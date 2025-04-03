Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

If The Traveling Wilburys 'reformed,' people say these 5 modern-day rock stars make the cut

Supergroups are fun to brainstorm, but chemistry is key.

Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, The Traveling Wilburys

If we could "reform" The Traveling Wilburys in 2025, here are 5 rock stars who'd be perfect for the supergroup.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from The Traveling Wilburys' "Wilbury Twist" video, with Reddit comment and Canva graphic
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedApr 03, 2025
Ryan Reed

Ryan Reed is a writer, editor, music journalist, musician, YouTube guy, and record collector from Knoxville, TN.

See Full Bio

It’s honestly hard to believe that The Traveling Wilburys ever existed. Running from 1988 to 1991 and leaving behind a pair of platinum albums, they were the textbook definition of a supergroup—merging the talents of George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Electric Light Orchestra mastermind Jeff Lynne, and (prior to his death in late 1988) Roy Orbison.

It’s hard to argue that we’ve seen a real successor, at least in terms of star power. Still, it’s fun to debate what one might look like in 2025. What are the parameters for this imaginary band? What makes a musician worthy? Is it fame and chart success? Critical acclaim and reputation? Do the artists in question have to channel the Wilburys’ roots-rock spirit? Does age matter? There are tons of questions.

Redditor Hank_Henry_Hll brought this thought experiment to the Internet and outlined the terms. "There was a recent Roy Orbison thread which got me to thinking about a modern day analog to the absolutely amazing supergroup The Traveling Wilburys," they wrote. "Which artists have the chops and the popularity to even be considered? Artist have to still alive. Also must be between 35 and 55 years old. I doubt we find anyone to be honest but might be fun to discuss."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

It’s fun to sort through the responses and see, even with those specifics in place, how music fans interpret this prompt. The OP’s suggestion was a trio: Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Jack White, and John Mayer. (If we’re following the rules precisely, Grohl would be disqualified at age 56). All of those guys pop up throughout the thread, with White near the top: The highest-rated comment suggests a collaboration between the former White Stripes front man and Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme, a collaboration I would absolutely love to hear. White feels like a natural fit: capable of writing, singing, and ripping a guitar solo when necessary. Homme seems like more of an outlier, given his preference for heavy sounds, but I have no doubt he could pull it off.

Another popular pick is Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who makes sense on multiple levels. He really captures the Wilburys aesthetic: a classic singer-songwriter and studio maverick, with an affinity for both folksiness and classic rock sounds (His name pops up a dozen or so times, and he seems like a clear winner—that is, until you realize he’s 57, just outside of the requested age range).

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

After a while, you realize that most people have thrown out the rules entirely and decided to follow their gut, which is probably the cleanest course of action. "What’s crazy is how fast time flies," someone wrote. "Rules say have to be 35-55. We all get old and sometimes the numbers sneak up on us…[Oasis’] Noel [Gallagher] is 57, [Pearl Jam’s] Eddie [Vedder] is 60, Tweedy is 57, [Radiohead’s] Thom [Yorke] is 57, Beck just sneaks in at 54, and Neil Young is 116."

Everyone above earned multiple Reddit votes, as did Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and My Morning Jacket leader Jim James. Speaking of the latter, multiple people shouted out his one-off supergroup collaboration Monsters of Folk, which also featured singer-songwriter M. Ward and two members of Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis).

You could curate multiple killer five-person supergroups from that batch of musicians. But, if you go with the votes, it would probably look something like this: White, Vedder, Beck, Tweedy, and Grohl, with Mayer and Jason Isbell as possible alternates. (My personal vote: Yorke, James, Tweedy, Beck, and White.)

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The irony is that, by trying to artificially bring these musicians together, we’d lose the organic chemistry and spontaneity that made The Traveling Wilburys possible in the first place. The project started in April 1988 after Harrison’s record company asked him for an extra song to include on a single release. He didn’t have one, so he decided to quickly crank out a track in the studio—and through a series of casual coincidences, the other members were available to co-write and record what became "Handle With Care," the accidental band’s debut single.

"It’s one of those things that, I think, had you tried to plan it, it would have never happened," Harrison told MTV in 1988. "It just happened on its own accord."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

bob dylandave grohlgeorge harrisonjack whitejeff lynneroy orbisontom pettytraveling wilburysjeff tweedybandsrock starsmusic

The Latest

Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, The Traveling Wilburys
Culture

If The Traveling Wilburys 'reformed,' people say these 5 modern-day rock stars make the cut

people, music, genes, science, research
Science

New study reveals that genes hugely influence what types of music you like

Conan O'Brien, Eddie Murphy, comedians, actors, sketch comedy
Culture

Conan O'Brien says this sketch proves Eddie Murphy is the 'most talented' 'SNL' performer

Senator Cory Booker, portrait and speaking into a microphone
Politics

Cory Booker just made history by destroying a racist milestone that haunted America's past

More For You

Julie J, club, stand up, NYC, entertainment, drag

Julie J prepares for Stand Up NYC from the DJ booth at club 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn.

