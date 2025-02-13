Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Archaeologists find a cache of 1,000-year-old coins at the site of a future power plant

Andrew Pegg said he was physically "shaking" upon discovering the currency, which offers a unique look at Suffolk history

A bundle of ancient coins

Archaeologists were thrilled after discovering a hoard of 1,000-year-old coins in Suffolk, England.

Oxford Cotswold Archaeology
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedFeb 13, 2025
Ryan Reed
See Full Bio

You can tell a lot about a country from its currency. In Suffolk, England, at the site of a future nuclear power station, archaeologists were granted a "rare and fascinating glimpse" into the region’s history after unearthing a bundle of coins dating back to the 11th century.

At the Sizewell C (SZC) development area, Oxford Cotswold Archaeology unearthed a lead-wrapped package—possibly a purse—filled with 321 mint-condition silver coins issued between 1036 and 1044. The hoard has a contemporary value of 320 pence, which OCA says would have been a "significant amount of money" at the time and probably belonged to someone of "local clout, perhaps a wealthy farmer," as opposed to someone of "national importance or super-elite status." It’s unclear why the stash was never retrieved.

OCA writes that the coins were issued during the reigns of three English kings, Harold I ("Harefoot"), Harthacnut, and Edward the Confessor, with the vast majority from the former. The most recent coins, created at the beginning of the Edwardian era, are all of the "PACX type," from between the summer of 1042 and 1044. There are four total designs present, also including the "Jewel Cross" and "Fleur-de-Lys" from Harold I, and the "Arm-and-Sceptre" from Harthacnut. OCA notes that coins were often reissued with design changes—partly to protect against forgery, partly to create a fresh supply of coinage, and partly as a taxation method.

Andrew Pegg, the archaeologist who found the coins, told the BBC he was physically "shaking" upon the discovery, calling the hoard a "perfect archaeological time capsule." He added, "The information we are learning from it is stunning and I'm so proud to have added to the history of my own little part of Suffolk."

Damian Leydon, the site delivery director at Sizewell C, said the project offers "a rare and fascinating glimpse into Suffolk’s rich history, deepening our understanding of this part of Britain." They plan to partner with the OCA to make the discoveries "as accessible to the public as possible."

Ancient currency is a fascinating way to view history, preserving elements of culture and government. Writer Cory Frewing talked about this for The Geographical Bulletin, a scholarly double-blind peer-reviewed journal out of Gamma Theta Upsilon (GTU), the International Geography Honor Society, in 2020, noting, "[C]oinage can be utilized for pursuing nationalistic ambitions and other centripetal forces that strengthen a State. Likewise, coins can also act as preservers and conveyers of national culture. Religion, language, values, and history have all been prominent subjects on coins from around the world since the Classical Era."

One of my favorite examples is the Roman "EID MAR" (or "Ides of March"), a rare issue of the famous denarius coin by Marcus Junius Brutus following the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BC—a major event in human history. One of these was actually sold in 2023 for a record price of $720,000.

According to the United States Mint, the Coinage Act of 1792 designated that all coins must have an "'impression emblematic of liberty,’ the inscription 'LIBERTY,' and the year of coinage on the obverse side." The reverse of gold and silver coins needed to feature an eagle along with the inscription "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA." The 1792 "half disme," widely considered the first U.S. coin produced under the Coinage Act, featured a portrait of a woman on the front with the inscription "LIB PAR OF SCIENCE & INDUSTRY (meaning "Liberty: Parent of Science & Industry"). This predates the Latin phrase "E PLURIBUS UNUM" ("Out of many, one"), introduced in 1795, or "IN GOD WE TRUST," which first appeared in 1864.

archaeologyculturecurrencydiscoveryenglandhistorymoneynewsunited states of america

The Latest

World's shortest IQ test reveals how intelligent you are in just 3 questions
Science

World's shortest IQ test reveals how intelligent you are in just 3 questions

A bundle of ancient coins
History

Archaeologists find a cache of 1,000-year-old coins at the site of a future power plant

More For You

A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.
lighted bridge over water during night time
Photo by Jason Pischke on Unsplash

A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.

There’s a brick building at 1226 Herron Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood that’s had many lives. Though it was initially built in 1917, its most lasting legacy began in 1973.

At that point it became the gay bar Norreh Social Club, (Norreh is Herron backwards) owned by Pittsburgh native Donald Thinnes, and later, in 1991, Donny’s Place. It remained in business until 2022, changing hands and sometimes names all the while. After Thinnes passed away in 2024, ownership of the building was left to his estate. Recently, however, it has been nominated for landmark preservation status. If the nomination goes through, it will be, according to Pittsburgh publication PublicSource, “the first historic landmark in Western Pennsylvania designated specifically for ties to LGBTQ history.”

Keep ReadingShow less
After his old master wanted him back, the freed slave’s response is a literary masterpiece
Photo of Jordan Anderson.
Image from WIKIMEDIA COMMONS.

After his old master wanted him back, the freed slave’s response is a literary masterpiece

In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled “Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.

On August 7, 1865, Jordan dictated his response through his new boss, Valentine Winters, and it was published in the Cincinnati Commercial. The letter, entitled “Letter from a Freedman to His Old Master," was not only hilarious, but it showed compassion, defiance and dignity. That year, the letter would be republished in the New York Daily Tribune and Lydia Marie Child's “The Freedman's Book."

