After years of free babysitting, she told her sister 'no.' Then came the backlash.

One sister expected endless free childcare—the other just wanted her time to be valued.

By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
Sep 19, 2025

For years, a 29-year-old woman served as the default babysitter for her sister Lily’s two children. But what started as an occasional favor slowly morphed into a demanding, unpaid role, igniting a family-wide conflict that has since captured the attention of thousands online.

In a detailed social media post, the woman explained how the requests became less like asks and more like assumptions. “She just tells me, ‘You’re free Friday night, right?’ or ‘I’m dropping the kids off in an hour," she wrote.

The situation reached a breaking point when Lily, a single mother, announced she was taking a weekend trip with friends and needed her sister to watch the children for the entire time. Having already made her own plans, the 29-year-old declined. According to her post, Lily’s reaction was immediate, accusing her of being “selfish” and not grasping “how hard it is to be a single mom.”

Faced with this expectation, the younger sister made a decision that would ripple through their entire family: she was going to start charging for her time.

“I calmly told her that I love her and the kids, but I can’t keep babysitting for free whenever she wants,” she explained. “I suggested she look into hiring a sitter.”

The fallout was severe. Lily was enraged, and the conflict quickly drew in other relatives, some of whom sided with Lily, arguing that family should help one another without expecting payment.

When the story hit the internet, it resonated deeply, with a flood of commenters weighing in on the complex family dynamic. The majority of reactions were strongly in her favor. “Your sister is using you and emotionally abusing you,” one user wrote. “She has enlisted your relatives to join in her abuse. Putting up a boundary does not make you an a—hole, it just makes you feel like one at first.”

Another offered a strategic piece of advice for dealing with the disapproving family members: “Include all the family against you in a group message and pass the buck onto them. If it matters so much to them, they can help provide childcare.”

However, a minority of commenters expressed sympathy for the single mother’s difficult position. “Sometimes you have to put family first, even when it’s inconvenient," one person noted, suggesting Lily might be acting out of desperation rather than entitlement.

But that perspective was largely overshadowed by support for the 29-year-old’s stance, which many saw as a necessary defense against exploitation. As another commenter stated, “You are not a parent. It’s okay for you to set boundaries on helping out.”

The debate tapped into a broader cultural conversation about unpaid labor within families, particularly the expectations placed on child-free relatives. One user articulated this frustration bluntly: “This narrative where people with kids feel entitled to more in life than those without is getting old.”

@dr.sherrie

Setting boundaries with low effort family members can feel impossible, especially when they twist your needs into accusations. But their discomfort isn’t a sign you’re doing something wrong. It’s a sign the dynamic is shifting. Boundaries aren’t about blame, they are about protection. You’re not the problem for wanting peace. You’re simply done with chaos. #ToxicFamily #FamilyDrama#MentalHealth #Boundaries #TikTokTherpy

Ultimately, the woman who shared the story was left navigating her own conflicted feelings and the family schism she created. “I feel bad because I know Lily is struggling, but I also feel like I’m being used,” she confessed.

A fellow user validated her feelings with a powerful observation that seemed to summarize the entire ordeal. “You feel like you’re being used because you ARE being used. Setting boundaries doesn’t make you selfish—it makes you sane.”

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

