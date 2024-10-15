Dogs are considered best friends to human beings, but animals from different species are also known to form strong bonds. For 16 years, seven days a week, Max woke up at 6:30 in the morning to start his day as a cattle dog on a farm. In September 2024, he stepped out of the house and walked to the truck where his owner Charley Herrman (@charleyonthefarm) awaited him, before being driven to the farm to bid farewell to the cows, in an emotional moment captured in a TikTok video.

The video shows the black canine lying on a patch adjoining the lush green pasture of Herrman Farm, where a herd of cows is grazing. While the cows moo in the background, the dog sits still on the floor. In a touching moment, three brown cows walk to the front to face the dog; they take a peek at the dog as if telling him something with their eyes and then waddle away. In the caption, the 72-year-old Charley revealed that Max had suffered from a heart attack that had weakened his body. The enthusiastic Blue Heeler was now slowing down.

Charley told Newsweek that taking Max to the farm one last time was an appropriate way to honor him for all the work he did for more than a decade. "He had been my loyal work companion seven days a week for over 15 years, always eager to tackle the day alongside me," he said. A few days before the video was posted, Charley noticed an unusual shift in Max’s health. He even consulted a vet and tried everything to keep him healthy and safe, but all efforts seemed to be in vain.

Max’s condition was worsening as days passed, and Charley became certain that these were the canine’s final days. He knew that the pet wanted to have his last trip to the farm. "I knew how much he loved his work on the farm, herding the cows, so I took him back one last time to say goodbye to the life he cherished so deeply," he told Newsweek.

Max’s loss was heartbreaking for Charley as he had lost Max’s father, Ira, an Australian shepherd, only three years back. While grappling with grief, Charley wanted to preserve the dogs’ stories and memories. "Max's story is truly special," he said. "Ira taught him the ropes of being a good 'cow dog,' but Max took it to another level. He insisted on going to work seven days a week for all of his 15 years. He developed an incredible bond with the herd, always ensuring they were where they needed to be."

Charley professed that Max had an innate respect for the cows and in return, the cows respected him, which can also be seen in the video. “He was, without a doubt, the smartest dog I've ever had, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner on the farm,” said Charley. He mentioned that Max passed away only a couple of days after his farewell at the farm that day. "It's been an incredibly tough loss; I can't even bring myself to watch the farewell videos. Our farm holds so many moments that will always remind me of him."

