Airbnb is banning the sale of controversial camel rides at the Egyptian pyramids

Vacation rental company Airbnb has agreed to stop promoting and selling tickets for tours and experiences involving controversial camel and horse rides at the Giza pyramid complex, according to a statement from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Five other North American travel companies—Black Tomato, Shore Excursions Group, ToursByLocals, Under30Experiences, and World Travel Holdings—have taken the same stance against such rides, described by PETA as "exploitative," at the historic Egyptian spot. In response, the animal rights nonprofit organization is "sending the companies delicious vegan chocolates."

PETA and Airbnb have worked closely in the past. In 2019, the rental giant announced policy guidelines governing Animal Experiences, which included banning those with "intentional direct contact with wild animals in the wild including, but not limited to, petting, feeding, or riding animals, except for certain Social Impact Experiences in which the validated non-profit is conducting conservation research."

The current guidelines on Airbnb also cite requirements for rescues and sanctuaries, domesticated and farm animals, zoos and aquariums, and dog sledding, while prohibiting specific activities related to "elephant interactions," "big cat interactions," "wild animals in restaurants, cafés, and entertainment venues," "marine mammals in captivity," "wildlife products," and "sporting events." Airbnb also reportedly donated $100,000 to PETA’s campaigns aiming to end "exploitative wildlife tourism."

"Airbnb is committed to promoting responsible animal tourism, and this support is provided in recognition of PETA’s ongoing work to protect animal welfare and all of PETA’s innovative and effective programs to advance empathy and end animal suffering," said Airbnb Experiences Policy Director Natalia Merluzzi.

The company’s decision regarding camel and horse rides follows a PETA Asia investigation into treatment of animals at the destination. The organization reported that they "documented handlers violently beating exhausted horses and camels, who are used to haul tourists in the blistering sun." They continued, "Injured and malnourished horses were seen eating from garbage dumps, and the bodies of dead horses were found discarded every day at trash sites outside the Giza pyramids. Camels considered too old, sick, or injured to be useful were often hauled to a slaughterhouse, where their throats were slit while they were still conscious. One camel continued to kick for four agonizing minutes after a worker slit the animal’s throat."

In a new statement, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman condemned those actions and praised the travel companies for a taking their stance.

“More and more travel operators are rejecting the horror of it all and encouraging tourists to enjoy the Great Pyramids’ stunning views without supporting cruelty to horses and camels,” she said. “PETA applauds Airbnb and other travel companies for shunning these shameful rides and urges Egyptian authorities to show it cares one iota and act to defend the animals.”

The Giza necropolis features three main pyramids, built circa 2600 to 2500 B.C.: the pyramid of Khafre, the pyramid of Menkaure, and, most famously, the Great Pyramid—the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. It’s also home to the Great Sphinx and various pyramid complexes.

While camel and horse rides are commonplace at the site, it’s possible to travel around the complex without them. For an entrance fee, you can walk around inside any of the pyramids, and there are many areas around the Giza Plateau for views and photo opps, including the Panoramic Point.