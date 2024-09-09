500-year-old mindset is the secret to Finland being home to the world’s happiest people: Psychology expert

Finland has repeatedly been titled as the world's happiest country. But, what is it that makes the country the happiest? While there are umpteen mantras to achieve happiness, the country seems to be holding a secret. Writing for CNBC Make It, psychology expert and pioneering researcher Elisabet Lahti shared the secret behind Finland's happiness. Known as “sisu,” it is a practice or a way of living that has been diligently followed for the last 500 years, revealed the expert.

Lahti has been researching the concept to understand what it entails and how to master this skill. While she explained that the word has no direct meaning or translation, it can be understood as unending determination and fortitude. “It’s about having the grit to push forward in the face of adversity and near-impossible odds,” she mentioned. While acknowledging that “sisu” is a core element she strives to incorporate into her life, the expert shared how others can do the same.

Lahti offered three points to help get us started. The first is to find a purpose outside of oneself. She mentioned that having a drive that is beyond oneself pushes one to carry on and move forward, especially when one wants to give up. “Find a greater purpose to connect with. It can be your family or friends, or someone who inspires you, or a cause that is close to your heart,” Lahti suggested. Next, the woman highlighted the need to train, thereby increasing resilience productively. Per her research, “sisu” is channeled from within and comes only when we practice getting our innermost reserves of strength into play. “The more we challenge ourselves, the more we pick up on habits that bolster our resilience.”

Lastly, Lahti explained that though we ought to bring out our strength, we also need to be gentle with ourselves at the same time. She also added the benefit of connecting with nature to find calm during trying times. Sharing an example of her own, Lahti mentioned how she injured herself while rigorously training. After trying to push herself to train despite the injury, she decided to go easy and let herself heal- and that made all the difference. The Finnish are also known to take walks, treks and nature hikes to explore the scenic beauty to heal and instill a refreshing calm.

Speaking with John R. Miles on the podcast “Passion Struck” Lahti added more. She shared how the practice of “sisu” begins with embracing the fact that we all have strength and potential within ourselves that needs to be realized. Again, she stressed on doing the same with practice and bonding with nature. “Having some kind of a daily micro practice that allows you to ground your parasympathetic nervous system. Meditation, breath work, and going into nature,” were some of the suggestions offered by Lahti. Happiness is still achievable in this bustling environment, one need only be calm enough to see it and determined enough to find it!