ranks the happiest states in America

Even if you’re desperate for a fresh start, it’s not easy for many Americans to pack up and move to a new state. You might have a stable in-person job that you don’t want to lose. You might have close friends and family that you don’t want to lose touch with. You might not be able to afford to haul your entire life across the country (plus, even if you do find that elusive and affordable beach spot, the cost of living may be way higher in that area). Still, for those with the freedom to pick their next landing spot, it’s worth considering how much happiness you might gain—and specifically how you’d gain it.

Each year, personal finance company Wallethub crunches the numbers to rank all 50 U.S. states by happiness. And there are numerous factors to consider here, all broken down into three core areas ("emotional and physical well-being," "work environment," and "community and environment") using 30 metrics of data from sources like the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The perfect state (of mind)

"In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance, and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place," wrote Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo. "The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high-quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather."

The biggest curveball on Wallethub's list is likely No. 3 Nebraska, which made a massive leap up from the ninth spot in 2024. Residents had the fourth-lowest unemployment rate (2.9%), the country’s "second-highest economic security," and the sixth-lowest depression rate. Interestingly, Wallethub notes that "although Nebraskans work more hours per week than residents in most other states, they still get to enjoy the most leisure time in the nation."

Wallethub ranked Maryland as the second-happiest state—a repeat from its 2024 position. Economic factors were crucial here: The state has one of the lowest unemployment rates (3.2%) and the highest percentage of households bringing in more than $75,000 annually. Maryland residents also have high levels of life satisfaction, including the third-highest rate of people "liking what they do and being motivated to achieve their goals." Maryland also had the fifth-lowest suicide rate.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Island paradise

And, just like in 2024, the overall happiest state is Hawaii, which ranked near the top in various categories. Wallethub says the state "[lived] up to its reputation as an island paradise, with residents reporting the highest levels of life satisfaction…and the second-lowest depression rate."

Hawaii appears to be healthier than other states, with the longest life expectancy in the country and roughly 85% of adults reporting "good or better" health. The state also has one of the lowest unemployment rates (2.4%), and the second-highest share of households with annual income over $75,000.

Interestingly, though, Hawaii had the worst overall "adequate-sleep rate," a conclusion also observed in a study published by the CDC . Looking at data from 2022, the organization found that 46% of adults weren’t getting enough sleep (at least seven hours per night). Of course, there could be many contributing factors. Dr. Ronson Sato, the lead physician at Kuakini Pulmonary Sleep Center, pointed out to Hawaii News Now that sleep apnea is common in the state.

You can check out the ranking for each state with Wallethub's interactive map: