Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Should you sleep with your dog? Vets share the one thing you must do to keep everyone healthy.

There's a right way and a wrong way to sleep with your fur baby.

veterinarian, dog owners, sleep study, dog sleep with owners, pet care tips

Should your dog sleep in your bed?

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesSep 15, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

If you’re a dog owner, you know how much impact your furry friend has on your life. While caring for pets adds more responsibility to your life and, let’s be honest, some frustrations at times, they turn into valued companions and family members. Many owners grapple over the question of whether or not it’s good for their dog to sleep with them in bed. Several veterinarians have settled that debate once and for all.

Veterinarian Dr. Sandra Mitchell and several other professionals say that it’s a matter of choice and that, in general, it's okay for dogs to co-sleep with their owners in most circumstances. There have been studies that support the idea that sleeping with your dog can make it easier for you to sleep, but there’s also a chance that it could worsen a sleeping disorder or not have an impact on stress at all in humans. However, if you want to co-sleep with your dog there is one thing that needs to be done to ensure that both the pet and the owner remain healthy: learn to sleep alone first.

@woofdyofficial

Every Dog owner must be the same surely? Or are we just soft 😂🙈 #dogparents #puppysleep #dogbedroom

“It’s easier to relax the rules later than to break bad habits,” says Dr. Mitchell.

Why should your dog learn how to sleep alone?

While it’s not bad for a dog to sleep in bed with its owner, there may be situations in which both the dog and the owner need to be able to sleep separately. There may be times when you or the dog are sick and need space to prevent disease transmission (or because their coughing keeps both of you awake at night). It’s not too different from times when partners take a few nights off from co-sleeping, so it’s good to have your dog trained to be able to sleep alone so both of you can rest well independently when the need arises.

Obviously, if you or your dog snore loudly at night, roll around too much, or do anything that interferes with the other’s sleep then it’s probably best for you both to sleep in different spots.


@barkleythabulldog

BIG BOYS SLEEP IN THEIR OWN BEDS! 😩 DAY 1 #englishbulldog #bulldog #bulldogsoftiktok #spoileddog #mamasboy #

The possible benefits of co-sleeping with your dog

Aside from the previously mentioned concerns, many veterinarians say that co-sleeping with your dog can benefit both humans and furry friends alike.

“Some benefits for both the owner and their dog include increased feelings of comfort and security for both and reduced stress and anxiety,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet. “For dogs, co-sleeping can fulfill their natural dog pack instincts and provide warmth. For humans, the presence of a pet can lower blood pressure and promote relaxation.”

So if you want your dog to sleep in your bed and it doesn’t interfere with the quality of sleep, it could be beneficial to you both and strengthen your bond. If they’re trained to sleep alone at first, then in case either of you get sick or need to be alone for whatever reason, you can flex that rule for some extra comfy cuddle time at night.

@karlikinghauver

The crossed paws🥲🤞🏽🪽 Just keeping dad’s pillow warm🤍 #goldenretriever #doglover #dogmom #sleepingdog

You may still need a dog bed

Unfortunately, there are some situations in which both the human and the pet must stay separate when going to bed at night.

“Owners who wear breathing apparatus at night, such as CPAP machines or oxygen concentrators, may not want to co-sleep with their dogs because the dog may disrupt the hoses that hook the owner to these machines,” says Dr. Julie Hunt of Embrace Pet Insurance. “If you have a dog that has any breathing difficulties, including being brachycephalic (smushy-faced), you probably should not have that dog’s face under the covers with you.”

If you have a medical condition or a sleep disorder, it’s recommended that you consult your doctor first to see if co-sleeping with your dog could cause problems.

@thenobledogs

Stop letting your dog sleep with you in your bed 💤🛌🐶 When you let your dog sleep with you in your bed, it can develop a behavior called “resource guarding” which can result in them becoming aggressive toward other people. This is because they see you as a resource that needs to be protected. We have seen cases where people cannot even have friends over because their dog would bite, bark, and growl at anyone that wasn’t a part of the immediate family. You can prevent resource guarding by first having your dog only sleep in a crate and only feed it in the crate. After some time and when the resource guarding behaviors are gone, you can revisit letting your dog sleep in your bed with you. • • • #dogoftheday #dogtraining #puppytraining #dogtrainer #dogtips #doglover #dogcommunity

There are other concerns as well. If your dog is a young puppy, very small, or elderly, there is a risk of accidentally rolling over them in bed and injuring them.