Elyssa Goodman

With glamour and grace, drag artist and community organizer Julie J advocates for change

When Julie J glides into Gran Torino in Brooklyn, she wears a silken headscarf and a Missy Elliott sweatshirt and has Alexis Bittar hoops dangling from her ears. Many might recognize the drag artist, writer, and actress from her journey through the “Bittarverse” over the last year and half, playing the long-suffering Hazel/Jules to Patricia Black’s Upper East Side terror Margeaux in Bittar’s wildly successful social media series. Over the last several years, however, Julie has developed an abiding role as a beloved performer and community organizer in Brooklyn.

As a drag artist, Julie has also been featured by Maybelline, on MSNBC, and in The Washington Post, to name a few. She has received artist fellowships from La MaMa Experimental Theatre. She won Miss Bushwig in 2023 at the country’s largest drag festival of the same name, and Entertainer of the Year at New York’s Glam Awards in 2024, which honors achievements in nightlife performance and programming. Since March 2023, she has been the founder and co-producer, with Aaron Hock, of marathon drag benefit Stand Up NYC, which has since raised over $110,000 for organizations like Advocates for Trans Equality, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and many others.

Keep ReadingShow less
As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity
File:Leica M4-P.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity

“Women can be good photographers much in the same way that they can become good doctors, good cooks or whatever they choose to be good at,” Lisa Larsen said in the mid-1950s. By that point she had become one of LIFE Magazine’s most successful photojournalists, having already won Magazine Photographer of the Year in 1953. In that time, she became known for her interest in the truth of humanity. “I dislike anything superficial and I especially dislike superficial relationships,” she said in 1954.

Lisa Larsen, née Rothschild, arrived in the U.S. as a Jewish emigre from her native Germany–her family left after Kristallnacht. She was just a teenager at the time, but knew the career path that was right for her. By then, a group of German Jewish photographers had elevated photojournalism as an artform in the U.S. and formed the influential photography agency Black Star, one of Magnum’s greatest competitors. Larsen joined them as a file clerk. She then began her career as a freelance photographer for magazines like The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Seventeen, Glamour, and more, but she worked at LIFE for a decade beginning in 1949.

Keep ReadingShow less
With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.
Súbor:Chocolate Babka - 31706252800.jpg – Wikipédia
sk.m.wikipedia.org

With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.

When my parents moved from New York to Florida in the 1970s, they sought Jewish comfort food like pastrami, blintzes, kosher hot dogs, and by the 1980s they were able to find it at a place around the corner from our house called Pastrami Club. Such a feat is significantly less possible now. While by the 1930s, Jewish delis numbered some 3,000 in New York alone, there are only a comparative few left today in the city, not to mention around the country in places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Ann Arbor, among others. What if it was easier to get treats like these, if Jewish food and thereby the culture from which it came was more accessible? After all, Jewish culture is part of American culture, too.

A possible answer to this question comes this week in the form of the new Manischewitz food truck, which begins today in Brooklyn and will be traversing different parts of New York and New Jersey until Passover, when it will close and then reopen the following week. The famous Jewish food brand, which started in Cincinnati in 1888, is rebranding, and the food truck is part of this initiative. Not only did their logo and social media presence get an update, they’ve got merch now, too. With bright orange hues and retro styling, it’s as much an welcoming appreciation of the culture as it is fun and campy–a tote says “schlep,” and a tank top says “man, I shvitz,” for example.

Keep ReadingShow less
writing, hand, man, read, glass, boy, reading, male

Women's prison launches its own newspaper.

pxhere.com

In California, a women’s prison launches its own newspaper by and for incarcerated individuals

Last fall, the Central California Women’s Facility, one of the largest female prisons in California, the U.S., and the world with over 2,000 residents, began its own newspaper, The Paper Trail. Written and edited by people incarcerated within its walls, which includes women, nonbinary, and transgender individuals, The Paper Trail offers commentary, features, and interviews, like stories about what it’s like to go through menopause in prison, a prison Pride Walk, and descriptions of their in-house program discussing prison life with at-risk youth.

