'Bullsh*t': CNN's Chris Cuomo couldn't hold back on live TV after Trump's White House return
President Trump's return to the White House from COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday night was an over-the-top photo-op.
After Marine One landed on the White House lawn he dramatically walked up the stairs, removed his mask on the patio, stood for a few moments in a triumphant pose, then walked inside the house, maskless.
Upon arriving inside the White House, President Trump recorded a video where he shared a dangerous message with the American people that contradicts everything we know about the virus that has killed over 210,000 Americans.
He followed it up with a tweet that read:
"Don't be afraid of Covid," Trump said. "Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of C… https://t.co/fFk0atUvqI— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1601923041.0
His statement came after he was clearly having difficulty breathing after climbing the White House steps.
The staged return was an obvious propaganda piece that was right out of the autocrat playbook. His premature celebration of defeat over the virus was eerily reminiscent of President George W. Bush's "Mission Accomplished" photo-op during the Iraq war.
Trump beating COVID smells a lot like "Mission Accomplished." https://t.co/ghfU9BKvrO— Augustus (@Augustus)1601947375.0
Trump's celebration of defeat over the virus seems awfully premature being that after the first symptoms are felt, they tend to gradually increase in severity for about ten days.
The scene at the White House infuriated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo who successfully battled the virus but has been plagued by long-hauler symptoms for over six months.
"Don't be afraid of Covid? 10,000 have died in the last 13 days. Don't be afraid of Covid? It just took down the mo… https://t.co/OHfjAJvWyu— Cuomo Prime Time (@Cuomo Prime Time)1601950331.0
"There he is, hair blown majestically. Reshooting the scene for his own ad," Cuomo said over footage of the president before cameras at the White House. "I hold rallies, and I tell you to ignore masks," he said, pretending to read Trump's mind. "I'm going to rip mine off as I vanquish the virus because I am a leader!"
"What a bunch of bullshit," Cuomo declared knowing full well he was live on CNN.
Cuomo then pointed out how ridiculous Trump and his supporters are for their partisan approach to the virus.
"The virus doesn't care about left and right," Cuomo said. "The virus does what's reasonable. You give me a chance, I will spread. You keep away from me, you don't give me a chance. I run out of hosts. I die. I'm the truth. If you are doing the right thing, you don't see me that much. If you are doing the wrong thing, you do."
He then compared Trump's lack of responsibility to that of a drunk driver.
"Do I want to see a drunk driver get hurt? Hell no," Cuomo said. "But I worry more about the people he hits."
Trump's disregard for COVID-19 health precautions have set a terrible example for American citizens and are disrespectful to the thousands of people who've lost loved ones to the virus over the past seven months.
It also makes zero sense for him as an election strategy. In the latest CNN poll, 59% said they trusted Biden more to handle the coronavirus pandemic while 38% named Trump.
This irresponsible behavior will do absolutely nothing to help garner him more support at a time when over 4 million votes have already been cast and, according to CNN, nine in 10 likely voters have already made up their mind about the election.
The scene at the White House on Monday night made it abundantly clear that Trump doesn't want to defeat his two biggest opponents, Joe Biden and COVID-19.