If you and your dog can enjoy co-sleeping with no problems, all of the vets recommend that you keep up with your dog’s grooming habits and their parasite prevention care to prevent fleas, ticks, and worms from joining you both in bed. They also recommend that you frequently wash your bedding for this reason, too.

Whatever side of the bed you sleep on regarding this issue, what's best for you and your pup in order to be happy, healthy, and fully rested is the best choice.

caring for petsdogdog ownerdog owner tipsfamily membersinjury preventionparasite preventionpet owner tipsgrooming habitsveterinariansleeping with dog

The Latest

cat names, cats, pet names, animal names, popular cat names
Animals

Sorry, Milo. You just missed being the number one cat name again.

mars, space, nasa, life, discovery, life on mars,
Science

NASA can't find 'another explanation' for unusual Mars rock formations than ancient life

balding, bald people, hair styles, self-confidence, shaving your head
Culture

'Coping' with going bald, they shaved their head and self-esteem surged. The Internet was amazed.

veterinarian, dog owners, sleep study, dog sleep with owners, pet care tips
Animals

Should you sleep with your dog? Vets share the one thing you must do to keep everyone healthy.

More For You

cats, vet clinics, emotional support animals, veterinarians, animal behavior

A sick cat in Morocco walked up to a vet office and found the ideal gig.

Photo credit: Canva, Shreshth Sharma from Studio India (left) / Darkmoon_Art from pixabay (right)

A sick cat in Morocco wandered up to a vet clinic and wound up with the perfect job

A lot of people underestimate cats—their intelligence, their curiosity, their playfulness, and their emotional depth. But one beautiful story out of Morocco spotlights a feline with all of those qualities: an orange-and-white guy named Rico, who went from a sick stray to, essentially, one vet office’s resident "emotional support" kitty.

Veterinarian Meryem Imrani, who has been practicing in the North African country for nearly eight years, broke down this fluffy meet-cute in an interview with the YouTube channel GeoBeats Animals. The doctor says Rico first showed up at the clinic’s front door, "shivering" and "clearly sick" from a viral infection that left him barely breathing. But after being examined and treated with medicine, the cat made a full recovery—and wound up a permanent fixture of the office. "I was thinking about what’s next, and I just decided to keep him," Imrani says. "It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made."

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs, dog rescues, drones, coyotes, dog videos

A dog escaped the clutches of a coyote thanks to a savvy drone pilot.

Photo credit: Canva, whitedaemon from pixabay (left) / blackrancho (right)

Drone pilot helps missing dog escape from coyote in dramatic video

Commercial drones have a lot of applications beyond capturing nifty aerial photos for your wedding or real estate listing. In many cases, like disaster and search-and-rescue efforts, they can even help save lives. Natural State Drone Solutions, a company based in Russellville, Arkansas, uses the technology for pet tracking—and, in one dramatic example, they helped a couple rescue their missing dog from the clutches of a coyote.

Chris Laughlin, the company’s owner, detailed the encounter in an interview with Little Rock, Arkansas, ABC affiliate KATV. "The owners called me up and sounded pretty desperate," he said. Jordan and Brook Allen from nearby Morrilton hadn’t seen their dachshund, Whiskey, in four days, after the pup pushed through a loose board in their fence and headed to a wooded area. “We had posted a lot of posts on Facebook about him being missing, and somebody posted saying [to] try to get in touch with somebody with a drone,” Brook told KLRT Little Rock.

Keep ReadingShow less
pit bulls, dogs, rescue stories, dog behavior, animal behavior

An incredible pit bull helped aid his unresponsive owners by alerting a stranger.

Photo credit: Canva, Vish Pix from Pexels (left) / RDNE Stock project from Pexels (right)

Brave pit bull saves unconscious owners by flagging down stranger

Dogs are capable of incredible life-saving skills, from sniffing out cancer to alerting their guardians of seizures. Nothing they do should surprise us at this point, but every once in a while, you stumble across a dog-related story that blows your mind. Add this one to the list: In Pittsburgh, an adorable and resourceful pit bull helped rescue his unresponsive owners by alerting a stranger to their situation.

