Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Scientists may have found a 'third state' of existence that begins right after death

Researchers argue that after an organism's death, certain cells enter a mysterious "third state" that challenges our understanding of life.

xenobots, third state, cellular consciousness, anthrobots, Alex Pozhitkov, Peter Noble, life after death, medical breakthroughs, biobots, evolution

(L) The sun shines through some clouds; (R) A tag on the toes of a cadaver

Canva
By GOOD Staff,
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Erik Barnes
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio
Nov 18, 2025

Since the beginning of philosophy, humanity has agreed on one biological certainty: there is life, and there is death. But a groundbreaking study is challenging that framework, arguing that after an organism's death, certain cells enter a mysterious "third state" of existence.

In September 2024, Alex Pozhitkov, Ph.D., a bioinformatics researcher at the City of Hope Cancer Center, and Peter Noble, Ph.D., a microbiologist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, analyzed new multicellular organisms designed by A.I. known as “xenobots” and noticed they acted with autonomy, forming new roles for themselves beyond their predetermined function within a body. Since these xenobot cells appear to reassemble and reorganize into new forms and functions upon a body’s death, Pozhitkov and Noble argue that these cells create a “third state” of life, according to Yahoo.

While the forms the xenobots take wouldn’t materialize in nature, it’s huge that they’re able to adapt to drastic changes in their environment much like the human “anthrobot” cells that exhibit similar behavior.

xenobots, third state, cellular consciousness, anthrobots, Alex Pozhitkov, Peter Noble, life after death, medical breakthroughs, biobots, evolution YouTube


“Taken together, these findings…challenge the idea that cells and organisms can evolve only in predetermined ways,” the authors of the study told The Conversation in 2024. “The third state suggests that [an organism’s] death may play a significant role in how life transforms over time.”

Along with this “third state” comes another potential good for the medical community. Seeing this adaptability in anthrobot cells could help doctors engineer new medical treatments that would be able to administer medicine through anthrobots derived from a patient's living tissue. This could allow patients to receive medication without triggering unwanted immune responses along with other potential functions such as dissolving plaque in clogged arteries or removing excess mucus from cystic fibrosis patients.

These “biobots” have not just challenged what we currently know about the cells that made up the bodies of humans, plants, and animals, but also challenge our definitions of consciousness and sentience. There are scientists that argue, based on this finding and others, that cells contain consciousness. Other scientists, however, disagree with that opinion.

xenobots, third state, cellular consciousness, anthrobots, Alex Pozhitkov, Peter Noble, life after death, medical breakthroughs, biobots, evolution YouTube

Part of the reason these scientists argue is because consciousness can have different definitions or contexts depending whether you’re discussing it from a scientific or a philosophical lens. In a broad definition, consciousness is whatever you experience. However, scientists see consciousness as a behavior rather than an actual process of responding to experiences or being aware of being aware.

The debate and critical thinking on any side of the issue is so much that there is even a philosopher, Daniel Dennett, who argues that consciousness itself is an illusion and, ironically, that humans are just “robots, made of robots, made of robots.”


@drjasonyuan

Consciousness is Reality Experiencing ... ITSELF? Reference: Then I Am Myself the World: What is Consciousness and How to Expand It. Dr. Kristof Koch #consciousness #dmt #mind #reality #neuroscience #pyschedelic

Whatever side of the debate you’re on, the xenobots are a definite breakthrough in getting us to ask questions that could lead to bigger truths and even bigger questions. That, and hopefully some new effective medical techniques that we may not yet fully understand, but do appreciate.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

alex pozhitkovanthrobotsbiobotscellular consciousnessevolutionlife after deathmedical breakthroughspeter noblethird statexenobotspast events

The Latest

xenobots, third state, cellular consciousness, anthrobots, Alex Pozhitkov, Peter Noble, life after death, medical breakthroughs, biobots, evolution
Past Events

Scientists may have found a 'third state' of existence that begins right after death

thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping
Past Events

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse along with a stunning handwritten note

independent contractor, Caleb, @BirdRespecter, toxic workplace, Great Resignation, text exchange, worker's rights, contracts, Bored Panda, The Guardian
Past Events

'Please call me': A boss's attempt to 'fire' a contract worker backfires spectacularly

malicious compliance, retail rules, workplace policy, clocking out, HR audit, payroll flag, customer service, unfair management, timecards, workplace justice, procedural fairness, employee rights, register duty, retail manager, company policy, Bored Panda, Reddit story, upvotes, workplace humor, common sense
Past Events

Boss demands worker 'clock out' every time she's not at the desk, she made him eat his words

More For You

color test, Lenstore, color perception, visual test, tricky test, online challenge, color blindness, Israel Abramov, men vs women, age

A spectrum of various colors

Canva

This 'impossible' 10-question color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

A deceptively simple online challenge is making the rounds online, and it's proving to be nearly impossible for most people. The 10-question color test, created by UK-based eye care company Lenstore, seems easy: just distinguish between different hues and place them in the correct order on the spectrum.

