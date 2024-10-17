Paraglider gobsmacked after finding a dog chilling at the top of 450-feet tall Great Pyramid of Giza

Travelers splurge on expensive trips across the globe to watch breathtaking monuments such as the Great Pyramids of Giza from a distance. Although visitors are not allowed to scale the ancient structure, a four-legged braveheart managed to reach the top of one of a pyramid. The shocking feat was captured in video by a paraglider who was participating in adventure sports above the pyramid complex. Marshall Mosher, Alex Lang, and Dimitris Kolliakos were paragliding over the Great Pyramid of Khafre when the camera carried by Lang spotted someone they never expected to see on top of it.

Upon gliding downwards, the paragliders realized it was a dog barking atop the seventh wonder of the world. "A dog climbed up the Great Pyramid of Giza! Do you think he lives up there?" Mosher captioned the video that he shared on his Instagram profile. The video garnered more than 23 million views in a brief period of time. The internet was amused as well as worried for the safety of the pooch in the comment section of the video.

@betomathevs joked, "Not a dog. That is the Egyptian God Anubis. He is considered the guide of the dead in the afterlife and the protector of the tombs. That's why it is over the pyramid." @asad_be_013 speculated, "If he pees there all Egypt belongs to him." @oliveantfox shared, "I wonder how long it took him. I want him to come down and get some water." @lilou765432 questioned, "Hello, on another video you said you went back to check on the dog but couldn't see it. How can you be sure the dog is fine now, I don't understand. Please, tell us." Another person assured fellow users that if the dog can climb up, surely it can climb down with ease.

Mosher posted another video on his Instagram profile @marshallmosher where a couple of local dogs made an appearance. "Soaring over the Pyramids again in search of Egypt’s most famous pup at the top of the pyramids! Yesterday, I spotted a dog at the very top of the Great Pyramid Khafre who went viral with people suspecting he might be the physical embodiment of Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead who’s often depicted with the head of a jackal (a fox-like animal that looks just like these local dogs) I flew back up on my to see if I could catch another glimpse of this canine god guarding the afterlife (or just enjoying the best view in Egypt)! Where do you think he went?" the caption of Mosher's follow-up video read.

True to his words, Mosher took a flight once again and flew right over the Pyramid of Giza and then over the Pyramid of Khafre where they originally spotted the canine. To people's surprise and relief, the dog was not seen in that spot again. Mosher believed that the dog might have made its way down successfully since dogs in the area have a habit of scaling the ancient structures anyway.