GOOD

Adam Sandler threw some glorious shade at the Oscars in a side-splitting acceptance speech

Tod Perry
02.10.20
via Film Independent Spirit Awards / YouTube

Adam Sandler has had more ups and downs than just about any other actor over the past twenty-some-odd years. He's made some genuine comedy classics ("Happy Gilmour," "Billy Madison," "The Wedding Singer").

He's taken a turn for the serious with strong results ("Punch Drunk Love," "Funny People," "Spanglish).

He's made some movies that may not be perfect, but you know you end up watching the whole thing when they pop up on cable on a lazy Sunday ("50 First Dates," "The Waterboy," "Big Daddy").

He has also made some down-right awful films ("That's My Boy," "Jack and Jill," any of the "Grown Ups" films).

Recently, his turn as a jeweler with a serious gambling problem in "Uncut Gems" is without a doubt his most stunning performance. Sandler's brilliance is that he somehow turn the seedy, lying, cheating, gambling-addicted Howard Ratner into a sympathetic character.

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times says "It might just be the best dramatic performance by an actor in all of 2019. It's certainly deserving of an Oscar nod."

"Sandler is so good, so committed and so watchable that, despite everything — Howard's irrationality, a rogue's gallery of unpleasant characters, the foreboding of a bad, bad end — you can't take your eyes off the screen, which Sandler seldom vacates," Michael O'Sullivan of The Washington Post notes.

However, Adam Sandler didn't get the best actor nomination from the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. Joaquin Phoenix would go on to win Sunday night for his over-the-top performance in the gritty-for-the-sake-of-being-gritty (and not much else) "The Joker."

Sandler did win a host of awards for the performance including Best Actor from the National Board of Review and Best Male Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Most of the time, actors try to be humble around award season, but Sandler has had no problem criticizing the Academy for the perceived snub.

He gave the Academy both barrels on Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards when he accepted the Best Male lead Award.

He delivered his speech in the grating and much maligned "Adam Sandler voice" and took a shot at the Academy, likening the snubbing his failure to win Best Looking in high school.

"A few, you know, a few weeks back, when I was quote-unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded of when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category 'Best Looking.' That accolade was given to a jean-jacket-wearing featherhead douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins.

But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of 'Best Personality.' And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize, the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood. So let all those featherhead douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!"

Here's the entire speech.


academy awards uncut gems adam sandler sandler snub adam sandler spirit awards speech
Culture

Antarctica and Los Angeles were pretty much the same temperatures today. That's not good news.

via Andreas Kambanis / Flickr

It's 11:40 am and sunny in Los Angeles, California, not a cloud in the sky and the temperature just hit 65° F. One could say it's the type of weather that inspired The Mamas and the Papas to sing about "California dreaming on such a winter's day."

Looking south to Antarctica, it was another warm one, with the temperature also hitting 65° F, making it the warmest day ever recorded on the continent. The temperature was measured at Argentina's Esperanza research station at its northern tip, CNN reported.

Keep Reading
climate change antarctica los angeles weather penguins record high temperature antarctica
The Planet

Virginia is canceling a Confederate holiday and may replace it with Election Day

via Pat Jarrett / Flickr

The Civil War ended over 150 years ago. The Confederacy lost fighting in support of slavery, one of the most heinous crimes ever perpetrated by humanity.

The south rose, it lost, and America is unquestionably a better place because of it.

Vestiges of the war still remain in the south in the form of monuments, holidays, and state buildings named after notable Confederates. But over the past few years, lawmakers are beginning to take strides to remove the Confederacy from public view.

Keep Reading
confederate holidays the civil war state of virginia election day fox news msnbc vice lee-jackson day virginia
Politics

Historic footage from 1896 has been beautifully remastered to look like it was shot in 2020

via Denis Shiryaev/ YouTube

When we look back at footage from the past, it subconsciously taints the way we perceive it. It's nearly impossible to think about people living in the 1950s and not see it in our mind's eye in black and white.

It's just as tough to imagine people from the silent-film era without thinking of them in black and white while walking at a jaunty pace. Because that's the only way they were captured on film given the technology of the day.

Keep Reading
arrival of a train at la ciotat lumiere brothers denis shiryaev film preservation gizmodo mashable wired CNN 1896 train footage
Culture