Should you sleep with your dog? Vets share the one thing you must do to keep everyone healthy.

If you’re a dog owner, you know how much impact your furry friend has on your life. While caring for pets adds more responsibility to your life and, let’s be honest, some frustrations at times, they turn into valued companions and family members. Many owners grapple over the question of whether or not it’s good for their dog to sleep with them in bed. Several veterinarians have settled that debate once and for all.
Veterinarian Dr. Sandra Mitchell and several other professionals say that it’s a matter of choice and that, in general, it's okay for dogs to co-sleep with their owners in most circumstances. There have been studies that support the idea that sleeping with your dog can make it easier for you to sleep, but there’s also a chance that it could worsen a sleeping disorder or not have an impact on stress at all in humans. However, if you want to co-sleep with your dog there is one thing that needs to be done to ensure that both the pet and the owner remain healthy: learn to sleep alone first.
“It’s easier to relax the rules later than to break bad habits,” says Dr. Mitchell.
Why should your dog learn how to sleep alone?
While it’s not bad for a dog to sleep in bed with its owner, there may be situations in which both the dog and the owner need to be able to sleep separately. There may be times when you or the dog are sick and need space to prevent disease transmission (or because their coughing keeps both of you awake at night). It’s not too different from times when partners take a few nights off from co-sleeping, so it’s good to have your dog trained to be able to sleep alone so both of you can rest well independently when the need arises.
Obviously, if you or your dog snore loudly at night, roll around too much, or do anything that interferes with the other’s sleep then it’s probably best for you both to sleep in different spots.
The possible benefits of co-sleeping with your dog
Aside from the previously mentioned concerns, many veterinarians say that co-sleeping with your dog can benefit both humans and furry friends alike.
“Some benefits for both the owner and their dog include increased feelings of comfort and security for both and reduced stress and anxiety,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet. “For dogs, co-sleeping can fulfill their natural dog pack instincts and provide warmth. For humans, the presence of a pet can lower blood pressure and promote relaxation.”
So if you want your dog to sleep in your bed and it doesn’t interfere with the quality of sleep, it could be beneficial to you both and strengthen your bond. If they’re trained to sleep alone at first, then in case either of you get sick or need to be alone for whatever reason, you can flex that rule for some extra comfy cuddle time at night.
You may still need a dog bed
Unfortunately, there are some situations in which both the human and the pet must stay separate when going to bed at night.
“Owners who wear breathing apparatus at night, such as CPAP machines or oxygen concentrators, may not want to co-sleep with their dogs because the dog may disrupt the hoses that hook the owner to these machines,” says Dr. Julie Hunt of Embrace Pet Insurance. “If you have a dog that has any breathing difficulties, including being brachycephalic (smushy-faced), you probably should not have that dog’s face under the covers with you.”
If you have a medical condition or a sleep disorder, it’s recommended that you consult your doctor first to see if co-sleeping with your dog could cause problems.
There are other concerns as well. If your dog is a young puppy, very small, or elderly, there is a risk of accidentally rolling over them in bed and injuring them.
If you and your dog can enjoy co-sleeping with no problems, all of the vets recommend that you keep up with your dog’s grooming habits and their parasite prevention care to prevent fleas, ticks, and worms from joining you both in bed. They also recommend that you frequently wash your bedding for this reason, too.
Whatever side of the bed you sleep on regarding this issue, what's best for you and your pup in order to be happy, healthy, and fully rested is the best choice.