9-year-old with autism shocks the world with an IQ higher than Einstein

At just nine years old, Adhara Pérez Sánchez of Mexico City has an IQ of 162—a score higher than the estimated IQs of both Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. But her journey to becoming a celebrated child prodigy was paved with cruelty and misunderstanding.

Diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, Pérez struggled to fit in at school. Her unique way of interacting with the world made her a target for bullies. Her mother, Nallely Sanchez, recalled a particularly devastating incident in an interview with the Yucatan Times.

"I saw that Adhara was playing in a little house and they locked her up. And they started to chant: 'Oddball, weirdo!'" she said. "And then they started hitting the little house. So I said, I don't want her to suffer."

The relentless bullying caused Pérez to fall into a deep depression, and she lost all interest in school. Her teachers complained that she was sleeping in class. Recognizing that the traditional school system was failing her daughter, Sanchez sought therapy and alternative education. It was then that Pérez's extraordinary intelligence was officially discovered.

Once placed in an environment that nurtured her gifts, she began to fly. She sped through her academic milestones at an unbelievable pace, completing elementary school by age five, middle school by six, and high school at just eight. Her rapid advancement continued through higher education, where she earned two degrees in systems and industrial engineering before completing her Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at age 12—becoming the youngest person in Mexico to do so.

Her accomplishments have already earned her incredible accolades. She was named one of Forbes México’s 100 Most Powerful Women and has even written a book about her experiences titled “Do Not Give Up.”

Her ultimate dream is to study astrophysics, and that dream is within reach. Robert Robbins, the President of the University of Arizona, personally invited her to study at the university after reading her story. "You have a bright future ahead of you, and I hope to welcome you on campus one day as a Wildcat," he wrote in a letter.

Beyond her own academic pursuits, Pérez is already working to help others. As she told Vogue México, she is developing a smart bracelet designed to monitor the emotions of other children with autism, helping to prevent seizures and outbursts. It is a project born from her own experience, a brilliant and compassionate effort to ensure other kids don't have to suffer the way she did.

And her journey hasn't slowed. Now a 12-year-old doctoral student, she keeps her sights firmly set on her ultimate dream: becoming a NASA astronaut and one day traveling to Mars.

This article originally appeared 6 years ago.