Among the paper’s missions, as they write on Instagram, are to “showcase and represent the people who live and work at CCWF,” “to motivate, inspire, encourage change, provide hope and share our lived experience,” and “to highlight changes within these walls, bring awareness to the wider world about what happens here, our accomplishments and our struggles.” Hoping to “represent all communities, cultures and subcultures within the institution. We want to show that CCWF residents care about giving back to society and utilize restorative justice principles to do so,” they continue.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Scott, 'Severance', actor, show, funny face, parody

In this hilarious 'Severance' parody, one innie is very disappointed to learn their outie "sucks."

Screenshot from 'Severance' trailer (YouTube) / Photo credit: Canva

This hilarious 'Severance' parody has a clever premise: Your outie makes you cringe

The crux of Severance, the dystopian black-comedy thriller streaming on Apple TV+, is the titular medical procedure, which "severs" the memories of one’s "innie" work self from their off-hours "outie." This essentially results in two different humans, each with potential for a unique personality. It’s not inconceivable that your innie could love jazz (perhaps even "Defiant Jazz") and your outie could only dig hair-metal. The possibilities are endless.

Seemingly branching out from there, content creator Jaden Williams wound up with a hilarious premise: What if your outie was super cringe? In an Instagram sketch titled "When You Realize Your Outie Sucks," he plays two characters: a tie-wearing innie with an initially chipper demeanor that recalls early season one Mark S. (Adam Scott), and a smooth-voiced wellness director reminiscent of Gemma "Ms. Casey" Scout (Dichen Lachman). Just like in the show, where "Ms. Casey" presents the innies with innocuous info about their outies—a way to satiate their curiosity about their other lives—Williams’ counselor character shares a series of simple facts. They just don’t go over well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Conan O'Brien, actor, award, acceptance, Mark Twain Prize

Conan O'Brien thanked the "selfless" Kennedy Center employees during the Mark Twain Prize ceremony.

Photo credit: Screenshot from NBC4 Washington YouTube video, via Netflix

Conan O'Brien salutes 'selfless' Kennedy Center workers while accepting Mark Twain Prize

In the first major event at the Kennedy Center since President Trump's takeover of the cultural institution, Conan O'Brien accepted the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. And while he showed appreciation to the numerous comedy giants in attendance (including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and David Letterman), the Late Night legend saved a salute for the Kennedy Center employees who've brought these prestigious honors to life.

"A special thanks to all the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring," he said during his acceptance speech, as shown in footage aired by D.C.-area TV station NBC4 Washington. "My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack White and Bill Murray

Jack White and Bill Murray wound up randomly sitting next to each other at an MLB game.

Photo credit: Teresa Sedó, via Wikicommons (Jack White), Bill Murray (Adam Chitayat, via Wikicommons)

Jack White and Bill Murray randomly sat next to each other at a Chicago Cubs game in Japan

Jack White and Bill Murray are two giants of their fields: a revered rock star and comedy legend. They also happen to be among the most visible celebrity baseball fans, regularly turning up at MLB games and having their faces blasted on Jumbotrons. Now their fandom has led them to accidentally break the Internet: They showed up to the same game—in Tokyo—and, in a completely random encounter, wound up sitting next to each other.

The game took place during the March 2025 season-opening series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago Cubs. (According to ESPN, the MLB called it "the largest standalone international event in its history.") And White was so delighted by the whole thing that he shared some photos and thoughts on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of Conan O'Brien, Amy Poehler playing Stacy in a '90s 'Late Night' sketch, and Amy Poehler in 2025

Conan O'Brien points to a classic 'Late Night' bit to exemplify Amy Poehler's comedic fearlessness.

Photo credit: Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend YouTube video

Conan O'Brien says this '90s 'Late Night' bit proves Amy Poehler is comedically 'fearless'

For comedy fans of a certain age and taste, first encountering Late Night With Conan O’Brien was something close to a religious experience. The show was filled with surreal and often nonsensical characters that, decades later, still feel like nothing else on television: the Masturbating Bear, the FedEx Pope, Preparation H Raymond, Vomiting Kermit, the revered Triumph the Insult Comic Dog—it’s a long list.

One of the most iconic '90s sketches featured Stacy, the Conan-obsessed younger sister of Late Night sidekick Andy Richter. She was played by soon-to-be comedy giant Amy Poehler, a co-founder of the improv and sketch group Upright Citizens Brigade and the future star of both Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation. And every one of her many appearances, starting with the first in 1997, became a hall-of-famer, as Poehler transformed into the very embodiment of hormonal, early-teen awkwardness, oscillating between shy glances at her crush and unrestrained aggression toward her teasing older sibling.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025