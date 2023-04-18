GOOD
Articles

This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage.’

Everyone should read this.

sexism, work environment, invisible advantage
Images by Jerry Kimbrell from Pixabay and Twitter.

Professional women deserve respect.

Martin Schneider asked himself a simple question: Why is it only women who see sexism everywhere?

As a guy, Martin didn’t understand how sexism can affect somebody’s productivity… until he experienced it for himself.

Here, Martin lays out the problem. Actually, Nicole’s problem.

women, female coworkers, respect

via Imgur

It wasn’t a huge deal, but still… you want your employees to be efficient.

employees, rude, industry standards

via Imgur

Spoiler alert: Martin didn’t even realize that the client thought he was Nicole.

fairness, emails, professional women

via Imgur

Imagine somebody being a complete dick to you AND wasting your time? Ugh.

And so the test began!

advantages, men, professional envirnonment

via Imgur

The results were jaw-dropping…

status, respect, culture

via Imgur

Needless to say, Martin did NOT like being Nicole…

And therein lies the “invisible advantage”

Guys, this isn’t to say your job isn’t tough or that people treat YOU differently. This is just one guy doing a test at his company.

Still, one has to think that if the difference is THIS pronounced after working with numerous clients over the course of two weeks, something has to be up.


This article originally appeared on 05.15.19.

From Your Site Articles
sexism