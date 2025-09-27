Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Mom thought her airplane seat-swap was brilliant—passengers strongly disagreed

Mom's plan to get a better airplane seat for her family was met with 200+ furious comments.

airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post

A full airplane cabin

Canva
By Greg Sullivan,
Greg Sullivan
Contributing Editor
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 27, 2025

Sometimes, traveling with young kids requires a little grace from fellow passengers. But not everyone is eager to offer it, especially at 30,000 feet.

One mom-to-be found herself caught in this tension when she asked the internet whether it was fair to ask other passengers to move so she could sit with her toddler. The answers she received were eye-opening, if not a little harsh.

A familiar parenting challenge with a twist

airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post A woman travels with her baby on an airplaneCanva

In a now-viral post on Mumsnet, user Deekaytwo, who was five months pregnant then, explained her travel dilemma ahead of a four-hour flight. She and her partner had secured seats 7A and 7C, with the middle seat between them blocked—something they often do to give their almost 2-year-old son a bit of space during the flight.

“We always use it for our nearly 2-year-old son after take-off and before landing,” she wrote, adding that they usually book the front-row seats but missed out this time.

According to the seat map, two seats in the front row—1C and 1F—were showing as empty, likely reserved for gold-tier members. Eyeing those seats, Deekaytwo wondered if she could move her family up and ask one of the passengers already seated in 1A or 1D to switch with them.

“Am I being unreasonable to move us to the empty seats in the front row and hope/expect 1A or 1D to move so we can sit together?” she asked. “They’d still have their aisle/window and avoid sitting next to a baby, so I think it’s a win-win.”

"They’d avoid sitting next to a baby, so I think it’s a win-win."

Deekaytwo

To help gauge the fairness of her request, she offered up two options to fellow forum users: stick with the current seats and “let the fancy gold members keep the empty seat next to them,” or make the case for a swap, hoping it wouldn’t inconvenience anyone and might benefit everyone.

airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post A layout of the plane seatsMumsnet | Deekaytwo

The internet had opinions—lots of them

The replies came in fast—over 200 of them. And most people felt pretty strongly that, yes, she was being unreasonable.

"No, you cannot expect someone to move for your convenience."

BreakfastAtMimis

“Book seats that work for you and assume that any that are already booked will remain occupied by someone else,” wrote BreakfastAtMimis.

“Only book it if you're prepared to travel in the seats you've booked!” added ThanKyoualMee. “I wouldn’t book on the provision you need someone to swap with you.”

airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post A young baby on an airplaneCanva

"Only book it if you're prepared to travel in the seats you've booked!"

ThanKyoualMee

Another user, HoHoHoliday, kept it simple: “It’s only a four-hour flight—you should be able to manage your own child for that time.”

"You should be able to manage your own child for that time."

HoHoHoliday

Some empathy, but clear boundaries

Not all responses were harsh. A few commenters empathized with her situation—traveling pregnant with a toddler is no picnic. But they still emphasized the same thing: no one owes you a seat swap, no matter how good your reason may be.

While many parents have relied on the kindness of strangers when traveling, the general vibe was that it shouldn’t be assumed, especially when it puts someone else in an uncomfortable spot.

Still, it's easy to see where Deekaytwo was coming from. She wasn’t demanding a change, but wondering aloud if it would be a problem to ask.

Plan ahead, but hope for kindness

Flying with kids is hard. Flying pregnant is harder. Doing both at once? A logistical headache. This story is a gentle reminder that while parents deserve compassion, fellow passengers aren’t obligated to rearrange their travel to accommodate last-minute changes, and when you make plans, make plans you can live with.

When it comes to seat swaps, a little empathy on all sides can go a long way—but expecting it can be a bumpy ride.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

airline seatsairplane etiquettefamily travelflying with kidsmumsnetparentingpassenger rightsseat-swaptravel debateviral postpast events

The Latest

workplace surveillance, spyware, employee rights, Reddit, tech support, IT, work culture, privacy, computer performance, viral story
Past Events

Her company spied on her with RAM-hogging software. Her 'uno reverse' was brilliant.

airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post
Past Events

Mom thought her airplane seat-swap was brilliant—passengers strongly disagreed

gym, bodybuilding, wholesome, viral video, TikTok, Instagram, Sebastian Anderson, Mama TJ, Ms. Olympia, ESPN
Past Events

An elderly woman interrupted his gym selfie. He was stunned to find out she was a bodybuilding legend.

catherine o'hara, john candy, eulogy, friendship, speeches
Culture

Catherine O'Hara's tear-jerking eulogy for John Candy was a master class in honoring a friend

More For You

wedding, father-daughter dance, viral TikTok, chosen family, family dynamics, feel-good story, kindness, in-laws, emotional moment, marriage

A couple dances at their wedding

Canva

Her father refused to dance with her at her wedding. Her father-in-law's response was perfect.

For many brides, the father-daughter dance is one of the most anticipated moments of their wedding day—a cherished tradition symbolizing a lifetime of love and support. For bride Jess Anastasi (@jessanastasi_), that dream turned into a moment of acute pain, which was then transformed by an incredible act of love from an unexpected person.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Anastasi shared the emotional story. "I waited my whole life and was so excited to dance with my dad," she wrote. "Little did I know that my dad would refuse to dance with me. I was so heartbroken."

