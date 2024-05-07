The Airbnb cat who proudly serves as an Appalachian Trail guide for guests

A clever orange cat has donned the hat of a guide at Appalachian Trail in the Eastern United States. In a TikTok video that has quickly attracted 2.2 million views, a woman named Jenn (@thatgoodnewsgirl) spoke about a host who resides in an Airbnb house and guides the guests along the picturesque hikes. The cat host is now becoming the internet's favorite.

“Cinnamon is a very professional orange cat and he’s a top-tier host. He not only greets guests but he’s a genuinely skilled tour guide too. He leads hikes and nature walks around the property, right along the Appalachian Trail in New York,” said Jenn. While some people call her Cinnamon, the actual spelling is “Cinamen,” as the pet’s owner Trisha Mulligan revealed to the Backpackers Magazine.

Trisha rents her log cabin by the name of Foxglove Farms on Airbnb. The cabin has comfortable rooms, a fire pit, and a patio that offers views of spectacular vistas like misty mountains, deep woodlands, flowery pastures, and lush greenery trails. But the most surreal feature of the house is probably the furry orange feline.

A quick scroll through the reviews of the house reveals that people who have been guests at this place have been greeted and guided by Cinamen, which they seemed to love. “Cinnamon, the cat, greeted us and was a perfect host throughout our stay,” wrote a person named K.A. Another traveler, Amalia C., commented, “There is a kitty that comes to visit, Cinnamon, he's very cute.” One of the guests added, “Cinamen, the cat, accompanied us on the hike and was a reliable tour guide.”

It was some photographs shared by guest Sebastian S. Cocioba that made the kitty go viral on social media. After his stay at the Airbnb property, Sebastian shared a post on X, which has over 1.9 million views. "The Airbnb host's cat took us for a guided hike along the Appalachian Trail. Apparently, this is what she does with every guest," he wrote in the post. "She would complain when we took a wrong turn off the trail. Amazing cat. Would apocalypse with."

The cat, who is happily fulfilling his guide duty, just loves people, as per Trisha. “We have a very social cat,” she told the magazine. Trisha is an herbalist and ethnobotanist, who has lived in Garrison in a house above the apartment she rents on Airbnb for about 10 years. She adopted Cinamen eight years ago. Over time, Cinamen proved to be a clever outdoor cat in Garrison’s woods, hanging out with Trisha in the garden or following her or her children onto the trail.

Cinamen has always been a natural learner. “When we’re going out of our house, he follows me,” she says. “You know, like, when you’re gardening and your cat jumps on your back? He’s always with me when I’m in the garden, which I love.”

The cat is not only a beloved pet but also a focal point of the property that guests seem to admire along with its luxury, backdrop scenery and amenities. Trisha revealed how a regular Russian guest has expressed his desire to be with Cinamen all day long and complete trail with him. “I’ve had other people say, ‘Oh my God, we were hiking and lost, but Cinamen wouldn’t let us get lost'," said the owner proudly.