That human Good Samaritan was Gary Thynes, who, according to local news station WTAE-TV, was playing with his pup in the park when he noticed the pittie approaching frantically, appearing to be in distress. Thynes, concerned about the pooch roaming near a traffic-heavy street, left his dog with a friend and decided to intervene. "I’m really glad that he did what he did," he told the outlet. "He definitely got my attention…He’d come just close enough for me to be out of arm’s reach. Then he would bark, turn around, run a few steps, turn around, bark again. It felt like he was trying to get my attention. I got this overwhelming feeling that he wanted me to follow him."

Keep ReadingShow less
funny animal photos, wildlife photography, animal humor, 2019 photo contest, cute animals, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny nature moments, wildlife conservation, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, underwater animals, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny otters, hilarious animals, animal expressions, animal memes, animal captions, conservation photography

Careful.

Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

20 laugh-out-loud photos of animals in the wild

Since 2015, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards—created by photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam—have been delivering laugh-out-loud moments through the lens of nature. With a mission to entertain while raising awareness about wildlife conservation, the competition celebrates the charming and comical side of the animal kingdom.

Let’s take a joyful stroll down memory lane with some of the most side-splitting entries from the 2019 contest—and if you’re feeling inspired, you’ll also learn how to submit your own wild and witty shots for future competitions!

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs, tv, dog watching tv, dog behavior, animal behavior

You're not crazy—your dog probably does have television preferences.

Photo credit: Canva, dimaberlinphotos (left) / BrianAsmussen from Getty Images SIgnature (right)

Researchers reveal that people's dogs have specific taste in what TV shows they like

Many dog owners swear that their pets watch TV, and that perceived interest can take many forms. Maybe your pooch glances inquisitively at the screen when they hear barking. Perhaps they scan obsessively for squirrels, as if they’re out on a hunt. Maybe they become fixated on a particular sound—like that one dog who has a Pavlovian response to the Love Island theme, understanding on a primal level that it’s their bed time. Regardless, when people say their canines "watch TV," they might not be joking around, and a new study shines light on their potential TV preferences.

To gather their data, researchers from Alabama’s Auburn University recruited 453 dog owners. The team distributed a questionnaire and processed the results using their own "Dog Television Viewing Scale (DTVS)," analyzing "the types of stimuli the dog behaviorally reacted to (animals, inanimate objects) and the sensory domains through which these stimuli were perceived (vision, audition)." They found some fascinating trends, which were published in Nature's Scientific Reports.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs, animal rescue, dna test, pet adoption, grief

A family did a DNA test on their newly adopted senior dog, and their minds were blown.

Photo credit: Canva, Deagreez from Getty Images, cropped (left) / Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (right)

After their beloved dog died, a family adopted a lookalike. A DNA test blew their minds.

Every pet is unique and irreplaceable. When we lose one of our friends, all we can do is grieve, keep their memory alive, and, if/when we’re ready, share that same love with someone new. For some, it’s less painful to switch gears completely, bringing home a new companion with a totally different look and personality. Others take home an animal with a similar vibe. One Bay Area couple followed the latter path, and they wound up with a mind-blowing surprise.

Jillian Reiff adopted their previous dog, a half-rat-terrier/half-chihuahua named Rufus, from the San Francisco SPCA in 2016. And he quickly became an essential part of her family’s lives. "We were engaged, and Rufus was there," she told CBS News San Francisco. "He actually had the ring tied around his neck. When my husband and I got married, he was there. He was wearing a little tux. And when we had our children, Maya and Benjamin, Rufus was actually the first family member to meet our kids, even before grandma."

Keep ReadingShow less
dog, pet tricks, SPCA, driving dog, training, community, fun story, abandoned pets, stupid pet tricks

Budd out for his daily walk on wheels.

Image pulled from YouTube video.

Abandoned dogs in New Zealand are being taught to drive cars in order to help them get adopted

People have been training animals for all sorts of tricks since wolves first walked into a human camp and sat down next to the fire. Maybe your beloved companion has some unique abilities, making them a little extra special. For example there are cats that flush the toilet, parrots that sing rap songs, pigs riding skateboards, horses doing math, ferrets playing pianos, crows that solve complicated puzzles, and even elephants playing soccer.

Taking the out of the ordinary pet trick to heart, New Zealand SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) set out to train something that some might deem an impossible skill. The agenda, encourages people to adopt once abandoned dogs by proving how amazingly talented each one of them can be.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025