  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trump’s campaign fought claims he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ with an audio clip that proves he did.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  3. 3 3
    Hair Model Shows What She’s Like Behind the Smoke and Mirrors of Social Media
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate.
    by Michelle Gant
  6. 6 6
    The World’s Greatest Card Magician Opens Up About His Biggest Secret
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit.
    by May Wilkerson
  9. 9 9
    Mom ordered an infant-sized Frog and Toad shirt from China. When it arrived, she ‘just screamed.’
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Dogs can recognize a bad person and there’s science to prove it.

by Heidi Lux

June 5, 2019 at 18:00
Copy Link

Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you’re giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study which found out that dogs actually know if you’re to be believed or not.

The study involved tricking dogs in the name of science. Humans have known for a long time that if you point at an object, a dog will run to it. Researchers utilized this information in their study. During the experiment, they pointed at a container that was filled with hidden food. Sure enough, the dog ran towards the container. Then, they pointed at a container that was empty. The dogs ran towards it, but found that it had no food.

The third time the researchers pointed at a container with food, the dogs refused to go to the container. They knew the person pointing wasn’t reliable based off their previous experience. 34 dogs were used in the experiment, and every single dog wouldn’t go towards the container the third time. This experiment either proves that dogs can spot a liar or that dogs have major trust issues.

In other words, if you lie to your dog, your dog forms the opinion that your word isn’t good and will behave accordingly. "Dogs have more sophisticated social intelligence than we thought. This social intelligence evolved selectively in their long life history with humans,” said Takaoka, who was also surprised that dogs were quick when they “devalued the reliability of a human.”

John Bradshaw of the University of Bristol in the UK, who wasn’t involved in this study, says that the results indicate that dogs prefer predictability. When gestures are inconsistent, dogs tend to become nervous and stressed.

The researchers have plans to repeat the experiment swapping out the dogs with wolves because wolves are closely related to dogs. The point of this isn’t to get bitten by wolves, but rather, to see the "profound effects of domestication" on dogs.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning.

She reacted without hesitation. by Tod Perry
The Planet

A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate.

A brilliant way to encourage people to plant trees. by Michelle Gant
Communities

Three cheers to Meghan Markle for sitting out of the Royal Family's meeting with Trump.

Sometimes you’ve just gotta do the right thing. by Heidi Lux
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Dogs can recognize a bad person and there’s science to prove it.
Recent
Doctor explains why he checks dead patient's Facebook before notifying their parents. about 10 hours ago Trump’s campaign fought claims he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ with an audio clip that proves he did. 1 day ago Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview. 1 day ago The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme! 1 day ago A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning. 1 day ago A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate. 2 days ago Three cheers to Meghan Markle for sitting out of the Royal Family's meeting with Trump. 2 days ago All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit. 2 days ago Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different. 2 days ago Why I moved across the country for the Purpose Accelerator. 2 days ago These photos of a high school grad embracing her Dad at the border reminds us what’s at stake in the immigration debate. 3 days ago Single dad's viral post to his employees demands they have a social life. Boss of the year. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers