Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse along with a stunning handwritten note

$7 for a bag in OK condition seemed like a decent deal, but then she discovered a lucrative bonus.

thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping

Woman looks in mirror at thrift store

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Nov 18, 2025

Whether it was luck or pure chance, sometimes the most unexpected things happen. Lynora (@marthainfused) shared a surprising experience from a recent shopping trip, as reported by The Independent. While thrifting at Goodwill, she stumbled upon a Coach bag in decent condition—and for a steal of a price.

“Got this coach bag at Goodwill. I paid $6.99 for it,” the woman mentioned, adding, “Wait till you find out what’s inside.”

Lynora went on to show the coach bag and revealed that it was in a mediocre state. It seemed to be a usable bag which was slightly dirty but one could make do with it. However, there was a bonus surprise inside the bag. The woman revealed the bottom of the inside of the bag and pulled out an envelope from under the base cover.

thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping Two women shop at clothing storeCanva

“I thought I’d clean it up. I started by removing the flap underneath the purse and I found this envelope,” she explained. The woman found $300 inside the envelope and a handwritten note on the cover. She read the note which was from a woman named Martha.

“I have three children, they will give my things to Goodwill when I die. So, I am putting their inheritance inside all my favorite things,” the note read. Martha went on to explain why the bag was dear to her. She revealed that she acquired the bag after her husband’s mistress left it at her home in a hurry.

“I came home early from a visit to my parents in Connecticut and she must have left her bag and shoes,” she wrote.

@marthainfused

Check your mother’s purses before you donate them to goodwill! #justsaying #omgchallenge #foundmoney #goodwillfinds #goodwill #donate #justkiddingrelax


The note concluded by saying, “I carried this bag every day. I wonder if my husband knew it was his girlfriend’s. I carried it daily and am giving it away because my kids don’t want it.”

She also encouraged the purchaser of the bag to use the money inside the envelope to purchase a new bag.

Several people were impressed by Martha’s witty response to her mistress and her wonderful reaction to the situation. @oli.and.deanne wrote, “Best story ever! Wish I could have known Martha.” @bcpbby added, “Is this for real!? Martha, I know you must be smiling down from heaven for real!”

Lynora was moved by the baffling yet heartwarming action of the woman and the money she received. She shared a follow-up video explaining that she wished to pay it forward by following Martha’s footsteps.

She said, “Just got back from donating a bunch of stuff at Goodwill. And you know what, I put $100 in the pocket of a pair of jeans. In a world full of Karens, be a Martha.”

@marthainfused

#BeAMartha #findmartha #martha #infusedreleaf #notyourtypicaltopical #lesbiansoftiktok #Shine #4u #foryoupage

This article originally appeared last year.

coach pursecultureemotional notefeel good newsgoodwill shoppinggoodwill storygoodwill treasureheartwarming storiesheartwarming storyhidden cashhidden moneyinspiring momentskindnesskindness storymartha storypay it forwardreal life storysecondhand shoppingthrift haulthrift store findtiktok reactiontouching storyunexpected surpriseunexpected surprisesviral tiktokviral videopast events

The Latest

xenobots, third state, cellular consciousness, anthrobots, Alex Pozhitkov, Peter Noble, life after death, medical breakthroughs, biobots, evolution
Past Events

Scientists may have found a 'third state' of existence that begins right after death

thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping
Past Events

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse along with a stunning handwritten note

independent contractor, Caleb, @BirdRespecter, toxic workplace, Great Resignation, text exchange, worker's rights, contracts, Bored Panda, The Guardian
Past Events

'Please call me': A boss's attempt to 'fire' a contract worker backfires spectacularly

malicious compliance, retail rules, workplace policy, clocking out, HR audit, payroll flag, customer service, unfair management, timecards, workplace justice, procedural fairness, employee rights, register duty, retail manager, company policy, Bored Panda, Reddit story, upvotes, workplace humor, common sense
Past Events

Boss demands worker 'clock out' every time she's not at the desk, she made him eat his words

More For You

color test, Lenstore, color perception, visual test, tricky test, online challenge, color blindness, Israel Abramov, men vs women, age

A spectrum of various colors

Canva

This 'impossible' 10-question color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

A deceptively simple online challenge is making the rounds online, and it's proving to be nearly impossible for most people. The 10-question color test, created by UK-based eye care company Lenstore, seems easy: just distinguish between different hues and place them in the correct order on the spectrum.

The reality? It's incredibly difficult. According to Lenstore, less than 1% of the first 2,000 people who took the challenge managed to score a perfect 10/10.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama, Sophia Bailey-Klugh, LGBTQ, marriage equality, bullying, two dads, presidential letter, good news, compassion, parenting

(L) A child's handwritten letter to President Obama; (R) Barack Obama in 2025

(L-R) Reddit and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White via Wikimedia Commons

Barack Obama wrote a beautiful letter to a 10-year-old girl being bullied for having gay parents

In 2012, three years before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, the "marriage debate" was a deeply personal and often painful issue for families across the country. It was during this time that 10-year-old Sophia Bailey-Klugh was facing cruel taunts from classmates for having two fathers. Instead of suffering in silence, she decided to write a letter asking for advice from her hero: President Barack Obama.

'It Really Hurts My Heart and Feelings'

Her letter was a mix of childhood honesty and a direct plea for advice from her hero.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting, bullying, Samm Jane, TikTok, viral video, respect for women, tough love, single mom, apology, accountability

A mom scolds her child

Canva

Mom found out son called a girl ‘ugly.' So she decided to teach him a lesson in decency.

A single mom’s "old-school" parenting lesson is earning her massive praise online after she shared how she handled a situation with her 11-year-old son. In a video, Samm Jane (@sammjane2) explained that she discovered her son had been sending horrible, bullying text messages to a girl.

Samm immediately took his phone and read the exchange. “This poor girl... He’s only sent her the most harsh message that you could send to any female,” the mom said, explaining that her son had called the girl “fat” and “ugly.”

Keep ReadingShow less
English accents, global accents, The New Travel, Dan Vineberg, YouTube accents, language diversity, English worldwide, second language, native speakers, dialects, pronunciation, cultural diversity, linguistics, speech patterns, international English, accent video, viral video, multilingual, global voices, language map

Representative Image Source: English can be a colorful language

Pexels : Mc Cutcheon

Incredible video shows people speaking English in 65 accents

Accents reflect the unique ways people speak, and with over 8 billion people on the planet, those differences are endless. Some say “toe-may-toe,” others “toh-maa-toh.” Some say “Koh-fee,” while others prefer “Kaw-fee.” Rooted in geography, culture, and social interaction, these diverse accents make the world a more vibrant place. Dan Vineberg, a vlogger known as The New Travel on YouTube, captured this diversity in a video featuring 65 distinct English accents—and it’s nothing short of impressive.

Representative Image: Accents reveal heritage and history. Photo credit: Canva

English is spoken worldwide, with an estimated 1.46 billion speakers in 2023—about 1 in every 5 people, according to WordRated. Yet, how it's spoken varies greatly by region. Dan’s video offers a global journey through these accents, capturing the diversity of English as spoken in different corners of the world. “A collection of English accents that I filmed in interviews, between 2019 – 2024,” he wrote in the video caption.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heidi Johnson, tough love, mom, parenting, viral letter, Facebook, 13-year-old, YouTuber son, accidental viral post, parenting debate, roommate letter

Portion of a handwritten letter with text quote overlayed on top

Heidi Johnson/Facebook

A mom's 'tough love' letter to her 'YouTuber' son went viral. Then the online shaming began.

When Heidi Johnson’s 13-year-old son began lashing out, claiming he was independent and didn't need to follow her rules, she decided to give him a dose of the reality he was asking for. She wrote him a "tough love" letter, reframing their relationship from mother-and-son to "roommates" and outlining his new financial responsibilities.

The lesson began immediately. “He came home, saw the note, crumpled it on the floor, and stormed out of the apartment," Johnson wrote in a detailed follow-up on Facebook. He returned for a "sit in" in her room, "where he did laugh at me and repeat, 'Really? What are you going to do? You can't take my stuff, etc'."

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Trupiano, deaf, hard of hearing, sign language, ASL, teaching, viral story, linguistic access, fart story, first grade

A teacher teaches a young student with a hearing aid on sign language

Canva

Teacher hilariously had to explain to deaf students that people can hear their farts

Anna Trupiano, a first-grade teacher at a school for deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students, often navigates subjects that fall outside the standard curriculum. But one lesson was particularly unexpected: the acoustics of passing gas. This hilarious incident, which Trupiano shared in a now-famous (and now deleted) post from 2018, created a profound teaching moment about all the "incidental" things deaf children miss out on.

The moment came when a six-year-old student farted so loudly that several of their hearing classmates began to laugh. The child who farted, along with the other deaf students, was completely baffled by the reaction, having no idea that farts make a sound.

Keep ReadingShow less
viral story, fashion fail, hidden pattern, optical illusion, imgur, funny fashion, nsfw, mom

(L) Woman looks at the ocean; (R) a summer dress

(L) Canva; (R) Imgur

Mom wears summer dress for years before finally noticing the risqué pattern in plain sight

Most people have that one go-to item in their closet. It might be a ratty old t-shirt from a concert, a perfectly worn-in pair of jeans, or a college sweatshirt that has seen better days. They're the pieces that feel comfortable, familiar, and just plain you.

For one mom, that staple item was a breezy, floral-print summer dress. It was, by all accounts, an unremarkable garment she had worn for years without a second thought. That all changed when her child, an Imgur user, took a much, much closer look.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025