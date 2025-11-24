Skip to content
27 honest things older people say they care less about as they age

From worrying about others’ opinions to chasing trends, seniors are revealing the burdens they are happily letting go of.

aging, seniors, life advice, getting older, wisdom, mental health, happiness, letting go, stress relief, growing up

An older couple enjoys a walk outside

Canva
Nov 24, 2025

There is often a lot of cultural anxiety around aging, but a viral conversation is highlighting the incredible sense of liberation that actually comes with getting older. When asked what they care less about, seniors didn't list regrets—they listed all the heavy burdens they were finally happy to put down.

It turns out that with age comes a specific kind of confidence: a clarity on what truly matters and a refusal to "sweat the small stuff."

Here are 27 of the best, most refreshing responses from older people who answered the question, "What things do you care less about as you age?"

A therapist listens to a patient

1. "Other people's opinions about me." – recoveredcrush

2. "Impressing others." – orangedustt

3. "So grateful I grew up without social media. I just want to be a good person, the rest is silliness." – SuperCookie22

Animated gif of someone scrolling through phone via Giphy


4. "Everything but the weather." – NANNYNEGLEY

5. "My clothes, buying more stuff, arguing, holding grudges, stress, none of it I care about or think about anymore." – AvocadoSoggy9854

6. "Having toxic people in my life. If they disturb my peace, they’re gone. Idgaf if they’re related to me or not." – Pepperjones808

7. "Anyone else’s opinion." – typhoidmarry

8. "New cars." – Artimusjones88

A couple purchasing new car wrapped in a bow at the dealership

9. "I’m in a 'prestigious' job, having to wear suits daily. Make a decent amount of money. 85% of my clothes in my closet are from Walmart. I will always choose comfort and price over brand." – Few-Truth7307

10. "Makeup. I just realized today that I don’t always wear it every day. If I’m going out to dinner, a meeting at school, lunch with a friend, date night with my husband or volunteering- Yes I’ll wear makeup. Grocery store or running errands and other random things? No. I still put on nice clothes, fix my hair and put jewelry on but depending on what I’m doing I only put some moisturizer on. My face feels so good not having anything on it. I was THAT girl who would put makeup on at the beach when I was a teen 🙄😂." – JDRL320

11. "New technology. Currently redoing my kitchen. I do not want a microwave with some kind of flip out electronic control panel, it's just one more thing to break. The fridge we liked had 3 cameras inside and required an app. You know what I don't want people watching? Me half asleep, looking for a snack in my underwear. It seems like everything requires an app now." – superthrust123

Man presses button a smart fridge

12. "(Celebrities.) The musicians I enjoyed are dying off, leaving only the ones that I have no idea who they are. I’m 65 and just found out in 2024 who the Kardashians are (yes, I’ve seen the name forever but never wanted/needed to know about them). Still not sure why anyone cares." – JustMeInTN

13. "All of the things that used to eat away at me just don’t anymore. I’m three years away from sixty, and I don’t have time for all of the BS." – EWH733

14. "I hit a point this January that I just don't care about social media. It was like a light bulb being switched off. I'll keep it around for some things, but I just don't feel the need to post updates every day or even every week. Everyone is just arguing. No one is listening." – elphaba00

15. "Pleasing other people. At about 50 I learned to say 'no' without guilt or regrets. Now I really enjoy gatherings with friends and family because I only do the work I want to do." – queenofmyhouses2

16. "Less about people - but I care more about their dogs - pet all dogs." – the_Jockstrap

17. "Buying stuff. I really dialed back buying clothes, I do refresh the wardrobe but I give away / toss stuff at the same time. I don't like opening closets and see clothes and shoes all piled up." – ProStockJohnX18. "Being right." – FogPetal

@skysaba

there is a reason the say REUSE before recycle… #lowwastelifestyle #lowwaste #reuse #reusable #sustainablehacks #ecogirlcheck #ecofriendlyproducts #ecohacks #savemoney #ecofriendlyliving #sustainablelifestyle #sustainablehabits

19. "I care less about trends and more about meaningful connections and experiences. Priorities just shift as we grow." – StrongDifficulty4644

20. "Vanity, being palatable to EVERYONE in your life, hustling, trying to be cool/impressive to others." – MaximumTrick2573

21. "If my career is 'successful' (I just want to pay the bills and be happy)." – Front-Rub-439

22. "Having a busy social calendar. Staying home and reading or watching TV is fine with me. The occasional dinner out with friends is enough socializing for me. And I try to avoid parties if I can. Elaborate vacations. Sitting on the beach is fine with me. I did the Europe thing when I was in my 20s." – Ineffable7980x

A woman sits alone on the beach

23. "Buying almost anything new. I love thrift shopping." – Dvanpat

24. "Accumulating more stuff! Downsizing is what I want most now." – Audience_Either

25. "Keeping up with decorating trends for my house. I'm just happy to have a home full of useful appliances and sturdy furniture I inherited over the years." – TXteachr2018

26. "Not knowing things. It used to drive me crazy, like the saying goes, 'curiosity killed the cat but satisfaction brought him back' but more and more I'm stressing less and less about the secrets others keep, what I don't understand, and just being out of the loop in general." – Carrollz

27. "Relationships that aren’t reciprocal." – Optimal_Guitar8921

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

aging, getting older, growing up, happiness, letting go, life advice, mental health, seniors, stress relief, wisdom