The reality? It's incredibly difficult. According to Lenstore, less than 1% of the first 2,000 people who took the challenge managed to score a perfect 10/10.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama, Sophia Bailey-Klugh, LGBTQ, marriage equality, bullying, two dads, presidential letter, good news, compassion, parenting

(L) A child's handwritten letter to President Obama; (R) Barack Obama in 2025

(L-R) Reddit and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White via Wikimedia Commons

Barack Obama wrote a beautiful letter to a 10-year-old girl being bullied for having gay parents

In 2012, three years before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, the "marriage debate" was a deeply personal and often painful issue for families across the country. It was during this time that 10-year-old Sophia Bailey-Klugh was facing cruel taunts from classmates for having two fathers. Instead of suffering in silence, she decided to write a letter asking for advice from her hero: President Barack Obama.

'It Really Hurts My Heart and Feelings'

Her letter was a mix of childhood honesty and a direct plea for advice from her hero.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting, bullying, Samm Jane, TikTok, viral video, respect for women, tough love, single mom, apology, accountability

A mom scolds her child

Canva

Mom found out son called a girl ‘ugly.' So she decided to teach him a lesson in decency.

A single mom’s "old-school" parenting lesson is earning her massive praise online after she shared how she handled a situation with her 11-year-old son. In a video, Samm Jane (@sammjane2) explained that she discovered her son had been sending horrible, bullying text messages to a girl.

Samm immediately took his phone and read the exchange. “This poor girl... He’s only sent her the most harsh message that you could send to any female,” the mom said, explaining that her son had called the girl “fat” and “ugly.”

Keep ReadingShow less
English accents, global accents, The New Travel, Dan Vineberg, YouTube accents, language diversity, English worldwide, second language, native speakers, dialects, pronunciation, cultural diversity, linguistics, speech patterns, international English, accent video, viral video, multilingual, global voices, language map

Representative Image Source: English can be a colorful language

Pexels : Mc Cutcheon

Incredible video shows people speaking English in 65 accents

Accents reflect the unique ways people speak, and with over 8 billion people on the planet, those differences are endless. Some say “toe-may-toe,” others “toh-maa-toh.” Some say “Koh-fee,” while others prefer “Kaw-fee.” Rooted in geography, culture, and social interaction, these diverse accents make the world a more vibrant place. Dan Vineberg, a vlogger known as The New Travel on YouTube, captured this diversity in a video featuring 65 distinct English accents—and it’s nothing short of impressive.

Representative Image: Accents reveal heritage and history. Photo credit: Canva

English is spoken worldwide, with an estimated 1.46 billion speakers in 2023—about 1 in every 5 people, according to WordRated. Yet, how it's spoken varies greatly by region. Dan’s video offers a global journey through these accents, capturing the diversity of English as spoken in different corners of the world. “A collection of English accents that I filmed in interviews, between 2019 – 2024,” he wrote in the video caption.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heidi Johnson, tough love, mom, parenting, viral letter, Facebook, 13-year-old, YouTuber son, accidental viral post, parenting debate, roommate letter

Portion of a handwritten letter with text quote overlayed on top

Heidi Johnson/Facebook

A mom's 'tough love' letter to her 'YouTuber' son went viral. Then the online shaming began.

When Heidi Johnson’s 13-year-old son began lashing out, claiming he was independent and didn't need to follow her rules, she decided to give him a dose of the reality he was asking for. She wrote him a "tough love" letter, reframing their relationship from mother-and-son to "roommates" and outlining his new financial responsibilities.

The lesson began immediately. “He came home, saw the note, crumpled it on the floor, and stormed out of the apartment," Johnson wrote in a detailed follow-up on Facebook. He returned for a "sit in" in her room, "where he did laugh at me and repeat, 'Really? What are you going to do? You can't take my stuff, etc'."

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Trupiano, deaf, hard of hearing, sign language, ASL, teaching, viral story, linguistic access, fart story, first grade

A teacher teaches a young student with a hearing aid on sign language

Canva

Teacher hilariously had to explain to deaf students that people can hear their farts

Anna Trupiano, a first-grade teacher at a school for deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students, often navigates subjects that fall outside the standard curriculum. But one lesson was particularly unexpected: the acoustics of passing gas. This hilarious incident, which Trupiano shared in a now-famous (and now deleted) post from 2018, created a profound teaching moment about all the "incidental" things deaf children miss out on.

The moment came when a six-year-old student farted so loudly that several of their hearing classmates began to laugh. The child who farted, along with the other deaf students, was completely baffled by the reaction, having no idea that farts make a sound.

Keep ReadingShow less
viral story, fashion fail, hidden pattern, optical illusion, imgur, funny fashion, nsfw, mom

(L) Woman looks at the ocean; (R) a summer dress

(L) Canva; (R) Imgur

Mom wears summer dress for years before finally noticing the risqué pattern in plain sight

Most people have that one go-to item in their closet. It might be a ratty old t-shirt from a concert, a perfectly worn-in pair of jeans, or a college sweatshirt that has seen better days. They're the pieces that feel comfortable, familiar, and just plain you.

For one mom, that staple item was a breezy, floral-print summer dress. It was, by all accounts, an unremarkable garment she had worn for years without a second thought. That all changed when her child, an Imgur user, took a much, much closer look.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025