Keep ReadingShow less
Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints
Photo credit: Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boy

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find took place in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
Archaeologists astounded after discovering ancient monument 'unlike any other' in France
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
SAIT ILHANER

Archaeologists astounded after discovering ancient monument 'unlike any other' in France

From Stonehenge to the Easter Island statues, scientists continue to be baffled by ancient structures whose origins remain to be a mystery. In a recent discovery about 12.4 miles east of Dijon, France, near the gravel pits of the verdant Ouche valley, relics of ancient life dating back millennia have been unearthed, reported IFL Science.

Representative Image Source: Plant growing in sand (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Plant growing in sand (Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.
Cover Image Source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev used the Space Shuttle's SAREX gear to chat with Maine students during Discovery's STS-60, Feb 10, 1994. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.

Sergei Krikalev, a Russian cosmonaut, was all set to be deployed to the Mir space station on a Soyuz spacecraft in 1991. Set against the backdrop of the Soviet Union's dissolution, the exploratory mission turned out to be a nightmare for the cosmonaut. Initially, marked as a five-month mission, Sergei returned to a changed Earth after almost a year.  

Image source: Image Source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei K Krikalev seals a set of biomedical samples in the Spacehab module before performing a Bioserve experiment during the mission STS-60. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Image source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei K Krikalev seals a set of biomedical samples in the Spacehab module before performing a Bioserve experiment during the mission STS-60. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Man eager to capture his child’s birth developed the first 'camera phone' during wife's 18-hour-long labor
Cover Image Source: YouTube
National Geographic (A film by Conscious Minds)

Man eager to capture his child’s birth developed the first 'camera phone' during wife's 18-hour-long labor

Twenty years ago, inside a maternity ward at Sutter Maternity Center in Santa Cruz, California, Philippe Kahn’s Toshiba laptop computer sat on a desk alongside a C-section operating table where his wife was going to deliver their baby. Kahn, a French software engineer, also had a Motorola flip phone and a Casio digital camera stacked in his bag. He was nervous as he hadn’t been able to build the prototype he desired. He couldn’t find a way to connect the three things: camera, laptop, and web server. But while his wife, Sonia Lee, spent 18 hours in labor, she gave him an idea. The idea changed the photographic scene of the world forever. That day, on June 11, 1997, Kahn witnessed two births – one of his daughter Sophie and the other of the “world’s first camera phone,” a revolutionary beginning of instant photography, reported IEEE Spectrum.

Image Source: Portrait of Philippe Kahn, from Borland International/Fullpower Technologies, at the annual PC Forum, Palm Springs, California, March 19-22. (Photo by Ann E. Yow-Dyson/Getty Images)Image Source: Portrait of Philippe Kahn, from Borland International/Fullpower Technologies, at the annual PC Forum, Palm Springs, California, March 19-22. (Photo by Ann E. Yow-Dyson/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
2000-year-old temple featured in 'Indiana Jones' found in the depths of Gulf of Puzzuoli
Underwater ruins of ancient temple building. (Representative cover image: Getty Images
Photo by byarnoldus

2000-year-old temple featured in 'Indiana Jones' found in the depths of Gulf of Puzzuoli

Off the western coast of Italy, the Gulf of Pozzuoli in the Tyrrhenian Sea is an underwater museum of ancient ruins, submerged baths, and even remnants of a forgotten city. Its stunning emerald waters, where Roman emperors once bathed, are now home to dolphins and schools of sperm whales gliding through the historic depths. In 2023, archaeologists diving into these waters stumbled upon what appeared to be the remains of a 2,000-year-old Nabataean temple—a site with architectural echoes featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, according to Live Science. Their findings were officially published in Antiquity in September 2024.

The old port of Pozzuoli with boats and bars, Naples (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Italia LLC)The old port of Pozzuoli with boats and bars, Naples (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Italia LLC)

Keep ReadingShow less
Archaeologists discover lost cities that mysteriously 'disappeared.' It changes the history of civilization
Representative Cover Image Source: Old destroyed houses on the canyon, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria on January 9, 2023 in Constantine, Algeria. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Archaeologists discover lost cities that mysteriously 'disappeared.' It changes the history of civilization

For hundreds of years, historians and archaeologists believed that Mesopotamia (nearly 3800 BC) was the cradle of civilization. But in the past few years, this belief began to dwindle. In the 1960s, a Russian topographer was going through some aerial photographs of Ukraine when he noticed some unusual shadows materializing on the grounds of Kyiv city. Curious, he magnified the photos and was flabbergasted, as many more concentric circles of these shadows emerged. Further examination revealed that the shadows were cast from unknown archaeological remains that lay buried in the soil. ScienceNews reports that when archaeologists studied these remains, they proposed that the first cities of humanity were built in Ukraine, not Mesopotamia (what is now Iraq). The secret hid in the Trypillia megasites, the forgotten city that mysteriously disappeared.

Representative Image Source: Sumerian reed house. Detail of the Uruk Trough, 3300-3000 BC. Found in the collection of the British Museum. Creator: Sumerian culture. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Sumerian reed house. Detail of the Uruk Trough, 3300-3000 BC. Found in the collection of the British Museum. Creator: Sumerian culture. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025