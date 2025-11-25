Skip to content
UK gives King’s Award to man starting a fishing program to tackle depression and anxiety

Fishing for solutions to improve mental health.

David Lyons' fishing organization is helping people's lives.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesNov 25, 2025
Erik Barnes
David Lyons of Manchester, England, was diagnosed with many complex mental health struggles, but found that going fishing significantly improved his mindset and mental health. By citing the confidence-building and socialization that fishing brings, Lyons teamed up with local mental health organizations in 2020 to develop Tackling Minds, an organization that aims to provide those who are struggling with disability, mental health, and addiction with a stigma-free environment to make friends and participate in the therapeutic act of fishing. The organization provides all of the rods and equipment needed, along with coaches to help newbies learn how to properly apply bait, cast a line, and reel it in.

@tacklingminds

The mist heartbreaking interview with a gentleman who comes fishing with Tackling Minds. Show your support for mental health and please give us a follow. TIGHT LINES FOR HEALTHY MINDS #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #mentalillness #fyp

Fishing promotes mental health

University research supported Lyons’ claim that fishing is a helpful activity that promotes better mental health. In 2012, the National Health Service recommended Tackling Minds as a “social prescribing activity” for those with mental health struggles. Social prescriptions, also known as community referrals, allow medical professionals to recommend patients to local, non-clinical activities. Lyons was encouraged to learn that fishing as a therapeutic treatment wasn’t just anecdotal but had academic backing as well.

“We have been told on numerous occasions by our service users that if it were not for the fishing sessions, they don’t think they’d be alive today,” said Lyons. “To now have scientific evidence to back up what we’ve been saying all along is unbelievable, to say the least. The wider implications this research will have, not only in the angling sector, but also in mental health provision, will be amazing to see.”

In 2025, after 2,300 people had been prescribed a day of fishing through Tackling Minds, Lyons received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service from Buckingham Palace. Tackling Minds received the award announcement as the organization celebrated its fifth anniversary and recent expansion into another region of the country.

“This is the recognition for the outstanding work of our volunteers who are the backbone of our organization, and give up their time to support other people’s mental health and well-being,” said Lyons on Tackling Minds’ YouTube channel.

The UK isn't the only place you can get fishing therapy

Fishing to address mental health concerns and create community isn’t limited to the United Kingdom. There are a few organizations in the United States that offer similar services and programs. Angling Mental Health is similar to Tackling Minds in that it offers free equipment and coaching for angling excursions for kids to improve mental health. American veterans are offered friendship, mentorship, healing, and fly fishing through Project Healing Waters. Men suffering from loneliness and battling mental health problems can find people to help and friends to fish with through Fishing the Good Fight.

If you’re going through a rough time and could use a few friends, you may want to do some research to find a fishing organization near you and grab a pole. Whether you catch a fish or not, you're sure to reel in something good.