Keep ReadingShow less
preschool sweethearts, Amy Giberson, Justin Pounders, viral love story, dating app, meant to be, where are they now, St. Petersburg, PEOPLE magazine, serendipity

Two young children play outside

Canva

They met on a dating app. Their preschool class photo revealed an unbelievable secret.

Nearly a decade ago, the internet fell in love with a couple whose story felt like something straight out of a movie. Amy Giberson and Justin Pounders reconnected on a dating app as adults, only to discover their love story had actually begun 30 years earlier in a preschool classroom.

Their journey back to each other began when both found themselves single and living in their hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida. When Pounders came across Giberson’s profile on a dating site, he felt an immediate pull. "I saw her photo and for whatever reason, was instantly drawn to her," he told PEOPLE. "I can’t explain it, but I knew I had to get to know this girl."

Keep ReadingShow less
body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement

A happy woman celebrates with a fist pump

Canva

Five simple body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

Before you ever say a word, you’re already communicating. The way you stand, the gestures you make, and the expression on your face tell a story, and people begin reading it within seconds of meeting you. Some research suggests judgments about trustworthiness are formed in as little as a tenth of a second.

While you can’t control how others perceive you, you can influence it by being more intentional with your body language. Adopting a few key habits can help you appear more confident, open, and instantly more charming. Here are five to focus on.

Keep ReadingShow less
scam calls, Roy L. Baker Jr., TikTok, viral video, CIA fraud division, life hack, phone scams, humor, myroyvoice, where are they now

Man in a mask speaks on the phone

Canva

A scammer called the wrong guy. His perfect 'CIA' greeting is the ultimate shutdown.

In the relentless war against scam callers, one man provided the internet with the ultimate secret weapon: a perfectly delivered, completely fabricated CIA voicemail greeting. The classic viral video from TikToker Roy L. Baker Jr. (@1roy_jr) remains a masterclass in turning the tables on fraudsters.

The video, which Snopes reported was viewed more than 5 million times within 24 hours of being posted, begins with Baker receiving a call flagged as a “Spam Risk.” Instead of hanging up, he answers and unleashes his deep, commanding voice to deliver a flawless impersonation of an automated government message.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kimberly Fugate, identical quadruplets, surprise birth, multiple births, raising multiples, TODAY show, NICU, family life, where are they now, feel-good story

Mom cradles her new-born

Canva

42-yr-old thought she was having triplets. The doctor's four words in the delivery room changed everything.

More than a decade ago, Kimberly Fugate’s life changed in an instant, not just once, but twice. At 42 years old and already a mother to an 11-year-old, she was thrilled to be expecting triplets. But it was four words from her doctor in the delivery room on February 8, 2014, that turned a surprising pregnancy into a medical marvel.

As the delivery was underway, the doctor suddenly announced, "I have more feet."

Keep ReadingShow less
toxic workplace, bad boss, work culture, viral TikTok, Ben Askins, employee rights, empathy, corporate culture, work-life balance

Woman talks on phone after car accident

Canva

Boss’s reaction to employee hit by a car is so bad it’s almost satire

When an employee is involved in a serious accident, the standard workplace response is usually one of concern. But a recent story, shared by workplace commentator Ben Askins (@ben.askins) on TikTok, highlights a manager whose reaction was so shockingly devoid of empathy that it has left the internet stunned.

The incident was revealed through a series of text messages. The exchange begins with a manager asking a team about a missing employee named Stacey. “Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages,” they wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
body image, fitness, mental health, kindness, gym motivation, body positivity, women's health, viral video, Instagram, self-worth, intergenerational friendship

Woman sits at the gym

Canva

A fitness coach was having a bad body image day. An older woman's words changed everything.

Even for a professional fitness coach, some days are harder than others. For Zahra Mourtada, who shares her fitness journey as @alivewithzahra on Instagram, it was a tough "body image day." As a public figure, she’s no stranger to criticism, but on this particular morning, the negativity was weighing on her. Then, a conversation with a stranger in the gym provided the exact affirmation she needed to hear.

In a video Mourtada shared, an older woman approached her mid-workout. Mistaking the battle ropes for professional equipment, the woman asked if Mourtada was training to be a firefighter, telling her it was "so cool." According to Mourtada’s on-screen text, the woman then "complimented saying I look amazing."

Keep ReadingShow less
grief, parental loss, memorial, family, love, legacy, heartwarming, Instagram, viral story, mental health, coping with loss

A woman writes on a memorial wall

Canva

A woman framed her late father's final seven words. Their message is a lesson for us all.

When we lose a parent, we often cling to the final memories—a last conversation, a shared glance, or the last words they ever spoke. For Anna Harp, those final words from her father were a gift of profound peace, and she found a beautiful way to make them a permanent part of her family’s life.

In a moving video shared to her Instagram, @fairyontheprairie, Harp revealed a custom piece of art hanging above a doorway in her home. It’s a 3D-printed replica of a simple, handwritten note, preserving the last words her father ever wrote before he passed away.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025